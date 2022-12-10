Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
As DEXs struggle, new approaches kindle hope
In May 2022, at the tail of the crypto bull market, economist Eswar Prasad wrote an op-ed for the Financial Times arguing that DeFi’s promise as a means of democratizing finance was a long way from being realized. In his words, “For all its promise in democratizing finance and broadening financial access, the emerging reality suggests a concentration of economic power, while the risks fall largely on those investors least able to handle them.”
CoinTelegraph
FTX was an 'utter failure of corporate controls at every level of an organization', says new CEO
John Ray, who took over as CEO of crypto exchange FTX amid bankruptcy proceedings, has provided detailed written testimony ahead of his Dec. 13 appearance before the United States House Financial Services Committee. In testimony made available for the "Investigating the Collapse of FTX, Part I" hearing, Ray reiterated many...
CoinTelegraph
13% of Americans have now held crypto: JPMorgan research
Around 13% of the American population — or 43 million people — have held cryptocurrency at some point in their lives, new research from JPMorgan Chase has revealed. According to a Dec. 13 report titled "The Dynamics and Demographics of U.S. Household Crypto-Asset Use,” this number has risen dramatically since before 2020, when the figure was only around 3%.
CoinTelegraph
15 things crypto leaders should focus on as interest rates rise
As a new and distinctive industry, it can be easy to forget that crypto is subject to impact from overall economic conditions and market forces, just like any other sector. Crypto business leaders must pay attention to rising interest rates and pivot as necessary to both manage new risks and take advantage of possible new rewards.
CoinTelegraph
WhiteBIT became the official cryptocurrency exchange partner of FC Barcelona
WhiteBIT, the largest European cryptocurrency exchange of Ukrainian origin, signed a long-term partnership agreement with FC Barcelona. Cooperation between the sports and blockchain industry leaders is for three years: from 2022 to 2025. During this time, the cryptocurrency exchange will represent and collaborate with the main elements of the football club, such as the First Men and the First Women teams, the indoor sports ecosystem, namely basketball, handball, futsal and roller hockey, the Barça Innovation Hub, and the Barça esport team. In addition, Europe’s leading digital asset exchange will cooperate with Barça Legends and have the opportunity to participate in joint projects to popularize innovative technological solutions.
CoinTelegraph
Anonymous crypto developers belong in prison — and will be there soon
In the months following the announcement of my company’s first experimental title, Cyberstella, visits to my personal LinkedIn profile increased by an astonishing 300%. What does this tell us about the rising trend of anonymous developers popping up in every Web3 community to spam users with investment opportunities and then disappear from the face of the Earth?
CoinTelegraph
Argo Blockchain reports insufficient funds, 'no assurance' it can avoid Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain says it has been negotiating to sell its assets and trying to “engage in an equipment financing transaction” in an attempt to avoid filing for bankruptcy. Argo Blockchain said in a Dec. 12 announcement it was at risk of having insufficient funds to...
CoinTelegraph
Binance exchange daily BTC withdrawals top $500M as CZ says ‘FUD helps us grow’
Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals from largest crypto exchange Binance have passed $500 million in the past 24 hours as its CEO calls out “FUD.”. Data from on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass shows that Binance’s BTC balance decreased by over 30,000 BTC into Dec. 13. CZ: FUD is “thoroughly annoying”
CoinTelegraph
FSB to lay out global standards for crypto regulation: Reports
The FTX collapse spurred action from a global financial watchdog to give recommendations to regulate the crypto industry early in 2023. The Financial Stability Board (FSB), an international organization that monitors the global financial system, has reportedly stated that it will be laying out steps to regulate crypto next year. According to Dietrich Domanski, the outgoing secretary-general of the FSB, recent events have highlighted that it’s “urgent to address risks” within the space. He explained:
CoinTelegraph
What Goldman Sachs' CEO misunderstands about private blockchains
Only one of the following news items is real, but someday, all will sound equally comical. The owner of Wagoneer & Sons, a leading horse-drawn carriage maker, has announced the adoption of a new machine called the “internal combustion engine” to improve its manufacturing process. “Gas engines are powerful but dangerous,” the owner said. “We will use them to make better wagons.
