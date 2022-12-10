Read full article on original website
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Windy at times. Low 41F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Sargent man dies in rollover crash in central Nebraska
A 58-year-old man died over the weekend in a rollover crash northwest of Merna in central Nebraska. John Lytle of Sargent was ejected from a 1995 Ford Ranger pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene of the Saturday afternoon crash, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Kearney, Minden businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
KEARNEY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Dec. 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant No. 0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
Memorable visit in Kearneuy
My name is Dee Gormley. I gaduated from Kearney High School in 1957. My husband, Don Gormley, is a 1956 graduate of Gibbon High School. We have lived in Texas since we married in 1958, but we come “home” to Nebraska every year to visit family members and friends.
James Reeves now certified in smoke damage cleaning
KEARNEY — Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration has announced that James Reeves, production manager in Kearney, now is certified through the IICRC as a fire and smoke restoration technician (FSRT) and odor control technician (OCT). Reeves has joined the ranks of a select group of professionals working within the...
Tasty meals for seniors this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or emailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Assistants Levi Gallas, Jake Willrich to lead UNK football through transition
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Director Marc Bauer said Wednesday that Levi Gallas and Jake Willrich will serve as co-interim head coaches for the football program following the departure of head coach Josh Lynn. Gallas is the Lopers' defensive coordinator and defensive line coach and has...
Josh Lynn: Decision to leave UNK for West Texas A&M was 'hard'
KEARNEY – Josh Lynn’s voice mail greeting still says, “Go Lopers.”. That message will change soon. Friday afternoon, Lynn will be introduced as the new head football coach at West Texas A&M. The move gets Lynn, a New Mexico native, closer to his family and his roots.
KHS swimmers sweep duals with Hastings
HASTINGS — The Kearney High boys and girls swim teams swept a dual meet Tuesday with Hastings. The boys claimed a 93-68 victory while the girls won 100-70. “We were able to have a little fun in the pool and swim in some off events,” coach Jane Bartee said. “The kids rose to the challenge and still accomplished their goal. We also had a lot of season bests.”
Josh Lynn steps down as head coach of Loper football
KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney head football coach Josh Lynn announced today that he’s leaving the program to join West Texas A&M University. Lynn has led the Lopers since 2017, compiling a 33-25 record during that time, not including the unofficial 2020 season. UNK won the Mineral Water Bowl in 2019 and reached the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2021. This year’s team went 8-3.
Kearney community gives back to nursing home after theft of birdhouses, feeders
KEARNEY — On Dec. 2, Mount Carmel Home had seven bird feeders, two birdhouses and a shepherd’s hook stolen from the nursing home’s grounds. By the end of last week, Kearney and surrounding community members had donated over 100 bird feeders, several birdhouses, 600 pounds of bird seed and $600 in monetary donations to Mount Carmel.
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
BD Construction's Linette Butler receives the 2022 Community Supporter Award
KEARNEY — Linette Butler of Kearney has received the 2022 Community Supporter Award from the Associated General Contractors-Nebraska Building Chapter. The Community Supporter Award recognizes Butler, general manager of BD Construction Inc./Kearney, for using her construction skills and leadership talents to support, promote or move the industry forward outside of her work responsibilities.
Buffalo County Sheriff's Office to participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over through holidays
KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office has approved the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office for a selective traffic enforcement grant. The grant allows the Sheriff’s Office to utilize extra deputies for participation in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The extra traffic enforcement will be conducted Dec. 16–Jan. 1 at various Buffalo County locations.
UNK graduate will discuss nationalism’s role in Russo-Ukrainian War at Kearney library
KEARNEY — “Comparative Nationalism: The Ethnic vs. Civic Debate and its Implications for Modern Slavic Nations” will be the next topic of discussion at the University of Nebraska at Kearney's Brown Bag History lunch series. Kaitlyn Selzler, an avid student of history and a graduate of UNK,...
Crane River Theater to present 'Miracle on 34th Street' at Merryman Performing Arts Center
KEARNEY — “Faith is believing in something when common sense tells you not to.”. Director Steve Barth picked that line from “Miracle on 34th Street,” the upcoming musical presented by Crane River Theater. “That’s what this whole show is about,” he added. “It’s renewing people’s faith...
2 Northeast Elementary School teachers honored during Inclusive Schools Week
KEARNEY — Two Northeast Elementary School teachers were recently honored by Down Syndrome Advocates in Action during Inclusive Schools Week, Dec. 5-9. Kitt Wells and Jenny Knipping were honored for promoting inclusion at Northeast Elementary School. The teachers were nominated by the family of Jordyn Lucius, a student at the school, writing, “Kitt is an understanding, compassionate and loving human being! She has grown a bond with Jordyn that is so rich with love that Jordyn fondly says she is her best friend. Kitt not only offered to transfer with Jordyn when we moved to a new school district, but she is always helpful in assisting Jordyn’s needs and always makes her feel comfortable and included. Because of this, Jordyn is making insane strides with her academics and talking/signing. We are blessed to have Kitt — she is an asset to the school and to Jordyn!”
Ban discussion: Kearney School Board denies 2 book ban requests
KEARNEY — Two books that citizens had asked to be banned will remain on the shelves at Kearney High School. In both cases, the citizens who requested that the books be banned had not read the books, according to discussion at Tuesday’s Kearney Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
Former Minden school board member seeking judgment in lawsuit against superintendent, board
MINDEN – A former Minden Public Schools Board of Education member is asking for a judgment to be made in a lawsuit she filed against all current Minden school board members and the school’s superintendent. According to court records, Katie Sinsel of Minden filed a lawsuit in Nov....
