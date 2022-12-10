Read full article on original website
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: DCTF's Greg Tepper previews College Station, Franklin's state title matchups
This is it! Two Brazos Valley teams play for it all this week at AT&T Stadium. Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Greg Tepper joins the show to break down College Station-Aledo and Franklin-Brock.
College Station City Council approves sale for future commercial development in Midtown Business Park
During the final College Station City Council meeting of 2022, councilors approved a $9.36 million commercial development sale for about 29 acres in the Midtown Business Park to Levcor Acquisition of Houston. Natalie Ruiz, the city’s director of economic development, presented the proposal at the Dec. 8 meeting and said...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
Calendar for Wednesday, Dec. 14
Simon & Garfunkel was one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time with songs such as “Mrs. Robinson” and “The Sound of Silence.” Fans can see “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at Rudder Auditorium (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station). For tickets, call 979-845-1234 or visit opastickets.org.
Irrigation design workshops set Dec. 13-15 in College Station
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s School of Irrigation within the Texas A&M Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering will offer two different in-person courses in December. Both will focus on irrigation design using computer-aided design, CAD, software. The first course, the Irrigation CAD Workshop, is Dec. 13-14 from...
Registration open for 2023 Texas Pecan Short Course
The 59th annual Texas Pecan Short Course will be held Jan. 23-26 at the Texas A&M University Horticulture Teaching Research and Extension Center, 3199 County Road 269 East, about nine miles west of Texas A&M University. The short course will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Registration...
'Who's Holiday' returns to The Theatre Company Thursday through Sunday
What has become an annual holiday favorite returns to The Theatre Company for four performances, starting Thursday. The company's executive director, Adrienne Dobson, stars in "Who's Holiday" for the fifth time. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
College Station boys basketball team rallies past Waco La Vega
WACO — Willie Everline scored 22 points, and Joey Toussaint added 14 as the College Station boys basketball team rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Waco La Vega 52-45 on Tuesday in nondistrict play. College Station’s JV improved to 12-3 with a 56-28 win. Parker Browning led the...
Texas A&M meat judging team wins national title
The Texas A&M University Meat Judging Team claimed the 2022 national championship at the American Meat Science Association International Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest in Dakota City, Nebraska, on Nov. 13. Team members, all students in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Animal Science, placed first in beef...
Price enters transfer portal
Texas A&M junior wide receiver Devin Price has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3.com’s Matt Zenitz. Price, son of A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price, played at A&M Consolidated. Devin Price had four receptions this season for 52 yards. He appeared in all 12 games, making starts against Miami, Auburn and UMass.
New school boundaries await opening of Sadberry Intermediate
In preparation for the opening of Sadberry Intermediate in August 2023, the Bryan school district has opened a community-wide survey regarding attendance boundaries. The survey will remain open until Friday. During Monday’s school board meeting, Barbara Ybarra, associate superintendent of teaching and learning for the district, said approximately 500 people...
Defense sparks A&M Consolidated girls basketball team to second-half comeback over Brenham
From the opening tip, it was evident Brenham point guard Halle Scheel wanted to control the flow of the game with her ball-handling skills and defensive aggressiveness. Brenham’s first points of the game came on a no-look pass from Scheel to Aaliyah Wolfe for a 3-pointer from the corner.
Defense spurs Bryan girls basketball team over Temple in district opener
Bryan’s offense got off to a slow start, but luckily the defense was spot on in helping the Lady Vikings roll to a 52-28 victory over the Temple Tem-Cats in a District 12-6A girls basketball opener Tuesday night at Viking Gym. The teams in the first quarter would have...
Aggies land commitment from 2024 wideout
The Texas A&M football team received a commitment from 2024 four-star wide receiver Debron Gatling on Sunday. The Alpharetta, Georgia, native is the 40th-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2024 and is the 38th-ranked player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Gatling is A&M’s...
CSISD board members sworn in, new officers appointed
Tuesday was a big night for the College Station school district as three members were sworn onto the board again and new executive board officers were appointed. Jeff Horak, Joshua Benn and Kimberly McAdams took the oath of office and were sworn into the College Station school board. While all three are current board members, members are only voted in for three-year terms and must run for reelection once that term comes to a close.
Bost will wear No. 12
Texas A&M senior infielder Austin Bost will wear No. 12 for the 2023 season. “Austin was chosen by our staff and support staff,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “He is one of the most competitive players that I have ever coached and he and his family are Aggies through and through. Austin is the consummate loyal teammate, is selfless in his service to the program and, not only leads by example, but he also holds others accountable. He is and will continue to become a legendary player in the history of this great program.”
Texas A&M men's basketball takes steps in right direction in win over Oregon State
As one of two Power Five program’s on the Texas A&M men’s basketball schedule, Sunday’s home bout against Oregon State drew some eyeballs and attention, in the form of a healthy 7,044-person crowd in Reed Arena. While the 72-54 win was vital in A&M’s quest for an...
Franklin seeks back-to-back state titles against Brock in 3A-I championship game
After Franklin finished the job in 2021 by bringing home the school’s first state championship in football, the Lions came up with a new mantra this season: defend. Now Franklin (15-0) gets its shot at a second straight title against Brock (11-4) in the Class 3A Division I state championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
