DEP says leaks, spill damage continue at storage site where gas leaked for weeks

An intense blaze was taken down by crews from several regional departments at a commercial building in Bedford County Sunday. According to WJAC, the fiery scene happened around 4:00 p.m. at Fort Piper Prints in the 1700 block of Raystown Road in Hopewell Township, where crews who first arrived on the scene said the building was full of smoke when they got there.

BEDFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO