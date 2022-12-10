Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apply to get $1,200 per monthR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Ex-Walmart CEO plans to build a $400B "utopian smart city" the size of San Fran by 2030, considering Arizona as its hostJalyn SmootArizona State
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Related
17-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping with ‘minor injuries’
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after jumping out of a vehicle in a kidnapping attempt Saturday, according to the Stockton Police Department. The victim was walking in the area of Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when she was offered a ride by the suspect. According to police, she got into […]
Tiburon police sergeant shoots self in police station
TIBURON, Calif. (KRON) — A Tiburon Police Department sergeant fatally shot himself inside the police station on Monday, according to city officials. A police motorcade was seen by local residents as Sgt. Sean Christopher’s body was transported from the small town’s police station to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office coroner. Mayor Jack Ryan released a […]
Man accused of shooting at people outside Tracy nightclub arrested
TRACY, Calif. — A man accused of opening fire at a group of people in a parking lot and pistol-whipping a woman was booked into jail over the weekend, Tracy police announced Monday. Police say they responded to reports of a shooting outside a nightclub along the 1000 block...
Three suspected gang members arrested in connection to San Bruno shootout
SAN BRUNO - Three men suspected of belonging to an Oakland gang were arrested last week in connection with a lay-in-wait ambush that occurred in November in San Bruno, the police department there announced on Tuesday.On Nov. 26 at around 7:15 p.m., officers in San Bruno were dispatched to the 700 block of Kains Avenue on a report of a shooting. While responding to the call, an officer pulled over a vehicle that was fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. Two males in the car had been victims of the shooting, police said, and one had a gunshot...
Man, 74, arrested in connection with Novato hit-and-run
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested for his role in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday, the Novato Police Department announced. The crash left a 19-year-old woman with serious injuries. Police were called to Main Gate Road at 3:03 p.m. Sunday for the report of an injured woman lying on the sidewalk. She was […]
Oakland police make arrest in fatal shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened the afternoon of Nov. 4, the department stated on Facebook. Darious Smith was arrested in the fatal shooting of Keison Lee, police stated. “Due to the hard work and combined efforts of OPD Officers and Homicide Investigators, Smith was […]
Suspect pleads not guilty in shooting of unarmed Black man in San Jose, taken back into custody
The prosecutor says Waters, 66-year-old San Jose resident, shot the victim while his back was turned. The judge said that the evidence showed Waters was too dangerous to be out in the public, and he was taken back into custody.
KTVU FOX 2
Teen gets time served, probation in deadly Livermore crash
A teenager was sentenced Monday to probation and time served for a crash that killed a Livermore High School classmate and injured four others. The youth, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, had previously admitted to vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving in the August 2021 crash that killed Hunter Diemert, 15.
NBC Bay Area
Man Shot, Killed While Protecting Waitress From Robbery Outside Vallejo Restaurant
A man is being remembered as a hero after he was shot and killed, while trying to protect a waitress during an attempted robbery in Vallejo last Thursday. What seemed like a normal day at work turned into a tragedy Teresa Brasher will never forget. As Brasher got out of...
SFist
Suspect In Violent Ambulance Hijacking In Best Buy Parking Lot Arrested and Charged
The suspect in a bizarre late August incident in which two SFFD paramedics had to flee from their ambulance as a crazed man allegedly hijacked it and tried to run them down, has finally been arrested and charged. The incident unfolded near Division Street just before 7 a.m. as two...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police investigate early morning homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police reported a homicide in the 5800 block of East 16th Street near Seminary Avenue that occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday, and are currently investigating. A ShotSpotter activation alerted authorities to the scene who discovered an unresponsive adult male with gunshot wounds. Police said the man...
16-year-old Oakland boy’s killer remains at large
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland’s police chief held a press conference Monday to release more details about a violent weekend in the city, including a shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old boy. Two separate killings brought Oakland’s total number of homicides up to 115 lives lost in 2022. A 16-year-old Oakland Unified School […]
2 shootings in SF’s Ingleside neighborhood Monday night, Tuesday morning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were shot in San Francisco’s Ingleside neighborhood in a span of six hours, the San Francisco Police Department said on Twitter. The first of the two shootings happened on the 800 block of Grafton Avenue and the second was at the intersection of Holloway Avenue and Harold Avenue. Police […]
KTVU FOX 2
Wrong-way driver allegedly causes deadly crash on Highway 4
One person died after a collision on Highway 4 in Pittsburg that involved a driver going the wrong direction, police said. The driver ran from the site of the crash and has been caught, police said.
Woman killed in morning crash in San Jose
A woman was killed in a traffic collision in San Jose on Tuesday morning. The two-car collision was reported just after 6:15 a.m. in the area of West Alma and Pomona avenues, near Parque de Padre Mateo Sheedy, according to the San Jose Police Department. The injured woman was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her identity was withheld pending notification of her next of kin. ...
2 separate Monday shootings in San Francisco, police say
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two early-morning shootings Monday, according to a SFPD tweet. One of the shooting victims was also stabbed, and another person was stabbed as part of the same incident. SFPD responded to the first incident at about 1:45 a.m. on Hyde Street and Fulton Street […]
2 arrested in East Bay in possession of 6 stolen catalytic converters
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after they were caught with six stolen catalytic converters, California Highway Patrol said on Facebook Tuesday. The suspects were arrested in Bay Point after a chase through multiple counties. At 2:49 a.m. on Dec. 1, a CHP officer saw a car with a missing rear license plate […]
Two injured after gunman fires into San Francisco building
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two men were injured Monday night when someone fired a gun into a building in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.San Francisco police said the shooting was reported at 9:26 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bryant Street.The two men in their 30s were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. There was no immediate word on their condition.No arrest has been made in the shooting and no suspect information was immediately available. Investigators also did not reveal if the shooting was targeted or random.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dog Attack in Fremont Injures Pet Owner and Dogs, Killing One
Attack at Central Park Dog Park Kills One Canine, Injures Three Others and Harms Human. One canine was killed and three others injured, as was a human in a Fremont dog attack on December 6. According to a post on Facebook issued by the Fremont Police Department, the attack took place around 1:00 p.m. near Central Park Dog Park. The police reported the attacking dog in question was unleashed and running loose at the time of the attack.
Deadly weekend shooting in East Oakland marks city's 115th homicide of 2022
OAKLAND – A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Oakland in the city latest homicide, police said Monday. The shooting occurred just after 5 a.m. in the 5800 block of East 16th Street, near Seminary Avenue and International Boulevard. Police went to the area after the city's gunshot detection system alerted officers, who found the man with an apparent gunshot wound or wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The shooting marks the city's 115th homicide this year. That compares with 130 at the same time last year, according to police. Officers have made no arrests in the shooting, police said. Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call the police department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
Comments / 0