CoinTelegraph
Here is why Bitcoin price gave back all its intraday gains
On Dec. 14, Bitcoin (BTC) price hit a 1-month high and saw a brief resurgence in bullish momentum, but the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) hawkish report and comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell sent BTC to an intraday low at $17,659. Stocks and Bitcoin started the...
CoinTelegraph
Is Ripple poised to settle with SEC this week? Crypto Twitter weighs in
Rumors suggesting the legal battle between Ripple Labs and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is coming to an end have continued to circulate, prompting the crypto community to weigh in on the matter. Speculation is rife about a potential settlement as early as Dec. 15, which was...
CoinTelegraph
SushiSwap CEO reveals DEX lost $30M on LP incentives this year
According to a new tweet by SushiSwap CEO Jared Grey, the decentralized exchange (DEX) experienced a $30 million loss over the past 12 months on incentives for liquidity providers (LPs). As explained by Grey, SushiSwap currently employs a token-based emission strategy to incentivize LPs, but the current rate is “unsustainable.”
CoinTelegraph
Markets Pro delivers up to 1,123% ROI with quant-style crypto analysis for investors
Since Cointelegraph Markets Pro launched — bringing professional crypto market intelligence to every investor — the platform has helped thousands of subscribers to better understand the opportunities and threats inherent in the world of crypto investing and trading. In this brief, we want to draw attention to some...
CoinTelegraph
‘Biggest week of the year’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts one of the most important macro weeks of the year in a precarious position below $17,000. After its latest weekly close, BTC/USD showed little upward momentum prior to the Dec. 12 Wall Street open. With volatility yet to appear, the largest cryptocurrency continues to trade in a...
CoinTelegraph
Australian 'token mapping' consultation paper to release in early 2023: Treasurer
Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers has revealed that the government will release a consultation paper in early 2023 as part of its token mapping initiative. The crypto sector has received greater attention from Australian regulatory and enforcement agencies since the FTX implosion, with the government emphasizing the importance of providing greater consumer protection laws as soon as possible.
CoinTelegraph
Algorand to support bank and insurance guarantees platform in Italy
Layer-1 blockchain platform Algorand has been chosen as the public blockchain to support an “innovative digital guarantees platform” to be used in Italy’s banking and insurance markets. The Algorand-supported platform is expected to launch in early 2023. According to Algorand’s Dec. 13 announcement, this is the first...
CoinTelegraph
‘Old money has all but fled,’ Huobi co-founder discusses challenges of running $400M VC fund
In a new tweet dated Dec. 12, Du Jun, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global, shared new insight on his experience of running ABCDE Capital, a $400 million Web3 venture capital (VC) fund, in June this year. According to Jun, the idea for ABCDE Capital came in March, and by April, it was already registered in Singapore. However, amid the $40 billion Terra Luna implosion in May, Jun said that “old money has all but fled” after the incident.
CoinTelegraph
German crypto asset trading platform Bitcoin Group SE buys bank with full license
Bitcoin Group SE, operator of the German crypto trading platform bitcoin.de, has announced that it has acquired 100% of shares in Bankhaus von der Heydt. The bank has a full banking license and is a provider of digital asset custody and tokenization services. According to an announcement released Dec. 12,...
CoinTelegraph
Hackers copied Mango Markets attacker’s methods to exploit Lodestar — CertiK
Blockchain security company CertiK has shared a post-mortem analysis of the $5.8 million Lodestar Finance exploit that occurred on Dec. 10:. In a similar instance, CertiK said that Lodestar Finance hackers “artificially pumped the price of an illiquid collateral asset which they then borrow against, leaving the protocol with irretrievable debt.”
Comments / 0