Millions of residents getting money from the state before Christmas
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Massachusetts, you could likely have some money coming your way this week. Approximately 3 million taxpayers will receive money in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the state of Massachusetts this week.
Stimulus update: Refund payments not seen in 35 years to reach millions next week in Massachusetts
Massachusetts residents will receive some extra pocket cash ahead of Christmas thanks to a tax refund issued by the state. The state of Massachusetts will be giving excess money from tax collections, roughly $3 billion, to state residents who filed their income tax returns in 2021. The money being given to residents comes after the state collected enough revenue to spark a law from 1986 that caps the annual growth in the state's tax collection, according to WGBH.
One-time payment of $500 coming from the state of Massachusetts
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payments to be sent out in five days
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in less than one week. The first round of checks for retirees will be sent on Dec. 14, with the highest paycheck worth $4,194, according...
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,500 bonus check payments being sent out in just two days
Some extra pocket cash ahead of the Christmas holiday will be given to eligible teachers in the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas in only two days.
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 70?
Social Security was never meant to replace 100% of a worker's income in retirement. However, among elderly Social Security beneficiaries, about 12% of men and 15% of women still rely on Social...
Stimulus update: Direct child tax credit payment worth up to $3,600 could be sent out under new proposal
A child tax credit payment could see an increase if Congress takes action to enact its expanded form.
Stimulus update: Massive tax rebate checks worth 14% to arrive within next three days
Around three million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth 14% of what they paid in state income taxes in a matter of days.
SSI Payments: Qualifiers To Receive 2 Payments in December; Make Sure Not To Miss This Deadline
There will be two payments made in December to recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI). The Social Security Administration states that payments for SSI benefits are typically made on the first of the month unless that date falls on a weekend in which case they are made on the preceding Friday.
Will Social Security Payments Be Delayed Because of New Year’s Day?
The winter holidays fall on weekend dates every now and then, and in 2022, we are due. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are on a Saturday and Sunday, respectively -- and because New Year's Eve and New...
Recreational cannabis prices in Mass. plummet as dispensary owners weigh future
"We have no idea where the bottom is going to be." Recreational cannabis has never been cheaper in Massachusetts than it was this year. Prices have been steadily decreasing for more than a year, and those running businesses in the burgeoning industry expect them to keep dropping. While customers may be rejoicing over greater access to marijuana, the lowering of prices has some concerned about the ramifications for cultivators, small businesses, and the employees that make it all run.
Child Tax Credit: IRS Issues Important Reminder and 4 More Before Tax Season
Now that 2022 is coming to an end, the clock is beginning to tick on preparing your 2022 tax returns. Those getting their documents in order to file will want to note a number of changes and updates...
Social Security 101: Check Your Balance Regularly
In the past, checking your estimated social security amount meant waiting for the Social Security Administration to send you updates on your personal estimated benefit amounts. Social Security: Women...
Social Security Schedule: When the First COLA Checks Will Arrive in January 2023
A new year means a new schedule of Social Security payments for the 66 million beneficiaries who are enrolled in the program. Social Security: Why Not Everyone Will Get An 8.7% COLA Increase in...
Winter Relief Checks: Maine To Provide Families and Seniors With Emergency Heat Funds
Maine lawmakers know how cold it gets in the Pine Tree State, and also know how high the heating bills will run this winter amid record high energy prices. To help out, they have announced a pair of...
