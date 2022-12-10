Read full article on original website
cleveland.com
Ohio moves to add strict photo ID requirement for voters, rekindling yearslong debate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After years of debate, Republican state lawmakers appear ready to move forward with a strict photo ID requirement for voters in Ohio during the final weeks of the legislative session. Last week, a Senate committee accepted a substitute version of an elections bill that would make...
Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration unveils new training standards for educators to carry guns at school
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s new training standards for educators to carry concealed firearms at school include instruction in de-escalation techniques, “neutralization” of potential active shooters, and trauma and first-aid care, among other things, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Monday. The standards were developed by the Ohio School...
ocj.com
DeWine reveals long-awaited plans for State Fair
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future.The framework was created as part of the work of the Expo 2050 Task Force. Governor DeWine created the task force in 2019 to develop a strategic vision for the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center property, which is home to the Ohio State Fair and hosts many other events throughout the year.
Local addresses on DeWine’s blighted buildings demolition list
News Release Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced this week that 2,277 blighted and vac
Will Ohio soon be known as the Sugar Cookie State? Editorial Board Roundtable
Senate Bill 278, which passed the House 75-3 earlier this month and goes back to the Senate for concurrence in House changes, appears from its title to have started out life as a bill to designate an Ohio Burn Awareness Week. It still does that (the first week of February).
Ohio Senate passes education overhaul
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would reorganize the Ohio Department of Education and strip most of the responsibilities from the Ohio State Board of Education. Senate Bill 178 passed 22-7, largely on party lines. “This is simply a vote for parents and their children,”...
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
While seeing more travelers in Ohio during the Christmas season, you might be wondering why some out-of-state cars have a front and back license plate, but your Ohio car only has one on the back.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Columbus metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
cleveland19.com
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Natural Resources officials confirmed the kayak belonging to the man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Ontario, Canada. ODNR officials did not give an exact time as to when the kayak was found but said it was...
Mount Vernon News
Chances going up for a white Christmas in NE Ohio
With Christmas just under two weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
WLWT 5
Ohio troopers seize $162,000 in cocaine in northern Ohio traffic stop
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers have seized 11 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $162,000, during a traffic stop in northern Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say on Dec. 6 at 1:31 p.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Ford Taurus, with Ohio registration, for a window tint...
ODNR natural resources and wildlife officers getting body cameras
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that natural resources and wildlife officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will now have body cameras.
Visit the World’s Largest Amish Shopping Village in Ohio
Most people are unaware that Ohio is actually home to the world's largest Amish shopping mall. The region of northeastern Ohio is known for its active and thriving Amish population that welcomes and invites those outside of the community to come and experience a slice of Amish culture.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Ohioans, your rights are being threatened in lame-duck machinations. Take a stand.
Thank you for your editorial highlighting the recklessness of overhauling our election system during the lame-duck session of the legislature (”GOP shouldn’t rush voting-law changes in lame-duck-session,” Dec. 7). Every Ohioan has a right to have their vote count, and many of the measures a Senate committee is stuffing into House Bill 458 would make it that much harder for significant populations to vote, including people with disabilities, low-income people who don’t drive, and college students.
cleveland19.com
Triple threat pushing Ohio hospitals to levels seen in bad pandemic times
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The number of hospital beds currently open in the state is being pushed by the triple threat of COVID-19, the flu and RSV. According to the most recent data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), as of Dec. 8 the state had only 16.6% of all of the hospital beds open (represented by the gray bar below).
‘Tripledemic’ post-Thanksgiving hitting West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Flu season is upon us, but it is not alone. The entire nation – including our region – is being hit was a respiratory illness known as RSV, which is especially dangerous for children. And COVID-19 is still here and is on the rise again. Right now, U.S. hospitals are at […]
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
scenicstates.com
8 Killer Gem Mining Spots in Ohio for Enthusiasts
There is nothing like gem mining in Ohio to get a great souvenir out of a fun activity. Gem enthusiasts love to go gem mining in Ohio for the great variety of stones and crystals that can be found. But gem mining is also a great activity for complete beginners...
