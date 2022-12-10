Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland.com
Ohio moves to add strict photo ID requirement for voters, rekindling yearslong debate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After years of debate, Republican state lawmakers appear ready to move forward with a strict photo ID requirement for voters in Ohio during the final weeks of the legislative session. Last week, a Senate committee accepted a substitute version of an elections bill that would make...
Ohio’s top school board preparing vote on anti-LGBTQ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education is heading toward a vote on a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students after listening to hours of testimony on Monday. Opponents said the resolution is harmful to LGBTQ+ youth across central Ohio. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution in September after changes were […]
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
While seeing more travelers in Ohio during the Christmas season, you might be wondering why some out-of-state cars have a front and back license plate, but your Ohio car only has one on the back.
ocj.com
DeWine reveals long-awaited plans for State Fair
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future.The framework was created as part of the work of the Expo 2050 Task Force. Governor DeWine created the task force in 2019 to develop a strategic vision for the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center property, which is home to the Ohio State Fair and hosts many other events throughout the year.
Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration unveils new training standards for educators to carry guns at school
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s new training standards for educators to carry concealed firearms at school include instruction in de-escalation techniques, “neutralization” of potential active shooters, and trauma and first-aid care, among other things, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Monday. The standards were developed by the Ohio School...
NBC4 Columbus
Every K-12 student in Ohio could get school voucher under GOP proposal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill to provide cash to all families with school-aged children in the state to choose their public school district or a private school. Under the Parent Educational Freedom Act, or Senate Bill 368, every K-12 student in Ohio would qualify...
theeastcountygazette.com
Area COVID Cases Down Or Steady As Ohio Rate Increases
As the statewide rate of new COVID-19 cases increased, area counties saw their numbers decline or rise slightly, according to the latest statistics from the Ohio Department of Health. After two weeks with the highest rate per 100,000 of all of Ohio’s 88 counties — but less than 50 actual...
Ohio ‘Chicken Bill’ could expedite process for oil and gas companies to extract natural gas from state parks
If an Ohio bill passes, hikers traversing the paths of Hocking Hills and other state parks might soon have to share the trails with another type of park patron: Oil and gas companies.
Billions in stimulus money available to homeowners and renters in Ohio
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mills (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, in Ohio we pay billions of dollars in local, state and federal taxes every year. But here is some great news that you need to know about. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs which may be a good fit for you. Let's talk about the programs available to those who own a home first.
Lawmakers should be making it less onerous for citizens to amend the Ohio Constitution, not harder: editorial
The General Assembly’s lame-duck session is rapidly advancing a joint resolution that will ask voters to make it harder to change the Ohio Constitution. But the legislature should be making it easier for voters to seek this remedy, not more difficult. That is what democracy requires. The current procedure,...
NBC4 Columbus
United Furniture’s David Belford says Front & Fulton, Flying Horse Farms unaffected by shuttered business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Lawsuits and ripple effects to vendors are piling up following the abrupt pre-Thanksgiving shutdown of a furniture company owned by a businessman with Columbus ties. But Central Ohio real estate projects and charitable initiatives of David Belford are not affected by troubles of...
WKYC
Newly elected Ohio Board of Education member reacts to Senate Bill 178
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, there's legislation moving through the Ohio Statehouse that many may not be aware of, Senate Bill 178, which if passed into law could minimize the authority of the State Board of Education. Northwest Ohians voted in Democrat Teresa Fedor to...
cleveland19.com
Triple threat pushing Ohio hospitals to levels seen in bad pandemic times
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The number of hospital beds currently open in the state is being pushed by the triple threat of COVID-19, the flu and RSV. According to the most recent data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), as of Dec. 8 the state had only 16.6% of all of the hospital beds open (represented by the gray bar below).
Local addresses on DeWine’s blighted buildings demolition list
News Release Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced this week that 2,277 blighted and vac
Ohio Senate passes education overhaul
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would reorganize the Ohio Department of Education and strip most of the responsibilities from the Ohio State Board of Education. Senate Bill 178 passed 22-7, largely on party lines. “This is simply a vote for parents and their children,”...
Will Ohio soon be known as the Sugar Cookie State? Editorial Board Roundtable
Senate Bill 278, which passed the House 75-3 earlier this month and goes back to the Senate for concurrence in House changes, appears from its title to have started out life as a bill to designate an Ohio Burn Awareness Week. It still does that (the first week of February).
Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting in 2024
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After months of public debate, Columbus City Council voted Monday to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products within city limits. In a unanimous decision, the council voted to put the ban in place beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. “The prevalence of tobacco use in our community is a public health […]
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Columbus’ home grown illegal landlords in a destroyed historic district
Note: I refer any one skeptical of what follows, including the subjects of the report, to the public record, OSU Student Legal Services, records of past and current court cases, conversations with current or recent OSU students, and to their own visual inspection of the District and the properties. Columbus,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
These nine Ohio-based Fortune 500 companies donated to election deniers’ campaigns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week’s Senate runoff in Georgia marks the end of a long campaign season — the first since 2020, after which 147 members of Congress objected to the results of the presidential election despite no findings of widespread fraud. Many of those members ran for re-election, with support from major corporations […]
Comments / 0