WHIZ

Coshocton man charged with Trafficking in Cocaine

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Coshocton man is facing charges following a drug bust. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that 43-year-old Rick A. Dearston of Coshocton was formally charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, a first degree felony. On December12, at approximately 9:30 P.M., the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

MCSO Most Wanted

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bond set for Grandmother accused of probation violation

BUCYRUS—Diane Ross, 51, of Galion, was arraigned on charges of violating her community control. According to allegations, Ross was taken into custody after she was caught on surveillance cameras with her grandchild, who was under five years old. Ross was initially convicted in December 2021 of child endangerment, a...
GALION, OH
whbc.com

SCSO: Quick Arrest Made After Plain House Fire

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old Nimishillen Township man is charged with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire in an occupied home in Plain Township on Friday afternoon. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Carr was arrested shortly after the incident. No...
STARK COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

Case dismissed against man charged with murder in Amanda

FAIRFIELD COUNTY − The case against an Amanda man who was charged with murder for an incident occurring on Dec. 3 was dismissed earlier this week. Mickey Enmen, 39, who was charged with the murder of his brother Matthew Enmen, 42, had his case dismissed without prejudice over claims of self-defense.
AMANDA, OH
WHIZ

Two Injured in Coshocton Accident

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Morrow Sheriff investigating deaths of two horses

MOUNT GILEAD—On Dec. 1 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 killed in single-vehicle crash on state Route 315

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening on the north side, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the person was driving a 2006 Chevy Corvette northbound on State Route 315 near Route 161 around 5:30 p.m. when they lost control.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Person found dead inside burning car on Morse Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person was found dead inside a burning car on Morse Road Wednesday morning. Police are responding to an active scene at the intersection of Morse Road and Karl Road, where a car was seen on fire. According to police dispatch a truck pulled over and reported the car fire just […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video shows moments before I-70 road-rage shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The victim of a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 tried to escape his alleged attacker minutes before a bullet became lodged in his windshield, a newly-released dashcam video showed. The Columbus Division of Police shared dashcam video Monday in hopes of identifying the driver of a red sedan. Investigators believe that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton woman facing drug charges

COSHOCTON, Ohio–A Coshocton woman is facing drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that 42-year-old Jessica M. Cappello was formally charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a 3rd degree felony. On December 7th , at approximately 2:58 P.M., the...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH

