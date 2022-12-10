Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
2023 will be a difficult year for the city
BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus City Council Finance Committee held their regular meeting in council chambers on Thursday. Chairman Dan Wirebaugh opened the meeting by discussing a letter that council and the Telegraph Forum received from the Mayor outlining his suggestions to address the city’s financial crisis. (No letter was submitted to Crawford County Now outlining Reser’s suggestions.)
WHIZ
Sharon Avenue Closure
An accident has closed a roadway in Muskingum County until Saturday afternoon. Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that Sharon Avenue will be closed from Hughes Street to Fisher Avenue until at least 12pm as crews work to clean up the scene. Jadwin said that there is oil to clean...
WHIZ
Two Injured in Coshocton Accident
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
WLWT 5
Gov. DeWine announces rollout of body cameras for Ohio Department of Natural Resources officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz announced Friday that ODNR has begun outfitting all natural resources and wildlife officers with body cameras. ODNR officers are certified peace officers who are required to enforce all laws and statutes of...
crawfordcountynow.com
Morrow Sheriff investigating deaths of two horses
MOUNT GILEAD—On Dec. 1 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still...
Visit the World’s Largest Amish Shopping Village in Ohio
Most people are unaware that Ohio is actually home to the world's largest Amish shopping mall. The region of northeastern Ohio is known for its active and thriving Amish population that welcomes and invites those outside of the community to come and experience a slice of Amish culture.
peakofohio.com
Champaign County man cited for OVI after single-vehicle crash
A Champaign County man was cited after a single-vehicle crash late Friday night around 11 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an injury crash on State Route 287, near County Road 28, in West Liberty. Deputies report Adam Rutan, 27, of North Lewisburg, was...
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
Popculture
Public Health Alert Issued for Cheese Due to Processing Issues
Consumers in one Midwestern state are being advised against eating a certain cheese spread. On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) issued a public health alert for certain cheese products made by Yellow House Cheese LLC in Seville that were found to pose a possible health risk. The health...
One dead in SR-315 crash in Worthington
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Worthington Sunday evening. According to a spokesperson for the Worthington Police Department, officers responded to the scene in the northbound lanes of State Route 315 just north of State Route 161 at approximately 5:32 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a […]
Gov. Mike Dewine + Ohio State Fair release long-term vision for fairgrounds
The historic fairgrounds will see many changes, including building renovations, demolition, and more.
WSYX ABC6
Washington Township firefighter, Army veteran dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Washington Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Charles Swank died Thursday, the fire department announced Friday. Swank served in Iraq and Afghanistan in the US Army's 82nd Airborne where he earned a Bronze Star. He is survived...
WYTV.com
Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog
WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
WHIZ
One Killed, One Injured in Perry Co. Accident
A fatal accident took place in Perry County Friday afternoon. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said that 19-year-old Victoria Carpenter, of New Lexington, was traveling north on Township Road 128 in Perry County when she lost control of her vehicle and traveled off the left side of the road, striking an embankment and overturning.
WHIZ
Coshocton woman facing drug charges
COSHOCTON, Ohio–A Coshocton woman is facing drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that 42-year-old Jessica M. Cappello was formally charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a 3rd degree felony. On December 7th , at approximately 2:58 P.M., the...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so go check them out if you haven't already.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Ohio should be put on your list of places to eat.
Two dead horses in Morrow County likely ‘targeted’ in killing, deputies say
NORTH BLOOMFIELD TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or people responsible for what deputies believe is an intentional, targeted killing of two horses. Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township on Dec. 1 on a report of two dead horses, […]
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)
Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
