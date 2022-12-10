Read full article on original website
High school picks a boy as its homecoming queen for the first time
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A Missouri high school student made history, this homecoming season, by becoming the first male student to be crowned Homecoming Queen during the school's homecoming game this week. "It was literally like a dream," the student, Zachary Willmore, told KOMU 8. "It was just really special to me." A video of the ecstatic moment when Willmore won the title went viral across social media after it was posted to Twitter and YouTube. In the footage, people in the vicinity are heard going wild with cheers when the teen's name is announced and he adorns the homecoming sash on the field in front of the crowded bleachers.
12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12
Over the weekend, youth running back Jeremiah Johnson had a huge performance for his team, winning the 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. The problem is, the Internet does not believe he’s actually 12 years old due to his appearance. As shown in a video shared by RHTV, the youth football Read more... The post 12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buffalo surge past Forest late for win
Colt McDowell knows what he has in Sam Walters. The University of Alabama signee did what he always does Tuesday night, leading The Villages High School boys basketball team in scoring for the sixth time in as many games with 28 points. But the eighth-year head coach of the Buffalo...
