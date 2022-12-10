ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation...
OXNARD, CA
SFGate

Update: Missing At-Risk Woman Found

BERKELEY (BCN) Less than an hour after issuing a bulletin late Tuesday about a missing woman, police in Berkeley issued a follow up alert that the 21-year-old woman described as at-risk has been found. Police had reported in a news release issued just before midnight. that Jiajing Zhou -- who...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Woman Killed In 2-Car Crash Tuesday Morning

SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Police Report At-Risk Missing Woman

PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help finding an at-risk woman reported missing. Police said the woman -- described only as Virginia and as a Filipina in her 60s -- is in the advanced stages of dementia and was last seen leaving a residence in the 1400 block of Mountain View Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-13-22 A billionaire just hosted a truly odd event in the middle of SF

Jim Irsay, the 63-year-old goateed owner of the Indianapolis Colts, recently held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he sang Bruce Springsteen and showed off his favorite things.  "There’s no possible way to succinctly describe the range of artifacts on show," writes SFGATE's Alex Shultz, who witnessed the 'Jim Irsay Collection tour' in person. "It’s a free-of-charge fever dream combining Irsay’s expensive taste in sports memorabilia, musical relics, timeless American literature and concerningly indispensable historical pieces (the only signed copy of the Atlantic Charter!), followed by a totally separate hour-and-a-half concert featuring Irsay on the vocals... "Some of the items, like Jack Kerouac’s 'On the Road' scroll, are visually impressive. Others... were hilariously out of place."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

