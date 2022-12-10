Read full article on original website
Santa Rosa explosion, fire displaces 3 people Tuesday evening
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — An explosion that led to a fire in a home in Santa Rosa displaced three people Tuesday evening, according to the city’s Fire Department. Crews responded with six engines, two trucks and air support to a 5:52 p.m. report of an explosion and fire at 2418 Quail Hollow Drive. Arriving […]
KTVU FOX 2
27 degrees in Walnut Creek; icy conditions delay BART
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - It was definitely cold early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area. Nearly the entire region was under a freeze advisory or freeze warning. KTVU crews captured a sign in Walnut Creek where one thermometer showed temperatures at 27 degrees. And plenty of people were bundling up...
sonomacountygazette.com
County of Sonoma funds two urban open space projects in Petaluma, Santa Rosa
More parkland will come to Santa Rosa and Petaluma thanks to the Sonoma County Ag + Open Space Board of Directors who approved $1.95 million for the Lower Colgan Creek Restoration and Neighborhood Park Land Acquisition and the Helen Putnam Regional Park Extension Project. Both projects will add land to existing parks, restore key natural resources and help bring long-planned open space projects to fruition.
NBC Bay Area
Officials Warn of Deadly Cold, Urge Unhoused People to Find Shelter
Most of the Bay Area work up to freezing temperatures and frosted windshields. But for some, this kind of cold can be deadly. San Jose police is investigating a death outside a 7-eleven on North Winchester in the city, but think the cold weather could be a factor. With frost...
Truck fire leads to huge pile of trash dumped in front of police station
If you walked by 17th and Valencia on your way to lunch today, you may have noticed an enormous pile of trash steaming on the road just beyond the police station doors. This was not the action of a garbage vigilante with an ax to grind, according to Sgt. Murray Daggs, who was directing traffic away from the smelly heap. It was instead the end result of a fire inside a garbage truck and some poor timing.
NBC Bay Area
Residents Concerned Over Multiple Martinez Refinery Incidents
A bigger-than-usual flaring at the Martinez Refinery took place Friday evening and left residents feeling unsettled. The Martinez Refinery company said the flaring was caused by an equipment malfunction, and stated "the flare worked as designed to safely combust excess hydrocarbons efficiently and effectively." "It was kind of scary because...
KTVU FOX 2
Rock slide slows traffic, damages cars on US Highway 101 in Marin County
MARIN CITY, Calif. - Large rocks came tumbling down on US Highway 101 Monday morning, making the southbound lanes impassable through Marin City. The California Highway Patrol reported the rock slide about 5 a.m. at Rodeo Avenue. At that hour, several cars called the CHP to report not being able...
BART reports major East Bay delay
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Bay Area Rapid Transit is reporting a “major delay” between the Concord and Pleasant Hill stations, the agency stated in a service advisory. The delay is on the Antioch line in both the Antioch and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) directions, and is due to “an equipment problem on the track.” […]
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
Over 6,000 acres of coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
1 Person Killed And 3 Injured In A Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Pittsburg (Pittsburg, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday morning in Pittsburg. Officials confirmed that one person died and three people were injured due to the multi-vehicle accident.
2 arrested in East Bay in possession of 6 stolen catalytic converters
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after they were caught with six stolen catalytic converters, California Highway Patrol said on Facebook Tuesday. The suspects were arrested in Bay Point after a chase through multiple counties. At 2:49 a.m. on Dec. 1, a CHP officer saw a car with a missing rear license plate […]
Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
KTVU FOX 2
Vehicle flips on Vasco Road in Contra Costa County, CHP investigating
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a traffic collision on Vasco Road in East Contra Costa County on Monday afternoon. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes have been blocked near Dyer Road. One vehicle was reported against the wall at around 3:42 p.m. The vehicle was apparently trying to pass a big rig when it flipped, according to CHP.
NBC Bay Area
Shelter-in-Place Lifted After No Hazardous Materials Found in Oakley: Officials
A shelter-in-place order that was issued in Oakley Friday was lifted and firefighters said Saturday that there was no emergency. There was a large scene in Oakley. Officials said Friday that there was a hazmat situation involving a train. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said Saturday that the...
Motorhome overturns on Highway 1 in San Mateo, driver rescued
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A motorhome overturned on Highway 1 near Pomponio Beach in San Mateo County Sunday night and one person was rescued. The driver only suffered minor injuries, according to a social post from Cal Fire. The rescue was a multi-agency operation involving Cal Fire, Coastside Fire and San Mateo County firefighters, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Person dies in Highway 4 crash in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Calif. - A collision on Highway 4 killed one person in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp shortly after 11 a.m. Video at the scene showed police motorcycles and a fire truck...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman dies in San Jose in traffic collision
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman died Tuesday morning in San Jose in a traffic collision, police said. The death was reported just after 6:15 a.m. at Pomona and Alma avenues. Two vehicles were involved. An adult male was driving a 2019 Ford truck. He collided with the woman, who was driving a 1995 Honda sedan.
Alameda police announce retail theft crackdown
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Police in the City of Alameda are cracking down on retail thefts ahead of the holidays and, in some cases, catching thieves in the act. Shoppers should expect to see more officers in and around retail stores through the holiday shopping season as Alameda PD officers make the rounds around retail […]
Update: BART East Bay woes continue; Service disrupted between Concord and Walnut Creek
CONCORD -- Service between two of the busiest East Bay BART stations -- Concord and Walnut Creek -- was interrupted early Tuesday by an equipment problem.Transit officials said the issue was "on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions due to an equipment problem on the track and trains removed from service for an equipment problem."Bus bridges were put in place to help the thousands of commuters who rely on the transit line. Bus service between Concord and Walnut Creek station was being provided by County Connection bus #14. Bus service between Pittsburg/ Baypoint and Concord station was...
