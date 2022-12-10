Read full article on original website
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president made a public request Wednesday to Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny to play a free concert in Mexico City, to make up for a fake ticket scandal that left thousands frustrated outside his sold-out appearance Friday. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he couldn’t offer the singer any money, but the government would pay for the lights, stage and sound system, and even install a zip line in the capital’s massive main central plaza. López Obrador suggested Bad Bunny would perform for free because he’s “sensitive” and feels “solidarity” with those who couldn’t get in. “I would tell him how deeply we were touched to see young people sad because they couldn’t get in, because they had faked tickets, because they were victims of fraud,” López Obrador said.
The Washington Post will conduct layoffs, its publisher says at contentious town hall
The Washington Post will conduct layoffs in the coming year as it reorients itself for the future and reinvests in other areas, publisher Fred Ryan told startled staffers in a contentious town hall Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter. Ryan indicated to staffers that the cuts will make...
US prosecutors charge 8 social media influencers with securities fraud
The group is said to have gained around $144 million by using multiple social platforms to try and manipulate stock prices.
An Ethiopian professor was murdered by a mob. A lawsuit alleges Facebook fueled the violence
The son of an Ethiopian chemistry professor who was killed during unrest in the country last year has filed a lawsuit against Meta, Facebook’s parent company, alleging that the social media platform is fueling viral hate and violence, harming people across eastern and southern Africa. Abrham Meareg Amare claims...
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
