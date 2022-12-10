Read full article on original website
Trussville Council approves resolution endorsing road improvement project on North Chalkville Road
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved a resolution endorsing a road improvement project located at the North Chalkville Road, Pineview Road, and Green Drive areas within the city limits, as proposed by the Jefferson County Roads & Transportation Department. The council authorized Mayor Buddy Choat to convey a temporary construction […]
ABC 33/40 News
Fire department provides update on environmental landfill fire in Moody
MOODY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Moody Fire Department released an update Monday on an environmental landfill fire that has been burning for several days. The fire department said no changes in fire activity have been noted and all burning is still contained within the fire break. The department added that smoke continues to discharge from both the heavy fuels on top of the ground and from holes and cracks from the underground portion of the fire. The smoke is said to seem to be a little heavier than in previous days on the north end of the incident.
Legal Notice: Contract for Demolition and Site Work
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Blalock Building Company, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Demolition and Site Work at Oxford High School- Fulton Hall located at 1 Yellow Jacket Drive, Oxford, AL 36203 for the State of Alabama and Oxford City Board of Education, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify, Lathan Associates Architects, P.C., 300 Chase Park South, Suite 200, Hoover, AL 35244.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Former Goodyear property sold
The former Goodyear plant, as seen from the road. (Messenger file photo) An affiliate of Phoenix Investors recently announced the acquisition of the approximately three-million-square-foot property of the former Goodyear plant in East Gadsden. “This acquisition is a game-changer for Gadsden,” said City of Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford. “With this...
White Birmingham restaurant owner sues over alleged discrimination
A Birmingham attorney and restaurant owner says that the federal government discriminated against his business because he is a white man, and he's taking the argument to federal court.
Birmingham police chief: ‘Foolish’ to bring 5-year-old to street race where 16 were injured
The investigation is ongoing into a horrific exhibition driving crash that police now say injured a total of 16 people. Initially nine people were in critical condition but as of Monday, only two victims remain critical, said Birmingham police spokesman Officer Truman Fitzgerald. A 5-year-old boy was among those injured.
alreporter.com
Bluestone Coke plant that polluted North Birmingham for decades agrees to $925K fine
Jefferson County Department of Health on Friday levied the largest fine issued by the agency in it’s history against Bluestone Coke, a coke foundry owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice that has released hazardous emissions and pollutants on the surrounding majority-Black communities of Fairmont, Collegeville, and Harriman Park in North Birmingham for years.
Valley Veterinary Clinic Suffers Catastrophic Fire
Alexandria, AL – At approximately 4:00 am the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire. They put out the following message on their facebook page, “Fire crews are currently working a structure fire on US Highway 431 near Cutters pizza. There are a lot of fire apparatus is in the area, so please use caution while driving through the area. Thank you.” This fire did not actually involve Cutter’s Pizzeria which was untouched. The fire did destroy the Valley Veterinary Clinic located at 7100 U.S. Hwy 431. At this time the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and as more information is known will be updated. To see updated article click here: https://calhounjournal.com/update-early-morning-fire-in-alexandria/
Single-Vehicle Crash in Calhoun County Causes Lane Closure
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, has caused a lane closure. The right lane of Interstate 20 westbound near the 192 mile marker in Calhoun County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Calhoun County Placed Under Flood Watch
Calhoun County, AL - per the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Calhoun County has been placed under a Flood watch until 12:00 am Thursday. The times for this alert are subject to change.
Army veteran shot while confronting suspected thieves in Birmingham’s Forest Park
An Army veteran was shot Sunday morning when he tried to stop what he believes was a car burglary in progress outside his Forest Park home. It was just after 4:10 a.m. when 32-year-old Ethan Lann walked out of his home at The Windsor Apartments to go to his Jeep to go to work.
wbrc.com
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is searching for two people they want to question in a felony shoplifting case they’re investigating. Police say the incident happened on December 3 at a business in the 1700 block of Montgomery Highway. They say more than $4,000 in merchandise...
‘It brings tears to your eyes’: Police, deputies take 27 Fultondale Elementary students on Christmas shopping spree
Christmas came early for some Fultondale Elementary School students, courtesy of Santa’s elves who just happened to be wearing police uniforms. The Fultondale Police Department joined up with Target, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and multiple businesses to help provide a Christmas shopping spree for 27 students. The...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham is dying—a rebuttal to an editorial attacking black elected officials
On November 18, Donald Watkins published a column on his website entitled, “Birmingham is Dying.”. I immediately began getting e-mails from ComebackTown readers looking for my reaction. I was dumbfounded!. This one-sided mean-spirited attack on Birmingham and specifically black political leaders was beyond my comprehension. Mr. Watkins seems to...
UPDATE – Early Morning Fire in Alexandria
Alexandria, AL – Earlier today we reported on a fire in Alexandria, AL. We have a new update to the story which is below. On December 11, 2022, at approximately 4:05 am the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a possible structure fire at 7100 US HWY 431. Upon arrival fire crews observed the fire at the Valley Veterinary Clinic was fully involved and made a rapid assessment not to enter the building and initiated a defensive exterior attack on the fire. Alexandria Fire Chief Jimmy Fisher advised that the fire had already spread throughout the building and other agencies were requested for assistance. The Angel Volunteer Fire Department, Jacksonville Fire Department, and the Ohatchee Volunteer Fire Department sent additional equipment and firefighters to assist with battling the fire.
wbrc.com
Man accused of assaulting, stealing from 81-year-old man in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 81-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was assaulted at his home and then tried to drive himself to the hospital. Sylacauga Police were called to an accident on West 4th Street at the Marble City Cemetery on November 26. They found Douglas Jude with injuries that did not come from the minor accident.
School threats across Alabama spark alarm in Birmingham, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa
Authorities have responded to shooting threats at multiple Alabama schools this morning. From Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to north Alabama, law enforcement officers are investigating the threats. No actual shootings have taken place. In Birmingham, police were dispatched to John Carroll High School shortly before 9 a.m. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said...
wbrc.com
Man pleads guilty in Homewood crash that killed mother of 2
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter for the death of a woman killed in a hit and run on Lakeshore last year. Jordan Marktice Ricks was originally charged with reckless murder but charges have since been amended. 42-year-old Robyn Naftel Herring was...
Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop
Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
DNA evidence leads to identity, conviction of Alabama man involved in 2018 Mississippi armed robberies
A federal jury convicted an Alabama man of two counts of robbery, two counts of using or carrying a firearm in connection with the robberies and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, of Anniston, Alabama, was convicted on December 12, 2022, in U.S....
