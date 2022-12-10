Alexandria, AL – At approximately 4:00 am the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire. They put out the following message on their facebook page, “Fire crews are currently working a structure fire on US Highway 431 near Cutters pizza. There are a lot of fire apparatus is in the area, so please use caution while driving through the area. Thank you.” This fire did not actually involve Cutter’s Pizzeria which was untouched. The fire did destroy the Valley Veterinary Clinic located at 7100 U.S. Hwy 431. At this time the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and as more information is known will be updated. To see updated article click here: https://calhounjournal.com/update-early-morning-fire-in-alexandria/

ALEXANDRIA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO