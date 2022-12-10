Read full article on original website
Ohio ‘Chicken Bill’ could expedite oil, gas companies’ extraction of natural gas from state parks
“This amendment cuts out the public in the important process of deciding if and how drilling occurs in our state parks, which should be protected and not exploited,” Sen. Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) said.
WLWT 5
Gov. DeWine announces rollout of body cameras for Ohio Department of Natural Resources officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz announced Friday that ODNR has begun outfitting all natural resources and wildlife officers with body cameras. ODNR officers are certified peace officers who are required to enforce all laws and statutes of...
WHIZ
Assistance Available to Muskingum County Homeowners Impacted by Covid-19
The Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) and MEOAG Inc, the Community Action Agency of Muskingum County will assist eligible Muskingum County homeowners with housing expenses through the Save the Dream Ohio Homeowner Assistance Fund-Utility Assistance Plus (HAF-UAP) program funded by the American Rescue Plan of 2021. Assistance can be provided...
WHIZ
Two Injured in Coshocton Accident
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
sciotopost.com
Update – Demolition Crews Remain on Scene after GE Fire
Circleville – Overnight crews sat on the property to make sure that the fire did not rekindle at the former GE building in Circleville. A call came out around 6 pm of a possible structure fire in a large building located at 559 East Ohio Street on Saturday night. The cause demolition that was occurring on the location.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Columbus’ home grown illegal landlords in a destroyed historic district
Note: I refer any one skeptical of what follows, including the subjects of the report, to the public record, OSU Student Legal Services, records of past and current court cases, conversations with current or recent OSU students, and to their own visual inspection of the District and the properties. Columbus,...
Gov. Mike Dewine + Ohio State Fair release long-term vision for fairgrounds
The historic fairgrounds will see many changes, including building renovations, demolition, and more.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
WYTV.com
Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog
WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Old GE Building On Fire in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE – Emergency Crews are on the scene of a possible structure fire at the GE building around 6 pm. According to early reports, a call came in around 6 pm of smoke and fire at the building located at 559 East Ohio Street building. The old GE building...
Visit the World’s Largest Amish Shopping Village in Ohio
Most people are unaware that Ohio is actually home to the world's largest Amish shopping mall. The region of northeastern Ohio is known for its active and thriving Amish population that welcomes and invites those outside of the community to come and experience a slice of Amish culture.
Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s security cameras
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New security cameras are being installed at a west Columbus apartment complex city leaders have deemed a nuisance. The Wedgewood Village Apartments have a years-long history of violent crime, and now Columbus police will have access to the security feed and be able to watch the apartments in real-time. “This didn’t […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
Thieves steal central Ohio Santa’s ‘sleigh’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local Santa Claus is adding names to his naughty list after his car was stolen in broad daylight. The theft was reported at a Cabela’s parking lot near Polaris Saturday evening, where the man was inside working as Santa Claus. During the holidays, he and his wife, who asked to […]
WHIZ
Sharon Avenue Closure
An accident has closed a roadway in Muskingum County until Saturday afternoon. Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that Sharon Avenue will be closed from Hughes Street to Fisher Avenue until at least 12pm as crews work to clean up the scene. Jadwin said that there is oil to clean...
crawfordcountynow.com
Morrow Sheriff investigating deaths of two horses
MOUNT GILEAD—On Dec. 1 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still...
rejournals.com
Contegra Construction completes 1.1-million-square-foot distribution facility near Columbus
Contegra Construction Co. has completed a 1.1-million square-foot distribution facility at the Cubes at Etna 70 industrial development near Columbus, Ohio. The speculative facility known as Building E was built for developer CRG and its capital partner LXP Industrial Trust. The 289-acre master-planned development is located at 9800 Schuster Way at the SR 310 and Interstate 70, approximately 20 minutes from Downtown Columbus, 15 minutes from John Glenn International Airport and 20 minutes from Rickenbacker International Airport.
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
cwcolumbus.com
Franklin County detectives searching for truck involved in shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying the owner or driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting last month. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a black-colored truck they said has dark tinted windows, including the windshield.
