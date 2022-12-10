DEP says leaks, spill damage continue at storage site where gas leaked for weeks

Read full article on original website
Altoona water and sewage costs may increase in 2023
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inflation is continuing to keep costs up, and monthly water and sewage bills may add up even more in 2023. The Altoona Water Authority is proposing a rate increase of 8% for water and 15% for sewer for next year’s base charges. Authority Controller Gina DeRubeis said the increase is to […]
Solar farm raising concern in Bradford Township
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Solar energy is a way to cut electric costs but in Bradford Township a solar farm is raising concerns with residents. At a recent township meeting, supervisors and residents were surprised to learn of a new solar farm moving into the area. Concerns were expressed during the agenda, such as the […]
Burns requests documents from the Johnstown ARP
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns has lodged a Right-to-Know Law request for documents that detail why organizations were chosen to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan. Burns filed his request with Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff. Burns is asking Imhoff to supply him with: “Some entities that applied for grant […]
New Stanton nixes overnight work at warehouse project
Night construction work won’t be allowed at the site of a 1 million-square-foot warehouse being built along the New Stanton-Hempfield border. The New Stanton Zoning Hearing Board this week denied a request from builder Layton Construction Co. for a zoning variance to allow work after 9 p.m. and before 6 a.m.
Historic Greensburg building among first targeted in battle against blight
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A piece of Greensburg's history for the past 100 years will be torn down Saturday. It's a moment officials described as bittersweet but also long overdue. "There's not a day that I don't think about this building and worry about something happening here," Greensburg Mayor Robb Bell said.
PennDOT, local nonprofit transform 50 acres of roadside turf into meadows
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - PennDOT and a nonprofit transformed 50 acres of roadside turf into meadows.Most of that is in Indiana County along State Route 119, with the rest in Allegheny County along I-79. The meadows provide foraging and migratory habits for native pollinators such as the monarch butterfly.Plants will begin to sprout during the 2023 growing season, beautifying the roads as well.
Fire heavily damages commercial building in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC — Crews from several regional departments battled a fire at a commercial building in Bedford County Sunday. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at Fort Piper Prints in the 1700 block of Raystown Road in Hopewell Township. Crews that first arrived on the scene said the...
Commercial building severely damaged by fire in Pa.
An intense blaze was taken down by crews from several regional departments at a commercial building in Bedford County Sunday. According to WJAC, the fiery scene happened around 4:00 p.m. at Fort Piper Prints in the 1700 block of Raystown Road in Hopewell Township, where crews who first arrived on the scene said the building was full of smoke when they got there.
Cow statue dumped on Somerset lawn, property vandalized
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset Borough Police Department is asking for the publics help in finding a group teens who vandalized a property and left something quite peculiar on the owners lawn. A concrete cow painted like a zebra was dumped in the lawn of a resident in the Brierwood neighborhood. According to […]
PUC APPROVES RATE INCREASE FOR WATER CUSTOMERS
The state Public Utility Commission has approved two rate increases for Pennsylvania American Water Company customers. The combined effect will be a hike of $38.76 in the monthly bills for residents who use both Pennsylvania American’s water and wastewater services. The PUC approved an increase of $8.76 in water...
Bedford, Cambria, Jefferson Counties to receive grants for veteran services
(WTAJ) – 14 Pennsylvania county veterans affairs offices and 34 veteran service organizations will receive grants from the Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF). Among those to be awarded are Cambria, Bedford and Jefferson County. The grants total $1,350,000 and are administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). The Cambria County Office of […]
Winter storm barrels toward PA. Take these steps to check your fireplace, space heater
Forecasters warn strong winds could make the temperature feel like 17 degrees Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. Here’s some tips to safely heat your home.
Road closure on Route 3003 bridge in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing a bridge closure on Route 3003 (Draketown Road) at the intersection with T-393 (Conn Road) in Lower Turkeyfoot Township due to some undermining of the stone abutment. This restriction is being implemented in the interest of safety and will be effective immediately. […]
Multiple snow emergencies declared across Central Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) – In anticipation of heavy snow that is to fall in our area, and out of an abundance of caution, multiple areas across Central Pa are declaring snow emergencies. The Clearfield borough in Clearfield County, and both Harris and Patton Township in Centre County have declared snow emergencies thus far. The emergency in Clearfield […]
Pa. daycare owner to pay $367K to IRS
A daycare owner convicted of withholding payroll tax from the IRS was sentenced.
OFFICIALS DEBUNK RUMOR REGARDING SHEETZ SUPERSTORE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
Officials with the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development have debunked a recent rumor regarding the closures of two businesses. Rumors recently began circulating that a Sheetz superstore was in the works following the closures of both Rustic Lodge and Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet in White Township. The latter of which, closed yesterday.
Bedford County woman missing for weeks, last seen in Altoona
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for 27-year-old Zoe Thomas. She is described as a 5-foot-4 white woman weighing 130 pounds. She has pink hair and blue eyes. No photo was provided by […]
Boil water advisory issued for MAWC customers in Hempfield and Unity
A boil water advisory was issued Saturday morning to about 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in portions of Hempfield and Unity. The advisory is expected to be in place until at least Monday morning, authority spokesman Matthew Junker said. Officials said customers will be notified when repairs are made and the boil advisory is lifted.
Westmoreland County residents advised to boil water after leak
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Approximately 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in Hempfield's West Point neighborhood, extending east to the Arnold Palmer Airport, are advised to boil their water after a leak drained lines in the area, the agency said in a press release Saturday morning.A water main break to a line that served the water tower for the neighborhood drained lines, mandating the issuance of a precautionary advisory, the release added.Water has been re-routed, so customers in the affected area should now have water service.
Bedford burglar leaves trail for police at multiple homes
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man got himself into hot water after allegedly breaking into multiple houses in Bedford and leaving behind an item from the previous house, according to charges filed. State police said they were called to multiple burglaries in the Bedford area that ultimately led to the arrest of Jorge […]
