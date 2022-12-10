Man with psychiatric history gets 6 months for enticing teen

A man with a lifetime of psychological problems — who was subject to online sexual enticement by a man five years his senior starting when he was 15 — was sentenced Friday to six months in prison for enticing a young teenager when he was 20.

DEFENDANT: Drew Jacob McFarland, 22, who has lived on Riverview Drive in South Windsor

GUILTY PLEAS: Enticing a minor by computer, risk of injury to a child

SENTENCE: 15 years, suspended after six months in prison, followed by 15 years of probation

But Drew Jacob McFarland’s incarceration will be only the start of a much longer sentence, during which he will be challenged to rebuild his life radically.