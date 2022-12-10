Read full article on original website
threeriversnews.com
JERRIE KAYE BARNETT
Jerrie Kaye Barnett, 78, of Marcellus and Three Rivers, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo with her daughter and grandchildren at her side. She was born November 3, 1944, in Anderson, Indiana to Myron (Jay) Barnett and Leone (Ann) Barnett. Jerrie graduated from Mattawan...
threeriversnews.com
Commercial-News to restart publication
After learning that the Three Rivers Commercial-News intended to cease publication, Mike Wilcox, owner of a local, Southwest Michigan newspaper group, purchased the paper to prevent its demise. He plans to restart publication, this Friday, December 16. He believes the key to success is converting the twice-weekly newspaper to a...
abc57.com
Celebration of Life held for Garvin Roberson
ELKHART, Ind. --- Family, friends, and the Elkhart community came together to celebrate the life of Garvin Roberson, brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. Roberson was found in his car submerged in a body of water on December 2nd after days of being missing. “There’s so many reasons why everyone...
The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now
If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
Three Rivers Commercial-News saved, to print once a week
A Three Rivers newspaper that was set to shut down will now continue printing.
Another Local West Michigan Newspaper Bites The Dust
A newspaper that was over 100 years old is going away, this one covering St. Joseph County. The Commercial News In Three Rivers Will Cease Publishing December 10. Saturday will be the final edition of the Three Rivers Commercial News. The 127 year old publication has been struggling to survive financially, so the owners pulled the plug on it.
WNDU
Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
abc57.com
Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency announces seventh annual Holiday Food Share Program
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency is set to host the seventh annual Holiday Food Share Program in partnership with Whirlpool Corporation, KitchenAid Senior PGA, and the city of Benton Harbor. During the event, around 400 boxes of food and turkeys are distributed to families in...
Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom
The Larson Group Peterbilt opened its fourth location in Indiana. The new 12,000-square-foot warehouse and showroom opened Dec. 1 in South Bend. The post Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WNDU
Search continues for missing South Bend teen
Centreville man arrested after leading police on chase, stripping naked, assaulting deputy. The 38-year-old man is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, assault on an officer, resisting and obstructing, indecent exposure, and driving while license suspended. 4 hurt, including police officer, in 2 separate crashes outside Castle Point Apartments. Updated:...
nowkalamazoo.com
‘Comfort foods so the average guy off the street could enjoy’
The menu at glofoods, which officially opens its doors Tuesday tucked into a strip mall on Westnedge Avenue in Portage, is unlike any previous restaurant in Kalamazoo County. All of the hearty sandwiches, soups, salads, sides, deserts, and more are vegan, gluten-free, and made without any peanuts for those with allergies.
WWMTCw
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming Soon
For Michigan residents it may seem awkward to sit down in a Cracker Barrel and order a mimosa with an Old Timers Breakfast or Grandma’s Sampler, but at select Cracker Barrels in Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee, people have been doing it since before the pandemic. Other states like Indiana and Illinois have also joined the party.
nowkalamazoo.com
Ice cream customers flock to the chicken
When husband and wife team Matt Searles and Sarah McNees opened the doors of Rollup Ice Cream & Tea on Stadium Drive in 2020, it was a daring endeavor at the beginning of the pandemic. Two years later, the Kalamazoo take on a Thai street food has led the entrepreneurs...
WNDU
Berrien County begins Roosevelt Road speed study
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A new speed limit study begins for a road in Stevensville. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, it’s being done on a section of N. Roosevelt, starting at Glenlord Road. The current speed limit is 55 mph, but township leaders say they’ve seen...
abc57.com
Mishawaka woman spreads Christmas cheer through festive decorations
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- With less than just two weeks away from Christmas, one of the best ways to get into the Christmas spirit is to check out the lights and decorations around town!. One local woman has put her home on the map in Mishawaka for spreading the most holiday...
WNDU
Trial for woman accused of murdering boyfriend postponed
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial of a South Bend woman accused of shooting to death her boyfriend in front of her children in April has been postponed. 28-year-old MarqishaThomas was expected to stand trial beginning Monday. But the trial has been postponed due to court congestion. A new...
YAHOO!
Chop shops busted in St. Joe and Cass counties by MSP
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Michigan State Police raided two locations in St. Joseph County and another in Cass County this week, recovering over $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers. Investigators obtained search warrants after several months of investigation. Two properties were searched Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the 51000 block...
95.3 MNC
South Bend’s Four Winds Casino hosting hiring event
If you need a job or a side hustle, you can try your luck at South Bend’s Four Winds Casino. The hiring event takes place on from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at the casino’s recruitment center at 12-90 Irskine Road in South Bend.
