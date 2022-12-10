ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Holiday season bringing another rise in COVID-19

By Dan Petrella, Jake Sheridan, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NmZEV_0je3Ju4B00
Tanvi Nayak, 22, receives a bivalent COVID-19 booster from pharmacist Morgan Murphy at the CVS store at 25 E. Ohio St. in October. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

In what’s become an unwelcome tradition over the past two years, coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have been on the rise again in Illinois amid the holiday season.

This year, the increase in COVID-19 has been accompanied by surging cases of flu and other respiratory viruses. The developments have prompted public health officials to urge greater caution during upcoming celebrations, reiterating the familiar refrain of masking, testing and staying up to date on vaccinations.

Over the past week, Illinois saw the number of counties at the highest risk level for COVID-19 increase to 29 from 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While all those counties are outside the Chicago region, Cook County and the collar counties are at the CDC’s medium community level, where older people and those with compromised immune systems are advised to wear masks indoors while in public.

“These elevated COVID-19 community levels, along with rising flu levels, are leading to a surge of respiratory infections and increased hospitalizations,” Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement Friday. “I recommend all Illinoisans — and especially those most vulnerable including young children and individuals over 65 — take all preventive steps to protect themselves, their families and friends.”

Those steps include testing before visiting people at high risk for severe cases of COVID-19, staying home and getting treatment if sick, and getting a flu shot and the recently updated coronavirus vaccine booster, Vohra said.

As of Thursday night, there were 1,582 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds statewide, down slightly from earlier in the week but still up 40% in the two weeks since Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, the number of patients in Illinois hospitals with the virus surpassed 1,600 for the first time since mid-February, according to state data.

While the rise is a cause for concern, COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near where they were at the same point in the previous two holiday seasons of the pandemic. A year ago, there were nearly 3,200 coronavirus patients in Illinois hospitals, and there were nearly 5,300 on the same day in 2020, just before vaccines became available.

Still, only about 17% of the state’s nearly 31,000 staffed hospital beds were available as of Thursday night, a lower percentage than on the same day in either of the previous years. What’s different this year is that while a smaller percentage of the occupied beds were filled by COVID-19 patients — 5% this year, compared with 10% last year and 16% in 2020 — more beds are filled with patients suffering from the flu and other respiratory illnesses.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 reached an all-time high of 7,380 in January at the peak of the Omicron variant surge, with coronavirus patients filling nearly a quarter of all beds in the state.

Although Chicago and Cook County remained at the CDC’s medium level Friday, cases and hospitalizations have been rising, the Chicago Department of Public Health said in a news release. Reported cases have jumped nearly 60% in Chicago in the last week, and the rise comes as influenza hospitalizations nationwide hit a decade high for this point in the flu season.

A coronavirus uptick has emerged since the Thanksgiving holiday, but a major surge like the Omicron variant caused in early 2022 has not materialized, said Dr. Judd Hultquist, assistant professor of medicine in the infectious diseases division at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.

“This is not unexpected. It’s quite consistent with what we would think about when we think about a respiratory virus. There are more people indoors. They’re interacting more because of holiday parties,” Hultquist said.

True case numbers are difficult to estimate because people are testing and reporting cases less often, he added.

The “big story,” Hultquist said, is that influenza, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, and other respiratory illnesses are each causing increased hospitalizations at the same time.

“When you add them all up, all of these waves occurring on top of each other is leading to a steady increase in occupancy,” he said.

If the illnesses continue to spread more broadly, they could threaten the quality of medical care by affecting hospital capacity, he said.

Facing that prospect, “hospitals continue to draw on the experience they have gained over nearly three years, to manage their operations and provide quality care to all patients,” said Amy Barry, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Health and Hospitals Association.

Also on Friday, the CDC signed off on the use of the updated Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children as young as 6 months old.

Doses of the updated vaccines should begin arriving in Illinois on Monday, said Michael Claffey, a spokesman for the state health department.

“We advise parents to check with their health care provider in advance to make sure — and get the booster shots scheduled as soon as possible before the holidays arrive in order to provide maximum protection,” Claffey said.

The department also encourages parents to make sure kids have gotten their annual flu shots and to begin vaccinating children who have not received their initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine, he said.

Only 12% of the eligible population under age 5 have received even one dose, according to the state.

Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago’s public health commissioner, said she is “thrilled that we will have the updated COVID-19 booster for the youngest Chicagoans next week.”

“But I remain very concerned about our older residents,” Arwady said, adding that only 1 in 3 Chicago residents older than 65 have gotten their updated booster.

Any Chicago resident can get COVID-19 and flu vaccines administered in their own home through the CDPH’s Protect Chicago At Home program.

