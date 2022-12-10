Drivers should prepare for season’s first snowfall

State DOT Snow plows plow East Main Street downtown Rockville, Friday, February 24, 2022, in Vernon. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

Connecticut residents have been lucky with the lack of snowfall almost two weeks into December, but the upcoming forecast shows that it might be time to break out the shovel, snow boots and, most importantly, the driving skills.

According to Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Hartford and Tolland counties could see up to two inches of snow. and the western part of Hartford County could get three inches.

There is a 40% chance of snow anytime after noon on Sunday, with the chance increasing to 50% later into the night, Dunham said.