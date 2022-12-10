Read full article on original website
cleveland.com
Ohio moves to add strict photo ID requirement for voters, rekindling yearslong debate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After years of debate, Republican state lawmakers appear ready to move forward with a strict photo ID requirement for voters in Ohio during the final weeks of the legislative session. Last week, a Senate committee accepted a substitute version of an elections bill that would make...
Ohio’s top school board preparing vote on anti-LGBTQ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education is heading toward a vote on a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students after listening to hours of testimony on Monday. Opponents said the resolution is harmful to LGBTQ+ youth across central Ohio. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution in September after changes were […]
Ohio lawmakers advance proposal to raise voter approval threshold for state constitutional amendments
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A proposal to raise the bar for voter approval to pass state constitutional amendments is one step closer to the May ballot. On Monday, an Ohio House committee voted to advance House Joint Resolution 6, which would set the voter approval threshold for state constitutional amendments at 60%, compared to the current 50% plus one vote.
Ohio sets training program to arm teachers, staff members in schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The requirements for teachers and staff members to carry weapons on school grounds have been set. Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that the Ohio School Safety Center has finished setting the training requirements. Known as the Armed School Staff Essential Training (ASSET) Curriculum, it was developed to meet requirements set forth […]
wosu.org
Recreational marijuana supporters in Ohio see path forward in 2023
Pot will not be legalized for personal use in Ohio by the end of this year, but supporters said there are several paths forward for the issue in 2023. There were two bills proposed in the Ohio House to legalize marijuana for adult use, one bill was sponsored by Republicans and the other was sponsored by Democrats — but both were nearly identical.
Ohio Senate passes education overhaul
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would reorganize the Ohio Department of Education and strip most of the responsibilities from the Ohio State Board of Education. Senate Bill 178 passed 22-7, largely on party lines. “This is simply a vote for parents and their children,”...
NBC4 Columbus
Every K-12 student in Ohio could get school voucher under GOP proposal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill to provide cash to all families with school-aged children in the state to choose their public school district or a private school. Under the Parent Educational Freedom Act, or Senate Bill 368, every K-12 student in Ohio would qualify...
Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration unveils new training standards for educators to carry guns at school
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s new training standards for educators to carry concealed firearms at school include instruction in de-escalation techniques, “neutralization” of potential active shooters, and trauma and first-aid care, among other things, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Monday. The standards were developed by the Ohio School...
Local addresses on DeWine’s blighted buildings demolition list
News Release Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced this week that 2,277 blighted and vac
Will Ohio soon be known as the Sugar Cookie State? Editorial Board Roundtable
Senate Bill 278, which passed the House 75-3 earlier this month and goes back to the Senate for concurrence in House changes, appears from its title to have started out life as a bill to designate an Ohio Burn Awareness Week. It still does that (the first week of February).
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Lordstown factory creates 3,700 good-paying jobs in Ohio
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — A $2.5 billion loan was approved by the U.S. Department of Energy for Ultium Cells LLC facilities in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan. General Motors and LG Energy Solution have come together to make Ultium Cells to manage battery cell production. This will address the growing U.S. consumer demand for electric vehicles, according to the U.S. DOE.
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
While seeing more travelers in Ohio during the Christmas season, you might be wondering why some out-of-state cars have a front and back license plate, but your Ohio car only has one on the back.
Billions in stimulus money available to homeowners and renters in Ohio
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mills (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, in Ohio we pay billions of dollars in local, state and federal taxes every year. But here is some great news that you need to know about. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs which may be a good fit for you. Let's talk about the programs available to those who own a home first.
Ohioans, your rights are being threatened in lame-duck machinations. Take a stand.
Thank you for your editorial highlighting the recklessness of overhauling our election system during the lame-duck session of the legislature (”GOP shouldn’t rush voting-law changes in lame-duck-session,” Dec. 7). Every Ohioan has a right to have their vote count, and many of the measures a Senate committee is stuffing into House Bill 458 would make it that much harder for significant populations to vote, including people with disabilities, low-income people who don’t drive, and college students.
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
Gutting State Board of Education after Democrats were elected is short-sighted and wrong: editorial
A curious thing happened on Nov. 8. Amid a stampede of Republican victories in Ohio, voters in state education board districts ousted two GOP incumbents in favor of Democrats and elected another Democrat in a contested district previously held by a Republican. While the races were officially nonpartisan, the outcome...
Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote
House lawmakers faced stiff opposition Wednesday as hearings continued for two controversial voting measures. Proposals to impose voter ID requirements and establish a higher threshold for passing constitutional amendments still appear poised to pass, however. The same committee will hear both measures Thursday and a vote on both is likely. After more than two hours […] The post Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ideastream.org
Ohio House lawmakers signal momentum for large criminal justice reform bill
A bill that spans more than 900 pages and makes many changes to the state’s criminal justice system received its second hearing in an Ohio House committee Thursday. The hearing for SB288 brought out major players in Ohio’s criminal justice system, including prosecutors, public defenders, and judges. Most...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
