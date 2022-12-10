Read full article on original website
CNET
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
Extreme cold raises risk of death for people with heart problems
Extremely hot and cold temperatures increase the risk of death among people with cardiovascular diseases, according to new research.Heart problems caused by narrowed heart arteries, stroke, heart failure and arrhythmia, are linked to excess deaths from extreme temperatures, according to a study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation.The news comes as the UK struggles with severe cold weather, with snow, ice and fog warnings in place across the UK. Meanwhile in the US, a cold snap is affecting much of the country.Barrak Alahmad, a researcher at Harvard University, said: "The decline in cardiovascular death rates since the...
Is my RAT actually working? How to tell if your Covid test can detect Omicron
You’ve tested negative for Covid using a rapid antigen test (RAT), but are a close contact of a positive family member and have symptoms. So you might be wondering if you’re really Covid-negative or if the test is working as well as it should. There are many reasons...
Biden tells African leaders US is 'all in' on the continent
President Joe Biden has told dozens of African leaders gathered in Washington the United States is "all in on Africa's future."
How to Get Cheap Diabetes Test Strips, Insulin and Supplies
Diabetes is a serious chronic illness that affects an estimated 37 million Americans. It’s also an expensive condition to manage. From insulin and test strips to blood glucose meters and needles, the out-of-pocket cost for diabetes supplies can add up to hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars each year.
Dollar falters as investors challenge Fed's hawkishness
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday, even as the Federal Reserve kept to its hawkish rhetoric after raising rates by half a percentage point, as investors were doubtful over how much the central bank would commit to putting the brakes on growth to curb inflation.
technologynetworks.com
New Cancer Drug Achieves 73% Response Rate in Patients
A new immunotherapy has proven successful in 73% of multiple myeloma (MM) cancer patients in a Phase II clinical trial. The Phase II trial results were reported at The American Society of Hematology annual meeting on December 10. The dosing regimen adopted in this study was informed by a Phase I trial, the results of which are now published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
technologynetworks.com
Cholesterol-Lowering Drugs Associated With Decreased Risk of Bleeding Stroke
People who take cholesterol-lowering drugs called statins may have a lower risk of having a type of stroke called an intracerebral hemorrhage, according to a new study published in the December 7, 2022, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. An intracerebral hemorrhage is caused by bleeding in the brain.
Medical News Today
Hemorrhagic stroke: Long-term statin use may significantly lower risk
Stokes affect over 795,000 people in the United States each year and are the leading cause of long-term disability. Statin drugs are prescribed to an estimated 32 million people in the U.S. to reduce cholesterol build-up and blood clot formation — both risk factors for ischemic stroke. New research...
The growing market for weight loss drugs
A new generation of FDA-approved diabetes drugs that can also help patients lose weight is prompting demand so strong that it's led to shortages. Why it matters: At least 1 in 3 American adults meets the definition of obese, which can bring an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers, per the CDC. The condition is estimated to cost the U.S. health care system nearly $173 billion a year.
labroots.com
First Cancer Patient Treated with "Base-Edited" T Cells
Earlier this week, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH) in London released an inspiring statement regarding a young patient named Alyssa, who received a revolutionary cancer treatment consisting of “base-edited” T cells. T cells, a subset of immune cells integral in killing cancer cells, have gained significant...
The Case for Cautious COVID Optimism This Winter
Several key factors mean that we're unlikely to face a major COVID-19 surge this winter, argue Drs. Michael Daignault and Monica Gandhi.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir reduces risks for COVID-19 in seniors
(HealthDay News) — Nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir reduces the risk for hospitalization or death after an outpatient diagnosis of COVID-19 among older adults, according to a study published online Dec. 13 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Scott Dryden-Peterson, MD, from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and colleagues examined...
game-news24.com
A simple exam will detect 14 types of cancer
Nowadays we have a busy life that sometimes we fail to watch the signs that our body gives us, so it can’t seem to be 100%. This is exactly why the major manufacturers in the mobile world have increasingly invested in vital signs and monitoring tools. Even the research world continues to develop and monitor deadly and unexpected diseases with simple and affordable testing.
COVID Concerns
As much of the world returns to normal, people with cancer continue to be at greater risk for COVID-19. But this risk is not evenly distributed: People with blood cancers and those receiving immune-suppressing treatments are most prone to severe illness and inadequate vaccine protection. In September, the National Comprehensive...
tipranks.com
Magenta (NASDAQ:MGTA) Surges as Drug Demonstrates Strong Cancer-Killing Capabilities
Magenta Therapeutics seems to be on track to come up with a breakthrough blood cancer drug after phase 1/2 data revealed notable results. Shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) ended 4.6% higher on Monday before spiking almost 56% in the after-hours. The remarkable movement comes after the company posted positive updates from phase 1/2 of the trial on MGTA-117 for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
