Knox County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s top school board preparing vote on anti-LGBTQ resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education is heading toward a vote on a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students after listening to hours of testimony on Monday. Opponents said the resolution is harmful to LGBTQ+ youth across central Ohio. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution in September after changes were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sets training program to arm teachers, staff members in schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The requirements for teachers and staff members to carry weapons on school grounds have been set. Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that the Ohio School Safety Center has finished setting the training requirements. Known as the Armed School Staff Essential Training (ASSET) Curriculum, it was developed to meet requirements set forth […]
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Recreational marijuana supporters in Ohio see path forward in 2023

Pot will not be legalized for personal use in Ohio by the end of this year, but supporters said there are several paths forward for the issue in 2023. There were two bills proposed in the Ohio House to legalize marijuana for adult use, one bill was sponsored by Republicans and the other was sponsored by Democrats — but both were nearly identical.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Ohio Senate passes education overhaul

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would reorganize the Ohio Department of Education and strip most of the responsibilities from the Ohio State Board of Education. Senate Bill 178 passed 22-7, largely on party lines. “This is simply a vote for parents and their children,”...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Every K-12 student in Ohio could get school voucher under GOP proposal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill to provide cash to all families with school-aged children in the state to choose their public school district or a private school. Under the Parent Educational Freedom Act, or Senate Bill 368, every K-12 student in Ohio would qualify...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Lordstown factory creates 3,700 good-paying jobs in Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — A $2.5 billion loan was approved by the U.S. Department of Energy for Ultium Cells LLC facilities in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan. General Motors and LG Energy Solution have come together to make Ultium Cells to manage battery cell production. This will address the growing U.S. consumer demand for electric vehicles, according to the U.S. DOE.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

While seeing more travelers in Ohio during the Christmas season, you might be wondering why some out-of-state cars have a front and back license plate, but your Ohio car only has one on the back.
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

Billions in stimulus money available to homeowners and renters in Ohio

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mills (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, in Ohio we pay billions of dollars in local, state and federal taxes every year. But here is some great news that you need to know about. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs which may be a good fit for you. Let's talk about the programs available to those who own a home first.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohioans, your rights are being threatened in lame-duck machinations. Take a stand.

Thank you for your editorial highlighting the recklessness of overhauling our election system during the lame-duck session of the legislature (”GOP shouldn’t rush voting-law changes in lame-duck-session,” Dec. 7). Every Ohioan has a right to have their vote count, and many of the measures a Senate committee is stuffing into House Bill 458 would make it that much harder for significant populations to vote, including people with disabilities, low-income people who don’t drive, and college students.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote

House lawmakers faced stiff opposition Wednesday as hearings continued for two controversial voting measures. Proposals to impose voter ID requirements and establish a higher threshold for passing constitutional amendments still appear poised to pass, however. The same committee will hear both measures Thursday and a vote on both is likely. After more than two hours […] The post Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Ohio House lawmakers signal momentum for large criminal justice reform bill

A bill that spans more than 900 pages and makes many changes to the state’s criminal justice system received its second hearing in an Ohio House committee Thursday. The hearing for SB288 brought out major players in Ohio’s criminal justice system, including prosecutors, public defenders, and judges. Most...
OHIO STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio

Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
DUBLIN, OH

