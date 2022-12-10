ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, OH

WHIZ

Two Injured in Coshocton Accident

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Assistance Available to Muskingum County Homeowners Impacted by Covid-19

The Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) and MEOAG Inc, the Community Action Agency of Muskingum County will assist eligible Muskingum County homeowners with housing expenses through the Save the Dream Ohio Homeowner Assistance Fund-Utility Assistance Plus (HAF-UAP) program funded by the American Rescue Plan of 2021. Assistance can be provided...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio

Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
DUBLIN, OH
13abc.com

Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
TIFFIN, OH
WHIZ

Sharon Avenue Closure

An accident has closed a roadway in Muskingum County until Saturday afternoon. Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that Sharon Avenue will be closed from Hughes Street to Fisher Avenue until at least 12pm as crews work to clean up the scene. Jadwin said that there is oil to clean...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote

House lawmakers faced stiff opposition Wednesday as hearings continued for two controversial voting measures. Proposals to impose voter ID requirements and establish a higher threshold for passing constitutional amendments still appear poised to pass, however. The same committee will hear both measures Thursday and a vote on both is likely. After more than two hours […] The post Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Morrow Sheriff investigating deaths of two horses

MOUNT GILEAD—On Dec. 1 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in SR-315 crash in Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Worthington Sunday evening. According to a spokesperson for the Worthington Police Department, officers responded to the scene in the northbound lanes of State Route 315 just north of State Route 161 at approximately 5:32 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bond set for Grandmother accused of probation violation

BUCYRUS—Diane Ross, 51, of Galion, was arraigned on charges of violating her community control. According to allegations, Ross was taken into custody after she was caught on surveillance cameras with her grandchild, who was under five years old. Ross was initially convicted in December 2021 of child endangerment, a...
GALION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WYTV.com

Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog

WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
WOOSTER, OH
peakofohio.com

Champaign County man cited for OVI after single-vehicle crash

A Champaign County man was cited after a single-vehicle crash late Friday night around 11 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an injury crash on State Route 287, near County Road 28, in West Liberty. Deputies report Adam Rutan, 27, of North Lewisburg, was...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Details of Friday’s Injury Crash in Kenton Released

An injury accident occurred this past Friday afternoon in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 19 year old Hailey Melvin, of Kenton, was driving east on West North Street and failed to yield from the stop sign at North Detroit Street. Her vehicle was struck by...
KENTON, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland's Shop With a Cop has biggest year yet

ASHLAND — Hundreds of families formed a massive line at Ashland's Walmart on Sunday, waiting for an opportunity for their kids to shop with a first responder, free of charge. When they reached the end of the line, Ashland Police Division Detective Kara Pearce, while sporting a pair of...
ASHLAND, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton woman facing drug charges

COSHOCTON, Ohio–A Coshocton woman is facing drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that 42-year-old Jessica M. Cappello was formally charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a 3rd degree felony. On December 7th , at approximately 2:58 P.M., the...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Mansfield Ohio

Situated in Northeast Ohio and the seat of power of Richland County, Mansfield is halfway between Columbus and Cleveland. It’s known as “The Fun Center of Ohio” due to being the largest city in the Mid-Ohio region. The city became an industrial hub during the 19th and 20th centuries when the railroad connected Mansfield with the larger cities nearby.
MANSFIELD, OH

