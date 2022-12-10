Read full article on original website
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte's evening forecast: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low 16F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in North Platte, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Blizzard warning for western Nebraska through Wednesday night, light snow possible for Omaha area Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Western Nebraska will feel the effects of a blizzard through Wednesday night. Some parts of the panhandle could see 1-2 feet of snow along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed for westbound traffic from North Platte to the...
Roads west of North Platte remain closed
Blowing snow on Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 west of North Platte continues to force travel restrictions on Wednesday. A storm system that has lingered in western Nebraska produced icy roads and blizzard conditions forcing closure of highways and roads into Wyoming. Truckers are being asked to stop at Grand Island due to lack of parking.
Area events canceled or postponed due to weather
An impending winter storm led to a string of cancellations and postponements for area events and club meetings. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The "House Wars" gingerbread decorating contest scheduled Tuesday at Brigham's and Wild Bill's,...
Snow reaches North Platte Tuesday afternoon; I-80, U.S. 30 shut down
The first snow-white evidence of western Nebraska’s massive December snowstorm fell in North Platte Tuesday afternoon. Strong, bitter northwest winds and falling temperatures accompanied the snowflakes, which followed notable rainfall and a morning reprieve that dried city streets and highways to spare motorists another black-ice trial. Heavy snow and...
North Platte transfer station closed Wednesday, Thursday
The North Platte transfer station will be closed to the public all day Wednesday and Thursday because of high winds and inclement weather. The transfer station will resume its regular hours, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., on Friday, according to a press release from city sanitation supervisor Anthony Amos.
Blizzard closes Interstate 80 in Nebraska west of North Platte
UPDATE: It’s impossible to travel in the Nebraska Panhandle. Every major road was closed or impassable as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Nebraska 511 map. Interstate 80 is closed west of North Platte, and all roads into Colorado are closed, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The...
Julie Geiser: Provide food and water for birds this winter
With temperatures dipping and the cold of winter overtaking us, remember to provide food and water for birds. Birds that winter in our area, as well as those that migrate through, need a good food and water source. As food supplies for birds become scarce during the winter it leaves...
North Platte Public Schools closing early today
For the safety of all students and staff and due to declining weather and road closures, North Platte Public Schools will have an early dismissal at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Additionally, there will be no afterschool events, practices or activities after school Tuesday or before school Wednesday, the district said in a press release.
Six businesses receive citations for failing alcohol compliance check
Six of 31 businesses targeted by the Nebraska State Patrol last week failed an alcohol compliance check last week. The checks were conducted in Buffalo and Kearney counties on Dec. 3; and in Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties on Dec. 9. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 13
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (6) updates to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
Thedford among 10 communities to host Christmas Village Shop Hop
Thedford was one of 10 villages in central Nebraska to participate in “Christmas Village Shop Hop.”. Steve Dodson, the spiritual outreach overseer for Forged in Faith Ministry in Arcadia and one of the organizer’s of Arcadia’s Christmas in the Village helps spawn the program. The program aimed to encourage shopping in small communities across the region.
Tourism Advisory Council continues holiday basket tradition
The Tourism Advisory Council gifted Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets to continue a tradition for employees of a local tourism business. A staff member at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park and a volunteer fun advisor from Visit North Platte were the recipients of the annual Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets, respectively, said the TAC in a press release. Names of the recipients were not released.
Rebel Sjeklocha set to take reins of Miss Rodeo Nebraska crown
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023, Rebel Sjeklocha, will take the reins at the coronation celebration on Jan. 7 at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. Sjeklocha, a 22-year-old graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, won the title in June during the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association pageant during the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and Nebraskaland Days.
Regional West Board of Directors hires Mel McNea as interim CEO
The Regional West Board has announced Mel McNea as Regional West’s Interim CEO. McNea, the retired CEO of Great Plains Health, met with the board last week and "his genuine interest in helping serve as the hospital's interim CEO during this leadership transition was well-received," according to a press release from Regional West.
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 83 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a ditch, and rolled several times into a pasture. A female was found dead at the scene.
Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway sponsoring photo contest
Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway is sponsoring a photo contest to help bolster the organization’s website. According to a press release, SJNSB is requesting 8-by-10-inch photos that are no older than four years old with two categories for judging: nighttime and daytime. Entry is $5 per photo. There is...
Woman dead in rollover accident in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — A woman has died, and two people are in serious condition after a rollover crash Thursday morning in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the report came in at 10:17 a.m. of a crash at Mile Marker 96 along Highway 83, between North Platte and Stapleton.
Lincoln County commissioners postpone decision on probation office remodel
The Lincoln County commissioners requested actual bids for District 11 probation office renovations before approving estimated costs for the project. A long discussion ensued at Monday’s meeting with several commissioners voicing concerns about the estimates that were more broad-based than they would like to see. Lee Davies, architect, said...
1 killed, 2 injured in Lincoln County crash
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities said one person has died, and two more were seriously injured in a crash in northern Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said at around 10:17 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a rollover accident at mile marker 96 on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton.
