Vitamin B12 deficiency can have serious consequences – but doctors often overlook it
This article was originally published on The Conversation. For several months during the summer of 2022, my dog Scout vomited at 3 a.m. nearly every day. If you have a dog, you know the sound. And each time, she gobbled up her mess before I could get to it, making diagnosis of the cause difficult.
6 unexpected side effects of the weight loss drug semaglutide, from reduced alcohol cravings to diarrhea
Semaglutide, a medication to treat diabetes and recently approved for weight loss, may make you love kale but hate French fries and cocktails.
Statins and Vitamin D Cause Muscle Weakness and Discomfort
Muscle pain, weakness, and other statin-associated muscle symptoms (SAMS) are prevalent and sometimes cause people to stop taking their prescribed statins. While vitamin D therapy has been linked to less statin intolerance in observational research, randomized controlled trials have yet to be reported. The purpose of this study was to examine whether vitamin D supplementation was related to the avoidance of SAMS and the lessening of statin cessation. In a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial, healthy men and women over 50 and 55 taking no other vitamin D supplements were enrolled. At the beginning of 2016, a survey was administered to those who had begun statin therapy after the randomization process. Early in the year 2022, the data was evaluated. Cholecalciferol (2,000 international units) once a day vs. placebo, with statin prescription monitoring.
The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism
Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
Multiple sclerosis therapy found to also improve gut flora
A medication used to treat multiple sclerosis (MS) also has a beneficial effect on the composition of the intestinal flora, according to researchers from the University of Basel and the University Hospital Basel. Conversely, the gut flora also plays a role in which side effects occur during treatment with the medication.
Experts Urge Pet Owners to Watch for Symptoms of Dog Flu
The holidays season is here, and people are ready to celebrate, but one thing no one is cheering about is flu season. It usually peaks in December or January, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports influenza has come about six weeks early this year. This flu season is the worse one in over a decade and is causing record hospitalizations.
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
How A Leaky Gut Can Worsen Your Asthma Symptoms
Research tells us that our gut is connected to almost every aspect of our overall health. Read on to find out how a leaky gut may worsen asthma symptoms.
Gut Bacteria Potentially Linked to Depression
While depression is a well-known phenomenon that affects the mind, new research is uncovering the role the gut may play. Research published on December 6 in the journal Nature revealed that certain strains of bacteria might protect from—while others contribute to—a depressive state. The study identified over a...
What to know about hyperthyroidism and depression
Hyperthyroidism and depression can cause similar symptoms, such as loss of appetite and sleeping difficulties. Additionally, many people with hyperthyroidism may also experience changes to their mental health. The thyroid is a small gland in the neck that produces hormones to regulate various bodily processes, such as body temperature and...
Trouble Falling Asleep? This Dietary Supplement Also Works as a Sleep Aid
Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real for the 70 million Americans who live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help you feel more sleepy and ready for bed, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after. Some people also claim that popular sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
What Are the Symptoms of Adrenal Burnout?
Adrenal glands are two small glands located on top of your kidneys, which produce various hormones, including cortisol. Their function is to produce hormones such as adrenaline and noradrenaline, which help the body prepare for fight or flight. Under stress, you produce and release short bursts of cortisol into your bloodstream.
People can have food sensitivities without noticeable symptoms – long-term consumption of food allergens may lead to behavior and mood changes
The prevalence of food allergies is increasing worldwide, approaching an epidemic level in some regions. In the U.S. alone, approximately 10% of children and adults suffer from food allergies, with allergies to cow’s milk, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts being the most common. Some patients have mild symptoms that might not need medical attention, leaving these cases unreported. Food allergies, or food hypersensitivities, result from the overreaction of the immune system to typically harmless proteins in food. They can manifest as a spectrum of symptoms, ranging from itching, redness and swelling for milder reactions, to vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing and...
'I'm a Cardiac Dietitian—This Is the Holiday Treat I Avoid No Matter What'
The time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s (and for some, Lunar New Year), is a continuous celebration including many foods we only get to enjoy once a year. Baked mac-and-cheese, sweet potato casserole topped with marshmallows, holiday cookies, crispy latkes, honey-glazed ham…We’re all collectively feasting for months. Not to mention the countless glasses of wine at holiday dinners and parties.
Hashimoto encephalopathy: What to know
Hashimoto encephalopathy is a rare condition that affects the brain. The disease’s symptoms, severity, and progression may vary between affected people. Some experts believe it has links to another condition called Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. The condition can lead to various symptoms, including stroke-like episodes, seizures, confusion, and tremors. It...
