Mexican president asks Bad Bunny to play free concert
Mexico's president has asked Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bad Bunny to play a free concert in Mexico City, to make up for a fake ticket scandal that left thousands frustrated at a sold-out weekend appearance
KESQ
‘When Harry Met Sally,’ ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Superfly’ added to National Film Registry
This annual list of 25 influential films to be inducted into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress has been revealed. The eclectic Hollywood releases selected this year include Marvel’s “Iron Man,” Disney’s beloved animated film “The Little Mermaid,” John Waters’ quirky “Hairspray,” the romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally,” Brian De Palma’s adaptation of “Carrie,” and the 1950 film version of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” which made José Ferrer the first Hispanic actor to win the best actor Academy Award.
US prosecutors charge 8 social media influencers with securities fraud
The group is said to have gained around $144 million by using multiple social platforms to try and manipulate stock prices.
KESQ
Palestinians relive the raw and painful history of al-Nakba in Netflix’s new film ‘Farha’
On a warm evening last week, Leila Giries sat in her California home, took a deep breath and pressed play on a film she says forced her to relive the most traumatic moment of her life. “Farha,” released December 1 on Netflix, is inspired by the true story of a...
KESQ
French prosecutor investigating disappearance of New York college student studying in France
A prosecutor in France has opened an investigation into the disappearance of an American college student who, his family says, has not been heard from in more than two weeks. Kenny DeLand Jr.’s fellow students reported him missing on November 29, prompting the investigation, according to a statement from the prosecutor released Monday and obtained by CNN.
KESQ
Biden administration prepares for surge of migrants ahead of the forced end of a Trump-era border policy
As administration officials considered a border proposal reminiscent of the Trump era this month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Ron Klain, President Joe Biden’s chief of staff, with concerns, according to three sources with knowledge of the call. The call — one of many that have come in...
KESQ
Starving bees are robbing hives as their keepers try everything to save them
Their busy, buzzing business partners pollinate everything from almonds in California to blueberries in Maine, so few people understand the state of American agriculture quite like Florida beekeepers. But colliding climate crises have left few as sad and worried. The storms and droughts of ’22 had already taken their toll...
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
