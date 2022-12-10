Read full article on original website
Related
Ellen DeGeneres fans ‘heartbroken’ over Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ tragic final video with his wife before shock death at 40
FANS have shared their heartbreak over Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final video with his wife after his shocking death at age 40. The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ was found dead on Tuesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Monday, Stephen, 40, shared his last Instagram post, a Reel alongside his...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Idaho8.com
Andrew Flintoff, former England cricket captain, hospitalized after accident during ‘Top Gear’ filming
Former England cricket captain Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff has been hospitalized after an accident during filming of the popular motoring show “Top Gear.”. The incident occurred at the Dunsfold Aerodrome track in Surrey, southern England, which features regularly in the BBC show. “Freddie was injured in an accident...
Idaho8.com
Awe-inspiring photos of the world’s most remarkable football pitches
British journalist Ryan Herman still remembers the first football ground he ever visited as a kid in 1978 — the sights, the sounds and yes, the score. Liverpool beat West Ham United 2-0 on that day at the latter’s home grounds, Upton Park, but for Herman, the experience was about so much more than his team’s victory. The stadium in east London has since been demolished, but the feeling of wonder Herman felt standing on the terrace behind the goal there is something he still senses whenever he has the chance to visit a new venue.
Idaho8.com
‘Break Point,’ Netflix’s ‘Drive’ for tennis, debuts Jan. 13
A new Netflix docuseries about professional tennis called “Break Point” is scheduled to debut on Jan. 13. That is three days before the start of the 2023 Grand Slam season at the Australian Open. Netflix revealed the title and launch date on Wednesday. It also released a 30-second teaser for the show, which was made by the executive producers of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive.” The first five episodes of “Break Point” focus on Melbourne Park, Indian Wells, Madrid and Roland Garros. The other five Season 1 installments arrive in June. Those will be about Wimbledon, Eastbourne, Queens Club, the U.S. Open, WTA Finals and ATP Finals.
Comments / 0