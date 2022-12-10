WhiteBIT, the largest European cryptocurrency exchange of Ukrainian origin, signed a long-term partnership agreement with FC Barcelona. Cooperation between the sports and blockchain industry leaders is for three years: from 2022 to 2025. During this time, the cryptocurrency exchange will represent and collaborate with the main elements of the football club, such as the First Men and the First Women teams, the indoor sports ecosystem, namely basketball, handball, futsal and roller hockey, the Barça Innovation Hub, and the Barça esport team. In addition, Europe’s leading digital asset exchange will cooperate with Barça Legends and have the opportunity to participate in joint projects to popularize innovative technological solutions.

1 DAY AGO