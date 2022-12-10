Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Coshocton man charged with Trafficking in Cocaine
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Coshocton man is facing charges following a drug bust. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that 43-year-old Rick A. Dearston of Coshocton was formally charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, a first degree felony. On December12, at approximately 9:30 P.M., the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office...
WHIZ
MCSO Most Wanted
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
crawfordcountynow.com
Bond set for Grandmother accused of probation violation
BUCYRUS—Diane Ross, 51, of Galion, was arraigned on charges of violating her community control. According to allegations, Ross was taken into custody after she was caught on surveillance cameras with her grandchild, who was under five years old. Ross was initially convicted in December 2021 of child endangerment, a...
Deputy kills armed, ‘agitated’ man during Powell domestic disturbance
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A Delaware County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a “highly agitated” Powell man Monday after he called and told a dispatcher to “send the cops.” Around 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call from Sean Michael Hinton, 42, who urged law enforcement without giving a reason to come to his […]
YAHOO!
Delaware County deputy shoots, kills man wearing body armor, carrying guns
A Delaware County deputy shot and killed a 42-year-old man Monday night who was wearing body armor and carrying multiple firearms. The Delaware County Sheriff's office said it had received a call about 9 p.m. Monday from a "highly agitated male" who was asking that police come to his home on the 600 block of Slate Hollow Court in Powell.
whbc.com
SCSO: Quick Arrest Made After Plain House Fire
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old Nimishillen Township man is charged with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire in an occupied home in Plain Township on Friday afternoon. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Carr was arrested shortly after the incident. No...
YAHOO!
Case dismissed against man charged with murder in Amanda
FAIRFIELD COUNTY − The case against an Amanda man who was charged with murder for an incident occurring on Dec. 3 was dismissed earlier this week. Mickey Enmen, 39, who was charged with the murder of his brother Matthew Enmen, 42, had his case dismissed without prejudice over claims of self-defense.
Akron woman driving motorcycle killed in Springfield Township crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol says
AKRON, Ohio — Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash that took the life of an Akron woman on Tuesday in Springfield Township. According to a release from the OSHP, the crash happened at the intersection of Krumroy Road and Sypher Road at...
Police searching for two suspects in connection to a robbery in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in locating a pair of suspects who reportedly took part in a robbery and assault in July. Columbus police say that two suspects met with the victim in a Walmart near the Bethel Road and Sawmill Road intersection in northwest Columbus. It […]
WHIZ
Two Injured in Coshocton Accident
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
Stark County: Man arrested, charged after setting fire to house with people inside
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in police custody after setting fire to a Stark County home. The incident happened on Friday, December 9 when the Plain Township Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Fairmount Street after a report of a fire at a residence. SUBSCRIBE:...
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Porch Pirate Arrested After Getting Pens and Paint from Delivery Box
Nelsonville – A man who stole a box of a porch didn’t get what he wanted for Christmas. According to the Nelsonville police department on 12/12/22 3:21PM Officers responded to W Columbus St for a report of Larceny. The caller reported that he had a package stolen that contained paint, pens, and a shirt.
crawfordcountynow.com
Morrow Sheriff investigating deaths of two horses
MOUNT GILEAD—On Dec. 1 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still...
‘Outdated’ science gets 20-year-old Ohio murder conviction thrown out
COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — A man who has already spent nearly 20 years in prison will now get a retrial after his conviction was thrown out, according to the Ohio Innocence Project. Arrested and charged in February 2002, a Franklin County judge last week overturned Alan J. Butts’ 2003 murder conviction for the death of […]
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on state Route 315
WORTHINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening on the north side, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the person was driving a 2006 Chevy Corvette northbound on State Route 315 near Route 161 around 5:30 p.m. when they lost control.
Person found dead inside burning car on Morse Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person was found dead inside a burning car on Morse Road Wednesday morning. Police are responding to an active scene at the intersection of Morse Road and Karl Road, where a car was seen on fire. According to police dispatch a truck pulled over and reported the car fire just […]
YAHOO!
Murder trial of Columbus man accused of shooting bystander in fight ends in hung jury
A jury could not reach a verdict Monday in the murder trial of a man Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack's office has accused of fatally shooting a bystander in a 2020 dispute outside a Downtown nightclub. Anthony Humphrey Jr., 21, is charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with aggravated...
Video shows moments before I-70 road-rage shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The victim of a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 tried to escape his alleged attacker minutes before a bullet became lodged in his windshield, a newly-released dashcam video showed. The Columbus Division of Police shared dashcam video Monday in hopes of identifying the driver of a red sedan. Investigators believe that […]
WHIZ
Coshocton woman facing drug charges
COSHOCTON, Ohio–A Coshocton woman is facing drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that 42-year-old Jessica M. Cappello was formally charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a 3rd degree felony. On December 7th , at approximately 2:58 P.M., the...
See video of escaped inmate’s capture in Wadsworth neighborhood
Two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria have been found and arrested.
