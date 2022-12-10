ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
electrek.co

Squad solar electric city car is coming to the US for $6,250

The Squad solar electric city car is launching in the US, and it starts at $6,250. Is it just a golf cart or actually a new and useful product?. Squad Mobility is a Dutch startup founded by Robert Hoevers and Chris Klok, two former employees of Lightyear, which is also working on a solar electric car – though a full-size one.
Carscoops

GM Has Been Quietly Repairing Teslas With Great Success, But How Does It Work?

General Motors president Mark Reuss recently revealed that the car manufacturer has repaired more than 11,000 Teslas over the past year but just how and why is it doing this?. Neither Reuss nor anyone else from GM has revealed details about its Tesla repair program but the company’s president acknowledged that it is a “growing business.” There are likely a couple of explanations for why GM has found itself repairing vehicles from its biggest EV competitor.
freightwaves.com

Falling freight rates shutter Iowa trucking company after 24 years

Family-owned Mid Continent Trucking of Denison, Iowa, notified drivers and employees recently that after 24 years, the refrigerated carrier was ceasing operations two days after Thanksgiving because of worsening economic conditions and tumbling freight rates. An email about the closing created some confusion, but the company says all displaced employees...
DENISON, IA
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
a-z-animals.com

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
MARYLAND STATE
Benzinga

Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector

Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
TheStreet

These Cars Have the Longest Lifespans

There’s a ton of value in getting the most from your household vehicle. Cars, trucks, and SUVs that can provide 200,000 miles or more translate into more cash in the bank (with no auto payments). Cars with long lifespans can also provide vehicle owners with peace of mind, knowing they don’t have to deal with the soaring cost of new and used cars and the rising interest rates that come with them.

