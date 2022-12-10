Read full article on original website
WCIA
Harristown could add second marijuana dispensary
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A small town in Macon County could be getting another marijuana dispensary. The Village of Harristown is building its first growery and dispensary and is considering adding a second across the street. Some people of Harristown wonder why the small town of 1,200 need two...
proclaimerscv.com
$300 One-Time Paycheck For Residents in Illinois On Property, Income Taxes
Illinois Residents To Receive One-Time Paycheck On Property And Income Taxes. The Governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, is beginning to allocate money and property tax refunds for some Illinois Resident taxpayers by giving out one-time payment checks. Family Relief Plan: – offers one-time rebate. Property Tax: – tax rebate is estimated up to $300.
advantagenews.com
Lawmaker says Illinois has work to do for better senior care
While Gov. J.B. Pritzker touts accomplishments during an event that benefits senior citizens, one state lawmaker says Illinois is not doing enough. The Chicago Housing Authority held the event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Wacker in Chicago over the weekend. The annual gala focuses on affordable housing for seniors and others throughout the city and state.
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, cash...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Illinois businesses hosting hiring events this week
ILLINOIS — The Egyptian Health Department and AECI Schirm are hosting hiring events in our region this week. Scroll down to learn more. According to a Monday release, Man-Tra-Con Corporation is hosting a hiring event for AECI Schirm at the Benton Municipal Airport from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, with a break for lunch between 12:30 and 1:30.
Illinois’ 10 Poorest Counties All Have One Thing Common
There are some booming counties in Illinois but, despite the wealth and prosperity of some areas, there are others within the country that struggle with high levels of poverty and low median household incomes. There are several factors that contribute to poverty in these counties in Illinois, including a lack of job opportunities and access to education and training programs. Many of these counties have a high unemployment rate, which makes it difficult for residents to find jobs and earn a decent income.
advantagenews.com
Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling
A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that due to Illinois' high sales taxes on tobacco, many residents have been smuggling in the product from other states.
advantagenews.com
Illinois among most expensive states to run Christmas lights
A new study reveals that Illinoisans are paying a lot more to run their Christmas lights this year. The website HouseMethod.com shows the cost to run Christmas lights has increased 32% this year from 2021, one of the biggest increases in the country. Researcher Sam Wasson said they first used...
Illinois mandates replacement of lead pipes, but who'll foot the bill?
RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Replace, don't repair. An Illinois law that went into effect this year mandates that lead pipes be entirely removed when broken, on the basis that work on or around a lead service line could release particles that contaminate drinking water.National environmental experts applauded Illinois lawmakers for the legislation. But Morning Insider Lauren Victory may have found an unintended consequence bubbling up from the bill."Where is this water coming from?" - It's a question no homeowner ever wants to ask."I'm like, 'OK, what do I do?'" said Di Anne Chudzik, a homeowner in River Grove.Chudzik thought...
Can I bury someone in my backyard in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When a loved one passes away, some people would rather keep the body of the deceased close by, on family property. But, is it legal to bury a body in my yard in Illinois? The answer, according to Illinois Funeral Laws, is yes — depending on local zoning rules. There are […]
Walgreens, CVS agree to $10B settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens and CVS will pay $10 billion in a settlement over accusations that the companies contributed to opioid addiction. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement on Monday. It stems from accusations that pharmacies downplayed the risks of addiction and did not stop pills from being diverted for illegal use. […]
Gov Opens Door to Weed Delivery in Illinois
Recreational Marijuana in Illinois may soon arrive at the front door via delivery services, according to a recent statement from Governor J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker signed the bill legalizing recreational marijuana in his state on June 25, 2019. With dozens of dispensaries now operational, this past week, the governor signaled that people in Illinois might soon not even have to leave home to get their cannabis supply.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1 (Springfield, IL) — In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023. The One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA)...
wglc.net
Stellantis to close Illinois assembly plant, lay off workers
BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Hundreds of workers in northern Illinois are expected to be laid off when automaker Stellantis closes an assembly plant early next year. The company said Friday that its Belvidere Assembly Plant will be idled effective Feb. 28. Stellantis blamed rising costs related to the electric vehicle market, and other factors. About 1,350 people are employed at the plant, which has produced the Jeep Cherokee since 2017. Layoffs are expected to exceed six months. A spokesperson for Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the administration will assist displaced workers and ensure appropriate retraining is available.
COLA update: $2,900 per month could hit Illinois residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month COLA could for IllinoisPhoto byVladimir Solomianyi/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The recent announcement could thrill many Illinois state residents because soon they could receive a $2,900 per month of COLA payment in their bank account.
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
wrmj.com
Ameren Illinois Promoting Assistance Program
The Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends program is designed to help low-to-moderate-income customers of Ameren Illinois. The utility is spreading the word as we head into the cooler months that assistance is available if you are having trouble paying your energy bill. Sue Sams, Executive Director of the program, says this is a program for those who may fall through the cracks otherwise.
Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
New Year, New Laws In Illinois–Here’s What’s Coming In 2023
When we flip the calendar page to a new year in a few weeks, we'll have to start remembering to write 2023 on our checks (if anyone still does that), and it would probably be a good idea to know what additions and changes to current laws here in Illinois are going to be.
wglc.net
Illinois One Day Rest in Seven Act changes start first of the year
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois workers will be seeing some changes in 2023, especially those who work long hours in the state. The updated rules to the One Day Rest in Seven Act gives workers the right to a day of rest every workweek and breaks for meals or rest during shifts. The new rules require employees be given a 20-minute break if working a 12-hour shift or longer, and at least 24 consecutive hours of rest in every consecutive 7-day period. Illinois’ minimum wage will also be increasing from $12 to $13 on January 1st.
