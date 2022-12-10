ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

McNay Art Museum hires new director

The McNay Art Museum has hired Matthew McLendon as its new executive director and CEO, replacing Richard Aste after his six-year tenure. McLendon served as director of the Fralin Museum of Art in Charlottesville, Virginia since 2017, and prior to that spent six years as curator of modern and contemporary art at the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida.
Conrad Smiles: Remembering the San Antonio boy whose brain injury led to healing for many

It’s the time of year when planet Earth orbits toward its darkest days, the season when we search for hints of light and hope amid the shadow and gloom. There’s no more fitting metaphor for the life of Conrad Tullis, a little boy who endured a terrible tragedy but went on to bring miracles and healing to those around him, not just family and friends but the broader San Antonio community and innumerable souls beyond.
Linda Schott named interim president of Texas A&M-San Antonio

Following the resignation of Texas A&M University-San Antonio President Cynthia Teniente-Matson announced Nov. 16, the Texas A&M University System Regents named an interim president Wednesday. Regents unanimously voted to select Linda Schott as interim president at TAMU-SA on Wednesday. The transition comes as Teniente-Matson prepares to begin her new role...
USAA to exit from its downtown San Antonio office towers

USAA announced Wednesday that the San Antonio-based insurance and financial services company is planning to vacate its downtown offices by the end of the year. The 500 employees who work in the company’s two office towers will soon move back to the sprawling headquarters campus in Northwest San Antonio, according to a spokesman.
Where I Live: Arena District

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Texas court throws out suit against San Antonio doctor who violated abortion law

A judge in San Antonio has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Texas abortion provider who intentionally violated a controversial state abortion law. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, allows anyone to bring a lawsuit against someone who “aids or abets” in an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. On Thursday, state District Judge Aaron Haas in Bexar County said people who have no connection to the prohibited abortion and have not been harmed by it do not have standing to bring these lawsuits.
San Antonio Report is San Antonio's online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

