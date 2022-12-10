Read full article on original website
Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations
Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
Passenger dies onboard easyJet flight
A passenger died onboard a recent easyJet flight from Cyprus to the UK.Travellers became worried about the unnamed, dark-haired man in his fifties when he failed to wake up during the Paphos to London Gatwick service on 17 November.Flight EZY8454 departed from Paphos at around 2.20pm GMT, with concerns over the man’s health arising an hour and 20 minutes later, at around 3.40pm GMT.Cabin crew asked if there was a doctor onboard to provide medical assistance but no one came forward, reported the Daily Star.A defibrillator was used to try to resuscitate the man, but attempts to revive him...
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
BBC
Search under way after people pulled from icy lake near Birmingham
A search and rescue operation is under way after police said a number of people pulled from a lake near Birmingham in freezing temperatures are in a critical condition. Reports suggested people had been playing on the ice at Babbs Mill Park and fell through, according to West Midlands Fire Service.
‘This lot? No way’: what ‘red wall’ voters think now of Johnson, the Tories and Labour
We visit Blyth, Bury and Penistone to find out what has changed in the three years since they turned blue
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
BBC
Snow: Motorways shut amid treacherous conditions
Motorways were closed after heavy snowfall caused a series of crashes and left drivers in treacherous conditions. The M54 between junctions 3 and 2 in Shropshire was shut on Sunday, while major congestion was also reported on the M5 slip road to the M6. The southbound M5 in Gloucestershire was...
BBC
Big rise in numbers dying after West Midlands ambulance delays
The number of people in the West Midlands who died after an ambulance delay has risen significantly. Figures uncovered by a freedom of information request from BBC Newsnight showed yearly numbers rose from one in 2020 to 37 up until September 2022. Patients and campaigners have called for urgent improvements...
BBC
Driver jailed for crash that left five people dead
An Italian tourist convicted of causing the deaths of five people - including his own four-year-old son - in a crash in north east Scotland has been jailed. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
Three boys die after falling into frozen lake in UK: police
Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died and another boy remains in critical condition after they fell into an icy lake near Birmingham, central England, police said Monday. "A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital."
BBC
Hull: Police appeal after girl pushed into icy lake
Following an incident in which a young girl was pushed into an icy lake in Hull, police have appealed for more information about what happened. The girl, 11, was playing with her sister and friends when a boy pushed her into the lake at East Park at about 15:30 GMT on Friday, police said.
BBC
How am I going to pay for my loved one to come back?
When Michael Porter discovered his mother Jean Hanlon had been found dead in Crete, he did not know where to turn for help. "That moment when you find out your loved one has died, you automatically go into fight or panic mode," he says. A post-mortem examination concluded the 53-year-old,...
BBC
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hurt in Top Gear accident
Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has been hurt in an accident while filming for the BBC show. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. His injuries are...
Train strikes: month of chaos begins as rail staff walk out on first 48-hour strike
A month of rail disruption has begun, with workers walking out in the first of a wave of 48-hour strikes, shutting down much of the UK’s rail network. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are pressing ahead with two 48-hour strikes this week – involving workers from Network Rail along with 14 train companies. The first strike runs from Tuesday to Wednesday, the second from Friday to Saturday. Tuesday is the first of 12 strike dates across December and January announced by the RMT, designed to disrupt the festive period.On the parts of the network that are...
Suella Braverman says UK must ‘end these crossings’ after Channel deaths
MPs demand new pathways to apply for refugee status as four people die during small boat crossing
