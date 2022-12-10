Wolf backs regulatory change that would formalize discrimination protections for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians

Read full article on original website
Advocates, lawmakers hope Pa. House power shift opens door for election law changes
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers agree on one thing: the commonwealth needs to rewrite its election laws. Then, the disagreements start. In the two years since the 2020 election exposed gaps in the state’s voting law, the then-GOP-controlled House and Senate have been almost completely deadlocked with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf over which changes to make.
New Pennsylvania anti-discrimination regulation may better protect area LGBTQ students
A newly approved state anti-discrimination regulation could mean Lehigh Valley LBGTQ students and those across the state will have more protections in school. Sara Rose, deputy legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Pennsylvania, said the regulation is a tool students can use to challenge school district policies that target them because of the protected characteristics.
Pa. Gov-elect Shapiro’s transition team includes more than a dozen LGBTQ members
'As a member of the LGBTQ community, I’m just very excited and proud to be a part of this,' team member Eric Gutshall said. The post Pa. Gov-elect Shapiro’s transition team includes more than a dozen LGBTQ members appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Juul to pay $38M in settlement for targeting Pennsylvania youth
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Juul will pay $38 million in a settlement with Pennsylvania after the attorney general's office said it targeted teenagers and deceived consumers about e-cigarette safety.Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro sued the electronic cigarette manufacturer in 2020, accusing Juul of targeting young people "with tactics similar to the tobacco companies' playbook" and violating the state's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law. The terms of the settlement announced Monday limit how Juul can market and advertise in Pennsylvania. The company can't target sales to youth, put up billboards within 1,000 feet of schools or claim that...
Pennsylvania Republicans appear unlikely to abandon their legislative agenda, despite midterm losses
After losing marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Republicans are sticking to their combative agenda. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Republicans inside and outside Pennsylvania government say that despite a...
wnynewsnow.com
Majority Madness: PA House Dems Announce Majority Leader, Republicans Call It a “Paperwork Insurrection”
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The battle over the majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives continued last week as party leaders still disagree on who should control the lower chamber for the 2023-24 legislative session. In a private ceremony on Wednesday, House Democrats swore in their leader...
Death and taxes sure things in Pa., especially an inheritance tax
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you've ever inherited anything in Pennsylvania, you know that the state government tries to take a piece of its value through an inheritance tax.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano explains, turns out we are one of the few states left that do this.No matter what you inherit from your parents, siblings, or friends, Harrisburg still wants you to ante up."Pennsylvania, unfortunately, in a lot of tax areas is an outlier relative to the rest of the nation," says Timothy Vermeer, a senior policy analyst with the Tax Foundation. "Pennsylvania is one of only six states that...
wtae.com
Democrats pick candidate for Pennsylvania House special election
PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Democratic Committee said it has endorsed Joe McAndrew to run in a special election to fill the vacant state House seat in District 32. The special election is scheduled for Feb. 7. A Republican candidate has not yet been announced. The seat was formerly...
Pa. Quietly Approves Resumption of Fracking in Dimock
One of the largest natural gas extraction companies in the country is being allowed to resume drilling operations in a Susquehanna County community that has become synonymous with fracking and pollution from the high-volume hydraulic fracture drilling technique. The Associated Press reports Houston-based Coterra Energy, Inc. is being cleared by...
WGAL
One-on-one interview with outgoing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is wrapping up his second – and final – term, and he sat down with News 8 to talk about his time in the state's top office. Wolf talks about the transition from the private sector to public office. Part 2. Wolf talks about...
Pennsylvania school board member to resign over statement rejecting 'cis White male' for president
A Pennsylvania school board member who said she would not vote for the "only cis White male" on the board to service as president, announced she will resign from position.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvanians reminded to review FCC broadband map before Jan. 13
Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson today reminded Pennsylvanians of the important role they have in ensuring their information is correct in the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) broadband access map. “I urge every Pennsylvanian to review the map to help us close the digital divide,” said...
Pennsylvania health officials push to make naloxone more available at pharmacies
HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania health officials are making sure pharmacies are prepared to help people suffering from opioid overdoses. They want to make sure everyone has access to naloxone, prescription are not. Hershey Pharmacy owner Chuck Kray said his nephew has been battling addiction for 20-plus years. "He's only here because he's used naloxone on multiple occasions," Kray said. Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson says everyone has been affected by the opioid epidemic. Johnson spoke at Kray's pharmacy on Monday to raise awareness about how other pharmacies should make sure to have naloxone and how anyone can get it, no questions...
South Central Pennsylvanians urged by officials to check broadband coverage
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are urging people in south central Pennsylvania to check their broadband coverage before the new year. Representatives from the York County Regional Police met with members of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority today to discuss how greater coverage in the area could benefit people.
proclaimerscv.com
Pennsylvania Stimulus Checks- Gov. Wolf Suggests $2,000 to Help Cost-of-Living Crisis
Pennsylvania has begun delivering the one-time additional property tax/rent payment or stimulus checks to eligible residents. If you haven’t received it already, take action fast because Pennsylvania’s deadline for bonus tax rebates is arriving. Governor Tom Wolf additionally asked Pennsylvanians who are eligible for the tax credit to...
iheart.com
State Attorney General Charging Car Dealers With "Title Washing"
>State Attorney General Charging Car Dealers With "Title Washing" (Harrisburg, PA) -- More than 20 Pennsylvania car dealers are being charged by the state Attorney General's Office with falsifying titles and inspections. Businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh and Philadelphia are facing multiple fraud-related charges in relation to selling stolen and totaled vehicles. The Attorney General's Office alleges that several vehicles had been stolen from other states, while a number of totaled vehicles didn't go through a proper inspection before going back on the road. A total of 30 individuals are being charged.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
kittentoob.com
The 10 Best Maine Coon Breeders in Pennsylvania
Maine Coons have an excellent reputation. To an extent, that is because of their impressive appearance. Other than that, it helps that Maine Coons are gentle, gregarious, and all-around good-natured, thus making them well-suited for people who prefer more sociable feline companions. Fortunately, if you are interested, you should have no problem finding Maine Coon breeders in Pennsylvania.
One of Pennsylvania’s cities is among the top 20 best for New Year’s Eve: study
As hard as it may be to believe, 2023 is right around the corner. And if you’re looking for a swell spot to hang out in for New Year’s Eve, maybe consider this one city in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. city No. 1 best to spot Santa. Another...
Dispute over Pa. House special elections, control likely heading to court
Democrat Joanna McClinton says she is now in control of the Pennsylvania House, a claim Republican leaders say amounts to a “paperwork insurrection.”. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
