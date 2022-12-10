Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Vernon News
Investigate before you invest
Investigate before you invest. Call the Ohio Division of Securities BEFORE purchasing an investment. Call the Division’s Investor Protection Hotline at 800-788-1194 to learn if the investment is properly registered and if the seller is properly licensed. This notice is a public service of the Mount Vernon News.
Mount Vernon News
Borrow Smart
Borrow Smart. Contact the Ohio Division of Financial Institutions’ Office of Consumer Affairs BEFORE you refinance your home or obtain a loan. BEWARE of requests for any large advance payment of fees or insurance. Call the Office of Consumer Affairs toll free at 1-866-278-0003 to learn if the mortgage broker or lender is properly licensed. This notice is a public service announcement of The Mount Vernon News.
Mount Vernon News
One mobile home LOT available
One mobile home LOT available in 55 and older community with city water & sewer. Call for information. Won’t last long. 614-620-4321.
Comments / 0