San Antonio high school students bring the heat to national barbecue competitions
In the dark and cold November evening, the drum of a black steel pit sandwiched between two campus buildings was smoking hot. Ercilia Martinez, a Memorial High School senior, was keeping a close eye on the temperature gauge above two slabs of marinated and seasoned pork ribs. Any slight drop...
New Lightscape installations shine at the San Antonio Botanical Garden
The San Antonio Botanical Garden is captivating guests this holiday season with more than one million lights and festive artistic displays as Lightscape returns for its second season. Set to joyful music, the family-friendly outdoor illuminated 1-mile walking trail showcases new artistic installations never before seen in San Antonio and...
McNay Art Museum hires new director
The McNay Art Museum has hired Matthew McLendon as its new executive director and CEO, replacing Richard Aste after his six-year tenure. McLendon served as director of the Fralin Museum of Art in Charlottesville, Virginia since 2017, and prior to that spent six years as curator of modern and contemporary art at the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida.
Conrad Smiles: Remembering the San Antonio boy whose brain injury led to healing for many
It’s the time of year when planet Earth orbits toward its darkest days, the season when we search for hints of light and hope amid the shadow and gloom. There’s no more fitting metaphor for the life of Conrad Tullis, a little boy who endured a terrible tragedy but went on to bring miracles and healing to those around him, not just family and friends but the broader San Antonio community and innumerable souls beyond.
Armed protesters, supporters outside all-ages drag show remain largely peaceful
This article has been updated. A showdown between protesters of an all-ages Christmas drag show at the Aztec Theatre and members of the pro-LGBTQ community was largely peaceful Tuesday night, as both groups mostly stuck to their side of St. Mary’s Street in downtown San Antonio. The crowd of...
Meet the man who built Westover Hills, land developer Marty Wender
Charles Martin Wender had a problem. He was watching San Antonio grow under dynamic leadership in the 1970s and feeling trapped and dissatisfied in a family home-building business. He wanted in on the action. “I just knew the city was going to take off and I wanted to be in...
The death of Rackspace’s ‘Fanatical Support’
Rest in peace, Rackspace of yore. The obituary for the hosting startup that San Antonio came to know and love after its 1998 founding by three Trinity students with the financial backing and business acumen of real estate investor Graham Weston, should have been written long ago. There is still...
SAISD, Food Bank will feed hundreds of families as holidays approach
The San Antonio Independent School District, in partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank, will host the latest in its series of drive-thru food distribution events on Wednesday, this one at Alamo Stadium, just ahead of students’ winter break. These monthly drive-thru events, which rotate locations to reach more...
San Antonio must end antiquated tradition of horse-drawn carriages
Beating, overdriving and overloading carriage horses in the streets stirred Henry Bergh, a diplomat appointed by President Abraham Lincoln, to lead the first organized efforts to protect animals in the United States in the 1800s. The scale of the mistreatment is far more limited in 2022, but some of the...
Linda Schott named interim president of Texas A&M-San Antonio
Following the resignation of Texas A&M University-San Antonio President Cynthia Teniente-Matson announced Nov. 16, the Texas A&M University System Regents named an interim president Wednesday. Regents unanimously voted to select Linda Schott as interim president at TAMU-SA on Wednesday. The transition comes as Teniente-Matson prepares to begin her new role...
North Texas conservative group sets up shop in Bexar County
A conservative group that started in Fort Worth is starting a chapter in Bexar County, seeking to recruit and train activists to lobby politicians from Congress down to local school boards. The True Texas Project began as a tea party group in Tarrant County back in 2009, organizing conservatives in...
USAA to exit from its downtown San Antonio office towers
USAA announced Wednesday that the San Antonio-based insurance and financial services company is planning to vacate its downtown offices by the end of the year. The 500 employees who work in the company’s two office towers will soon move back to the sprawling headquarters campus in Northwest San Antonio, according to a spokesman.
Third Northside ISD school now linked to tuberculosis case
As health officials continue investigating a confirmed case of tuberculosis linked to two high schools in one San Antonio school district, it now appears that students and staff at a third campus may have been exposed. The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District announced Friday that the person identified with TB...
‘More joy and more magic’: Disabled performers shine onstage with Children’s Ballet of San Antonio
Just because you don’t walk doesn’t mean you can’t fly. On Dec. 9-10 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre, Imogen Crandall will take the stage as one of 10 disabled performers with the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio for its annual production of The Children’s Nutcracker.
Back on track: Group wants to convince San Antonio to support rail transit
Around a snack-filled table inside of a vintage train car at San Antonio’s Texas Transportation Museum, 12 members of San Antonians for Rail Transit ranging in age from five to 70 met in early December for the first time in person, outside of the restraints of a Zoom room.
After 21 years, Nelson Wolff says goodbye to Bexar County Commissioners Court
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff presided over his final commissioners court meeting Tuesday, finishing out the most public part of a role he’s held for more than two decades. “The county’s in great shape,” said Wolff, whose fifth term concludes at the end of the year. He will be...
Where I Live: Arena District
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
San Antonio’s week in photos, Nov. 27-Dec. 3
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape.
Construction begins on South Alamo as city seeks to help suffering businesses
Major construction is scheduled to begin on South Alamo Street after the holidays, work that will create a multimodal parkway between Market Street and East César E. Chávez Boulevard. The 2017 municipal bond project includes new lighting and landscaping, reconstruction of the street as well as drainage and...
Texas court throws out suit against San Antonio doctor who violated abortion law
A judge in San Antonio has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Texas abortion provider who intentionally violated a controversial state abortion law. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, allows anyone to bring a lawsuit against someone who “aids or abets” in an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. On Thursday, state District Judge Aaron Haas in Bexar County said people who have no connection to the prohibited abortion and have not been harmed by it do not have standing to bring these lawsuits.
