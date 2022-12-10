Read full article on original website
fireapparatusmagazine.com
KS Fire Marshal’s Office Awards $1.3M to 89 Fire Departments
The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) recently awarded $1.3 million in funds to 89 fire departments in Kansas through the Kansas Firefighter Recruitment and Safety Grant Program. The grant was made possible through its budget passed by the State Legislature and signed by Governor Kelly. An additional $1.2...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Badin (NC) Volunteer Fire Department Receives Delivery of New Truck
On November 21, Badin (NC) Volunteer Fire Department took delivery of a new 2022 Pierce Saber Custom Fire Engine, the department announced on its Facebook page. “This truck was designed from the ground up over a two-year process to better serve our members and community. The color scheme was chosen to be similar to our original 1937 Ford Fire Engine, which is silver in color. We will be training with it and placing equipment on it with anticipation to have it in service before the first of the year. We encourage anyone and everyone to come by and see it!”
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Ottine (TX) VFD Will Use $25K Grant to Renovate Brush Truck
The Ottine Volunteer Fire Department will be able to purchase a new cab and chassis for its 18-year-old brush truck, thanks in part to a $25,000 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority, GonzalesInquirer.com reported. The Community Development Partnership Program grant, along with $40,804 in matching funds from the department,...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Chelmsford Fire to use $18K State Grant for Water Rescue Craft, Other Equipment
The Chelmsford Fire Department will receive $18,428.64 from the state as part of the FY23 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program, the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced Friday. A Chelmsford fire official told Patch.com that the funds would be used for a water rescue deployment...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Old Fire Station 8 in St. Joseph (MO) Sold to City Councilman
St. Joseph News-Press, Mo. Dec. 13—The St. Joseph City Council approved the sale of the old fire station at 3308 Mitchell Ave. to one of its own — City Councilman Andy Trout. After the new fire station at 4500 Mitchell Avenue was built, the city moved out of...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Lynchburg (VA) Fire Department Welcomes New Tower, Medic Trucks to Fleet
A nearly $2 million public safety investment by Lynchburg (VA) was celebrated Thursday as the Lynchburg Fire Department welcomed two new trucks into its fleet with a traditional “wet down” ceremony at Station 7, NewsAdvance.com reported. Lynchburg’s new Tower 2 truck was hosed down Thursday by firefighters outside...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Huntertown (IN) Fire Department Updates Progress of New Station
The Huntertown (IN) Fire Department provided an update Monday on its Facebook page about the new station:. “The secret is out! Perry Township is on the grow. We are currently working on a second station for the Huntertown/Perry Township Fire Department. Our new station is located in the 14000 block of Tonkel Road. Residing on the furthest east side of the township, this station will serve an area of Perry Township where we see close to 900 calls a year. This station will greatly help with response times to the eastern portion of Perry Township while supporting the rest of the area. Today, Chief Berning, Chief Boren, and Captain Messmann had a meeting with all those involved in the building including Hagerman Construction, GM Development, David Henson Architecture, First Due Communications, and many others. We are exciting what this station will bring to our area and how it will help support not only our area but with our neighboring departments as well.”
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Anderson County (TX) Buys Swiftwater Rescue Boat
Anderson County Commissioners recently approved the purchase of a swiftwater boat and the formation of a county Swiftwater Rescue Team, PalestineHerald.com reported. During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, a Slocum Volunteer Fire Department official reported that swiftwater rescues had become more prevalent in the community and were one of the more dangerous types of rescues emergency crew personnel participated in, the report said.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Grey Highlands (Canada) Approves $784K for New Fire Truck
The Grey Highlands City Council (Canada) approved a $784,270 tender for a new pumper fire truck at its December 7 meeting, pentictonherald.ca.com reported. The truck was approved in the 2022 budget and staff said the total cost would be approximately $798,000, the report said. Grey Highlands has $100,000 in reserve for the truck and the remainder will be financed through a debenture, the report said.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Photo Apparatus of the Day: December 14, 2022
Alexis—Clendenin (WV) Volunteer Fire Department mini pumper. Ford F-550 cab and chassis; 475-hp 6.7L 4V OHV Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel engine; Hale DSD 1,500-gpm pump; 300-gallon ProPoly polypropylene water tank; 100 feet of 1-inch booster hose at rear. Dealer: Christopher Fletcher, Heritage Fire Equipment, Columbus, OH. PREVIOUS PHOTO...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Hewitt (TX) Fire Department Plan Proposes New Station
The Hewitt Fire Department has put together a strategic plan that would culminate in building a new $4 million fire station by 2025, wacotrib.com reported. The first part of the plan was executed last month when the Hewitt City Council approved buying a new fire engine for $841,000, the report said.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
South Charleston (WV) Fire Department Gets New Boat
South Charleston Fire Department received a new, state-of-the-art fire boat that officials say will be used to in their community and neighboring areas, wowktv.com reported. The 30-foot-long boat is part of a Protection and Rescue upgrade, the report said. It comes with a hose for fire suppression as well as night vision and sonar equipment for underwater searches. Officials say the boat can also monitor chemical levels in the water.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Monroe County (GA) Breaks Ground on Future Site of Fire Station
After a Monroe County fire station burned down a little over a year ago, a donation from Oglethorpe Power Company is providing a fresh start, 13wmaz.com reported. Last year, a fire truck caught fire inside Monroe County’s Fire Station 10 on Evans Road, leading to a total loss of the building, the report said.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Public Meeting on New $13M Platteville (WI) Fire Station Will be December 20
The city of Platteville (WI) will host a public meeting to answer questions about the new fire station, WGLR.com reported. The community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 20 at the Platteville Public Library. Fire Chief Ryan Simmons will be there, as will City Manager Adam Ruechel and members of Inspiring Community Inc.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Andover (ME) Volunteer Fire and Rescue Receives New 2023 Tanker Truck
Andover (ME) Volunteer Fire and Rescue received a new 2023 tanker truck last week, SunJournal.com reported. The Freightliner tanker truck was delivered from Midwest Fire manufacturer in Minnesota, the report said. It replaces a 1975 American LaFrance (truck), which was grossly outdated and in disrepair, a fire official said. Currently,...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Englewood (IN) Fire Station Reopens Following Repair Work
After several weeks of repairs, Englewood (IN) Fire Station has resumed service, the city of Bedford announced on a Facebook post. “We appreciate the community’s understanding of this process and are happy to operate safely out of Englewood Fire Station, once again.”
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Brunswick (OH) Council Takes First Step to Fund New $12M Fire Station
Brunswick City Council Monday approved the first step in placing a $12 million, 20-year bond issue for the construction of a new fire station on the May 2 ballot, Cleveland.com reported. A fire official presented council members with preliminary plans for the 25,790-square-foot station at 1094 Hadcock Road, the report...