As COVID-19 cases increase, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday renewed his statewide pandemic disaster proclamation that has been in effect since March 9, 2020, a move his administration has defended as he’s peeled back most of the restrictions and mandates that once accompanied it.

Maintaining the state proclamation as long as there’s federal disaster declaration in effect allows Illinois residents to access resources such as increased benefits for food stamp recipients, Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said.

“While we have made significant progress in managing this pandemic, there are still useful tools available to the state if we align our disaster proclamation with the federal disaster proclamations,” she said.

Pritzker’s executive orders also allow the state to approve out-of-state and inactive health care workers to practice in Illinois, which is helpful as hospitals continue to combat a shortage of workers along with rising patient loads, Abudayyeh said.

dpetrella@chicagotribune.com

jsheridan@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 5

Related
NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Hospitalizations, Chicago Wastewater

Hospitalizations in the U.S. are climbing once again, raising the risks for senior and those with underlying conditions. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Hospitalizations Signal Rising COVID-19 Risk for US Seniors. Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023

Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, cash...
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pappas criticizes ‘inequities’ in tax system

As property tax bills land in Cook County mailboxes over the coming days, businesses and homeowners will likely find higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods in Chicago seeing increases of nearly 46%, according to an analysis of 1.8 million tax bills, conducting by the office of Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.
CHICAGO, IL
103.3 WJOD

Gov Opens Door to Weed Delivery in Illinois

Recreational Marijuana in Illinois may soon arrive at the front door via delivery services, according to a recent statement from Governor J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker signed the bill legalizing recreational marijuana in his state on June 25, 2019. With dozens of dispensaries now operational, this past week, the governor signaled that people in Illinois might soon not even have to leave home to get their cannabis supply.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Lawmaker says Illinois has work to do for better senior care

(The Center Square) – While Gov. J.B. Pritzker touted his accomplishments during an event that benefits senior citizens, one state lawmaker says Illinois is not doing enough. The Chicago Housing Authority held the event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Wacker Drive in Chicago over the weekend. The annual gala focuses on affordable housing for seniors and others throughout the city and state. Pritzker spoke at the event and promised...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois’ 10 Poorest Counties All Have One Thing Common

There are some booming counties in Illinois but, despite the wealth and prosperity of some areas, there are others within the country that struggle with high levels of poverty and low median household incomes. There are several factors that contribute to poverty in these counties in Illinois, including a lack of job opportunities and access to education and training programs. Many of these counties have a high unemployment rate, which makes it difficult for residents to find jobs and earn a decent income.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

New changes are coming to annual driving tests for seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois drivers ages 75 to 78 do not need to take an annual driving test to renew their license. Drivers ages 79 and older will still be required to take the road exam while renewing their driver’s licenses. This was passed by the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Walgreens, CVS agree to $10B settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens and CVS will pay $10 billion in a settlement over accusations that the companies contributed to opioid addiction. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement on Monday. It stems from accusations that pharmacies downplayed the risks of addiction and did not stop pills from being diverted for illegal use. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Center Square

Illinois drivers can expect two gas tax increases in 2023

(The Center Square) – Illinois drivers will see increased gasoline taxes next month, with another increase six months after that. Motor fuel prices in Illinois are down nearly 70 cents a gallon since this time last month. However, the state is set to increase the fuel tax Jan. 1 by 3.1 cents a gallon, for a total of 42.3 cents per gallon, second highest in the U.S. Another increase will occur in the summer on July 1.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

As Chicago police scanners go quiet, public may hear less about crime

CHICAGO — In neighborhoods across Chicago, residents can no longer listen to police scanners to find real-time information about public emergencies and crime. That is because the city of Chicago is now encrypting the radio transmissions. The plan is for transmissions across all police districts to be encrypted by the end of the year. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
PEORIA, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff

Illinois residents may notice this week that flags at state, county and local facilities are flying at half-staff, and here is the reason why. Under a proclamation from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, flags were ordered to half-staff Monday following the tragic death of State Sen. Scott Bennett last week. “Senator...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois mandates replacement of lead pipes, but who'll foot the bill?

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Replace, don't repair. An Illinois law that went into effect this year mandates that lead pipes be entirely removed when broken, on the basis that work on or around a lead service line could release particles that contaminate drinking water.National environmental experts applauded Illinois lawmakers for the legislation. But Morning Insider Lauren Victory may have found an unintended consequence bubbling up from the bill."Where is this water coming from?" - It's a question no homeowner ever wants to ask."I'm like, 'OK, what do I do?'" said Di Anne Chudzik, a homeowner in River Grove.Chudzik thought...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling

(The Center Square) – A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost tax revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy