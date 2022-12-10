ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

threeriversnews.com

JERRIE KAYE BARNETT

Jerrie Kaye Barnett, 78, of Marcellus and Three Rivers, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo with her daughter and grandchildren at her side. She was born November 3, 1944, in Anderson, Indiana to Myron (Jay) Barnett and Leone (Ann) Barnett. Jerrie graduated from Mattawan...
THREE RIVERS, MI
threeriversnews.com

Commercial-News to restart publication

After learning that the Three Rivers Commercial-News intended to cease publication, Mike Wilcox, owner of a local, Southwest Michigan newspaper group, purchased the paper to prevent its demise. He plans to restart publication, this Friday, December 16. He believes the key to success is converting the twice-weekly newspaper to a...
THREE RIVERS, MI
abc57.com

Celebration of Life held for Garvin Roberson

ELKHART, Ind. --- Family, friends, and the Elkhart community came together to celebrate the life of Garvin Roberson, brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. Roberson was found in his car submerged in a body of water on December 2nd after days of being missing. “There’s so many reasons why everyone...
ELKHART, IN
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
STURGIS, MI
My Magic GR

Another Local West Michigan Newspaper Bites The Dust

A newspaper that was over 100 years old is going away, this one covering St. Joseph County. The Commercial News In Three Rivers Will Cease Publishing December 10. Saturday will be the final edition of the Three Rivers Commercial News. The 127 year old publication has been struggling to survive financially, so the owners pulled the plug on it.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WNDU

Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
MLive

Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Search continues for missing South Bend teen

Centreville man arrested after leading police on chase, stripping naked, assaulting deputy. The 38-year-old man is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, assault on an officer, resisting and obstructing, indecent exposure, and driving while license suspended. 4 hurt, including police officer, in 2 separate crashes outside Castle Point Apartments. Updated:...
SOUTH BEND, IN
nowkalamazoo.com

‘Comfort foods so the average guy off the street could enjoy’

The menu at glofoods, which officially opens its doors Tuesday tucked into a strip mall on Westnedge Avenue in Portage, is unlike any previous restaurant in Kalamazoo County. All of the hearty sandwiches, soups, salads, sides, deserts, and more are vegan, gluten-free, and made without any peanuts for those with allergies.
PORTAGE, MI
nowkalamazoo.com

Ice cream customers flock to the chicken

When husband and wife team Matt Searles and Sarah McNees opened the doors of Rollup Ice Cream & Tea on Stadium Drive in 2020, it was a daring endeavor at the beginning of the pandemic. Two years later, the Kalamazoo take on a Thai street food has led the entrepreneurs...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Berrien County begins Roosevelt Road speed study

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A new speed limit study begins for a road in Stevensville. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, it’s being done on a section of N. Roosevelt, starting at Glenlord Road. The current speed limit is 55 mph, but township leaders say they’ve seen...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
WNDU

Trial for woman accused of murdering boyfriend postponed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial of a South Bend woman accused of shooting to death her boyfriend in front of her children in April has been postponed. 28-year-old MarqishaThomas was expected to stand trial beginning Monday. But the trial has been postponed due to court congestion. A new...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YAHOO!

Chop shops busted in St. Joe and Cass counties by MSP

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Michigan State Police raided two locations in St. Joseph County and another in Cass County this week, recovering over $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers. Investigators obtained search warrants after several months of investigation. Two properties were searched Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the 51000 block...
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

South Bend’s Four Winds Casino hosting hiring event

If you need a job or a side hustle, you can try your luck at South Bend’s Four Winds Casino. The hiring event takes place on from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at the casino’s recruitment center at 12-90 Irskine Road in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN

