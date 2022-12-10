ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaw Communications And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – LTC Properties (LTC), Shaw Communications (SJR), Garmin (GRMN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Datadog Stock Jumps By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose by a staggering 17.9% in 5 sessions from $68.28 at 17.9, to $80.50 at 14:56 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.9% to $11,155.51, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Geo Group Stock Up Momentum With A 29% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) jumped by a staggering 29.46% in 21 sessions from $8.52 to $11.03 at 19:49 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 0.71% to $15,291.05, following the last session’s downward trend. Geo Group’s last close...
DocuSign Stock Up Momentum With A 9.17% Jump Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DocuSign jumping 9.17% to $53.67 on Monday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. DocuSign’s last close...
StoneCo Stock Is 20% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) dropped by a staggering 20.07% in 10 sessions from $11.91 at 2022-12-02, to $9.52 at 14:55 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.8% to $11,232.85, following the last session’s upward trend. StoneCo’s...
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities And Income Fund, Tekla Healthcare Investors, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (AVK), Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH), Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (AVK) 11.85 0.34% 11.91%...
Less Than One Hour Before The Market Open, ImmunoGen Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and ImmunoGen‘s pre-market value is already 4.54% up. ImmunoGen’s last close was $5.07, 34.66% below its 52-week high of $7.76. The last session, NASDAQ ended with ImmunoGen (IMGN) falling 1.36% to $5.07. NASDAQ jumped 1.26% to $11,143.74,...
Quidel Stock Went Down By Over 14% On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) dropped by a staggering 14.88% to $82.99 at 16:11 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.58% to $11,208.52, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
Ebix Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) jumped 9.08% to $21.62 at 11:28 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.41% to $11,050.06, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today. Ebix’s...
Artificial Intelligence Forecasts the Next Session’s Price Movement for Air Products and Chemicals Castle Biosciences, Kodak

VIANEWS – The Innrs algorithm for artificial intelligence suggests a high likelihood of finding the estimated price of tomorrow’s Air Products and Chemicals APD and Castle Biosciences CSTL. Via News regularly facts-checks this AI algorithm, which aims to predict the session prices and trend for financial assets over...
Less Than Six Hours Before The NYSE Open, Wipro Limited Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and Wipro Limited‘s pre-market value is already 4.97% up. Wipro Limited’s last close was $4.83, 51.51% below its 52-week high of $9.96. The last session, NYSE finished with Wipro Limited (WIT) jumping 0.62% to $4.83. NYSE rose...

