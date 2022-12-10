If you walked by 17th and Valencia on your way to lunch today, you may have noticed an enormous pile of trash steaming on the road just beyond the police station doors. This was not the action of a garbage vigilante with an ax to grind, according to Sgt. Murray Daggs, who was directing traffic away from the smelly heap. It was instead the end result of a fire inside a garbage truck and some poor timing.

