Texas State

Nearly 1 out of 4 Texas employees left their State job within the last year

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Auditor reported turnover at 22.7% of classified, regular full- and part-time employees for fiscal year 2022. Exit survey resources reported, for the first time since 2008, people quit their State job usually for better pay and benefits (28.8%). Retirement (18.7%) and poor working conditions/environment (14.2%) rounded out the top three reasons. But only 5,057 of the 26,281 people completed the State employee online exit survey, the audit report shows.
Two unclaimed Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
