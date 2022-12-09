Hockey fans from all over Mesa County stopped by the Lower Valley Fire District to see the Stanley Cup. Passionate hockey fans had a line from inside the firehouse to down the street and around the block. It's not every day that you get to see and take pictures with the Stanley Cup. Also in attendance was "The Keeper of the Cup" - Philip Pritchard. He took pictures with fans as well. There was also one of the Avalanche's championship ring's that you could try on. This was a win-win for everyone involved. A great day to be a hockey fan.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 27 MINUTES AGO