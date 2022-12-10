The Huntertown (IN) Fire Department provided an update Monday on its Facebook page about the new station:. “The secret is out! Perry Township is on the grow. We are currently working on a second station for the Huntertown/Perry Township Fire Department. Our new station is located in the 14000 block of Tonkel Road. Residing on the furthest east side of the township, this station will serve an area of Perry Township where we see close to 900 calls a year. This station will greatly help with response times to the eastern portion of Perry Township while supporting the rest of the area. Today, Chief Berning, Chief Boren, and Captain Messmann had a meeting with all those involved in the building including Hagerman Construction, GM Development, David Henson Architecture, First Due Communications, and many others. We are exciting what this station will bring to our area and how it will help support not only our area but with our neighboring departments as well.”

1 DAY AGO