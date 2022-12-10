Promise, uneasiness as Toledo Ford dealers invest $1.2M per store for EV upgrades

Local Ford dealers are anteing up more than $1 million per store to participate fully in Ford Motor Co.’s new electric vehicle program.

“It’s the future of the car business,” Brian Shephard, general manager of Baumann Ford Oregon, said of Ford’s aggressive push into EVs.

Ford gave its 3,000 dealers until Dec. 2 to commit to its controversial new Model e program, which certifies them for future EV allocation and access to Ford website EV leads depending on which of three levels of store investment they chose.

The vast majority of Toledo-area Ford dealers selected the highest investment level — at least $1.2 million — to become authorized by Ford as “certified elite” dealers. To obtain that level, the stores agreed to install at least two fast chargers that the public can use to charge their EVs.

Gary Lundy, sales manager at Bell Ford of Adrian, said the store plans to install three public-facing fast chargers in the coming months at a cost he hopes comes in below $1.5 million.

Bell Ford intends to be a hub for EVs in a smaller-sized city where charging infrastructure may remain an issue, Mr. Lundy said.

“We made sure we were “elite” status,” he said. “EVs are something you have to embrace. It’s not a question of if they are coming, but when.”

The next level of commitment down from certified elite is certified. That requires an investment of at least $500,000 for EV chargers and infrastructure.

But at that level, total annual allocation of EVs from Ford — or the number of vehicles sent to the store by Ford — is capped at 25.

Finally, about 1,000 Ford dealers or one-third of the contingent nationally, opted not to participate at all in the EV program, Ford CEO Jim Farley told an audience last Monday at the Automotive News World Congress in Detroit.

Those dealers, mostly in small towns, will get no EVs but will continue to get gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles from Ford as they have in the past. The Ford Model e program for its dealers runs from 2024 through 2026 and dealers opting out altogether will have another chance to come aboard in 2025.

Mr. Farley said at the Detroit conference that 1,659 dealers nationally picked the highest ”certified elite” option, and another 261 chose the mid-level “certified” plan.

Toledo-area Ford dealers predominantly vied for the loftiest level.

Baumann’s two Ford stores, one in Oregon and the other in Genoa, enrolled as certified elite, Mr. Shephard said.

Yark Automotive Group enrolled its Ford store in Toledo at the maximum level, said Tony Kunisch, the general manager of Yark Ford, one of nine different franchises owned and operated by the auto group.

And the Brondes Ford stores in Toledo and Maumee are in at certified elite, though Brondes would have preferred that Ford phase the investment in a bit more slowly than it did, said Drew Conkle, chief operating officer of the Brondes Automotive Group.

In the first place, charging technology is changing rapidly and he said he’s concerned that the $1.2 million per store that Brondes is having to make now may require additional investment by 2027.

Moreover, the cadence of Ford EVs will grow substantially in the coming years. But, right now, supplies are limited on Ford’s F-150 Lightning EV pickups and the Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV. And the adoption of EVs generally in Toledo has been conservative, he said.

That calls into question how long it will take to get a return on investment on the chargers and store modifications, he said.

Overall, though, Brondes Ford intends to be a strong player in EVs when they really start to get traction, Mr. Conkle said.

“We’re excited to be a part of it,” he said.

More than half of all passenger vehicles sold in the United States will be electric by 2030, according to Bloomberg.

Ford has committed $50 billion in the coming years to electrify its lineup. And it has pledged to be zero-emission in Europe by 2035.

But in the United States, it intends to continue producing gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles alongside EVs for the foreseeable future to meet that demand.

In a recent Fox Business interview, Mr. Farley said EVs will phase in over time and some light-duty trucks and other vehicles may never transition to electric.

Mr. Conkle said it’s still unknown how fast that transition will happen but the group enrolled as certified elite because it “wanted to get in front of it.”

He said there are big advantages for opting into the highest level of EV authorization.

Perhaps the biggest is the future allocation of EVs, meaning that as sales grow, the dealership will be able to get additional vehicles rather than being capped at 25 annually, Mr. Conkle said.

Another key benefit is that certified elite dealers can get customer sales leads when shoppers go to the Ford website and type in their zip codes looking for a dealer authorized by the automaker to sell EVs. Only certified elite Ford dealers will get that kind of visibility, he said.

Installing public-facing fast chargers isn’t the only requirement of a certified elite dealer, said Mr. Lundy at Bell Ford in Adrian.

Stores have to train service technicians, buy new tools and lifts for EVs and dedicate service bays for them, he said.

Bell Ford staff expect to get a chance to pitch Ford vehicles to drivers of various brands who eventually connect up to the three fast-chargers planned to be installed in front of the store, Mr. Lundy said.

Even with limited vehicle supplies because of computer chip and parts shortages, Bell Ford expects to sell 1,200 new and used vehicles this year vs. 1,000 two years ago, he said.

The two Brondes Ford stores together are averaging about 300 new and used vehicle sales per month, Mr. Conkle said.

He said he expects EVs to eventually be a big part of that sales equation, especially given that Ford has instituted non-negotiable pricing on EVs to take away the hassle to many customers of haggling on price.

“The thinking is build it and they will come,” Mr. Conkle said of Ford’s EV program.