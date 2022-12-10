KEARNEY — Two Northeast Elementary School teachers were recently honored by Down Syndrome Advocates in Action during Inclusive Schools Week, Dec. 5-9. Kitt Wells and Jenny Knipping were honored for promoting inclusion at Northeast Elementary School. The teachers were nominated by the family of Jordyn Lucius, a student at the school, writing, “Kitt is an understanding, compassionate and loving human being! She has grown a bond with Jordyn that is so rich with love that Jordyn fondly says she is her best friend. Kitt not only offered to transfer with Jordyn when we moved to a new school district, but she is always helpful in assisting Jordyn’s needs and always makes her feel comfortable and included. Because of this, Jordyn is making insane strides with her academics and talking/signing. We are blessed to have Kitt — she is an asset to the school and to Jordyn!”

