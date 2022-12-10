"We used to fight after every game, but through that fight, emerged someone like me" — Michael Jordan on the person who made him who he is today

Michael Jordan has always been vocal about crediting his family for his evolution as a player, specifically his older brother, Larry.

No matter which side you are on on the so-called GOAT debate, we can all agree that Michael Jordan was a once-in-a-generation talent. MJ became the epitome of extreme competitiveness and defiance of basketball norms. But like with any other iconic athletes from different sports, Jordan’s greatness also has its roots.

Greatness knows gratitude

Some NBA superstars credit their predecessors as their inspiration and motivation. They pick a few pages from their book and sometimes even outright channel their game. Take Jayson Tatum on the late Kobe Bryant as an example. But why do we know Jordan was a cut above the rest? His main source of everything that made him the mythical basketball legend he is today was his family.

“ They were hardworking people and they instilled that not just in me but in my brothers and sisters, ” Jordan told Good Morning America in 2020. “ It just became a part of my nature I always take a negative and turn it into a positive -- that all came from my parents. ”

Yes, “His Airness” once shared he was deeply enamored by Julius Erving , but vast of who Jordan was as a player was triggered by his first competitive battles with his older brother, Larry .

“ I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my brother Larry, ” he continued. “ Larry pushed me and we used to fight after every game, but through that fight, you know, emerged someone like me. He supports me and he works for me and the team and I never would have gotten this far without him. ”

MJ is only No. 2

Many may have already heard of it, but as great a player MJ was, he wasn’t the best hooper in the Jordan household. That title belonged to Larry, Michael’s older brother, who stood at 5-foot-8.

Indeed, it’s quite hard to imagine a guy 10 inches shorter than Jordan was, at one point, stronger, more athletic, and a whole lot better than the GOAT.

“ When you say Air Jordan, I’m #2, he’s 1!, ” Michael once said of Larry.

Though Larry didn’t make it to the NBA, he left his mark on Laney High School, the same school Michael played for. But undeniably, what intrigues us all still were the duels he had with a young MJ. With no videos, we can only imagine how it went down. However, the fact that the widely regarded greatest player of all time constantly gives Larry props, he must be one heck of a player.