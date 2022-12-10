ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

ocj.com

DeWine reveals long-awaited plans for State Fair

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future.The framework was created as part of the work of the Expo 2050 Task Force. Governor DeWine created the task force in 2019 to develop a strategic vision for the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center property, which is home to the Ohio State Fair and hosts many other events throughout the year.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Ohio Senate passes education overhaul

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would reorganize the Ohio Department of Education and strip most of the responsibilities from the Ohio State Board of Education. Senate Bill 178 passed 22-7, largely on party lines. “This is simply a vote for parents and their children,”...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

While seeing more travelers in Ohio during the Christmas season, you might be wondering why some out-of-state cars have a front and back license plate, but your Ohio car only has one on the back.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

One mobile home LOT available

One mobile home LOT available in 55 and older community with city water & sewer. Call for information. Won’t last long. 614-620-4321.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohioans, your rights are being threatened in lame-duck machinations. Take a stand.

Thank you for your editorial highlighting the recklessness of overhauling our election system during the lame-duck session of the legislature (”GOP shouldn’t rush voting-law changes in lame-duck-session,” Dec. 7). Every Ohioan has a right to have their vote count, and many of the measures a Senate committee is stuffing into House Bill 458 would make it that much harder for significant populations to vote, including people with disabilities, low-income people who don’t drive, and college students.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Triple threat pushing Ohio hospitals to levels seen in bad pandemic times

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The number of hospital beds currently open in the state is being pushed by the triple threat of COVID-19, the flu and RSV. According to the most recent data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), as of Dec. 8 the state had only 16.6% of all of the hospital beds open (represented by the gray bar below).
OHIO STATE
scenicstates.com

8 Killer Gem Mining Spots in Ohio for Enthusiasts

There is nothing like gem mining in Ohio to get a great souvenir out of a fun activity. Gem enthusiasts love to go gem mining in Ohio for the great variety of stones and crystals that can be found. But gem mining is also a great activity for complete beginners...
OHIO STATE

