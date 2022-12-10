ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford County, CT

Drivers should prepare for season’s first snowfall

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjnJN_0je3M7ae00
State DOT Snow plows plow East Main Street downtown Rockville, Friday, February 24, 2022, in Vernon. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

Connecticut residents have been lucky with the lack of snowfall almost two weeks into December, but the upcoming forecast shows that it might be time to break out the shovel, snow boots and, most importantly, the driving skills.

According to Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Hartford and Tolland counties could see up to two inches of snow. and the western part of Hartford County could get three inches.

There is a 40% chance of snow anytime after noon on Sunday, with the chance increasing to 50% later into the night, Dunham said.

Comments / 8

Related
NBC Connecticut

Significant Snowfall Possible in Part of the State Thursday Night

Part of Connecticut could see significant snowfall Thursday night and into the day Friday. Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm system that is expected to bring rain and snow to the state after dark Thursday. The valley and shoreline towns will see mainly rain. The highest probability for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Multiple crashes reported as parts of CT see up to 6 inches of snow

Parts of Connecticut can expect as much as 6 inches of snow as a storm sweeps through the state on Sunday, according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service. Amid the wintry weather, the state Department of Transportation has reported several vehicle crashes across the state, including in New Haven, Hartford and Plainville. Meanwhile, the Waterbury Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers have responded to multiple accidents due to icy roadways.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Boston

Icy conditions throughout the state lead to accidents, tough driving conditions

BOSTON - WIth the ground so cold, roads got slippery when the snow began to fall Sunday afternoon, leading to accidents throughout the area.The Mass Pike saw accidents both Eastbound and Westbound as vehicles tried to navigate the slippery roads.The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it had about 954 pieces of equipment deployed throughout the state, and noted that road temperatures below freezing throughout the state,Meanwhile, Massachusetts State Police lowered the speed limit to 40 mph on I-19 between the New York border and Mile 55 in response to the storm.The icy conditions led to accidents along the Mass Pike...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eyewitness News

Towns, schools prepare for snowfall in Conn.

Meeting held after child brought guns to school last week in East Granby. School and town officials met with upset parents on Monday after a child brought two guns to school last week. Updated: 10 hours ago. Checking out holiday lights in Plainville. Updated: 10 hours ago. Schools make tough...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

When Connecticut could see flu cases peak

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With an early and active flu season in Connecticut, and across the country, emergency rooms are bustling and hospitals have been fairly full, depending on the day. “This is probably one our more robust seasons of influenza since probably the 2010-2011 season,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford HealthCare’s chief epidemiologist. Wu […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

How much snow did Connecticut get Sunday night?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Snow is tapering off across Connecticut Monday morning. Drivers should allow extra time during the morning commute due to the possibility of slick roads. Dozens of schools are operating on a one-hour or two-hour delay. Click here for an updated list of closings and delays. Most of the state saw […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gas expected to drop below $3 in Connecticut

(WTNH) – Drivers may be getting an early gift this holiday season. Gas prices are falling across the country. The average price in Connecticut is $3.36. AAA says with low demand and the falling price of crude oil, you can save more at the pump. “It will be most likely under three dollars by the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WWLP 22News

Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Sunday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for Sunday night for accumulating snow that will make for slippery conditions, especially on untreated roads. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 7 a.m. Monday. The snow will come down...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eyewitness News

Crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill causes back up of 3 miles

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - What was reported as a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill led to a backup of 3 miles. The Department of Transportation said the crash happened on the northbound side between exits 22 and 23. The two left lanes were closed as of...
ROCKY HILL, CT
Eyewitness News

How school districts make snow day decisions

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - We had our first substantial snowfall of the season, and many school districts had delayed openings Monday morning. We’re taking a closer look at how school districts decide if there will be a delay or closing. Those calls are made while most people are...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
GoLocalProv

Snow in Forecast in RI on Sunday

Forecasters are predicting a chance of snow in Rhode Island and southern New England on Sunday. On Friday, the National Weather Service issued the following forecast. Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. North wind 8...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
264
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy