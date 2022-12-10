ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KESQ

‘When Harry Met Sally,’ ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Superfly’ added to National Film Registry

This annual list of 25 influential films to be inducted into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress has been revealed. The eclectic Hollywood releases selected this year include Marvel’s “Iron Man,” Disney’s beloved animated film “The Little Mermaid,” John Waters’ quirky “Hairspray,” the romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally,” Brian De Palma’s adaptation of “Carrie,” and the 1950 film version of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” which made José Ferrer the first Hispanic actor to win the best actor Academy Award.
KESQ

Starving bees are robbing hives as their keepers try everything to save them

Their busy, buzzing business partners pollinate everything from almonds in California to blueberries in Maine, so few people understand the state of American agriculture quite like Florida beekeepers. But colliding climate crises have left few as sad and worried. The storms and droughts of ’22 had already taken their toll...
FLORIDA STATE
BuzzFeed

20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable

It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
MISSOURI STATE

