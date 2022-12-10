British journalist Ryan Herman still remembers the first football ground he ever visited as a kid in 1978 — the sights, the sounds and yes, the score. Liverpool beat West Ham United 2-0 on that day at the latter’s home grounds, Upton Park, but for Herman, the experience was about so much more than his team’s victory. The stadium in east London has since been demolished, but the feeling of wonder Herman felt standing on the terrace behind the goal there is something he still senses whenever he has the chance to visit a new venue.

10 HOURS AGO