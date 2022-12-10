Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Hotdog Hans
The legendary Hotdog Hans is a character schemed up by Vital Films, a Valley-based production company, and brought to life by Aspen’s homegrown ski pro Alex Ferreira. With word of a third Hotdog Hans film coming out this winter, the Authentic Aspen team scored an exclusive interview with Vital Films.
Aspen Daily News
Marolt: Straight shot or s-curves in Spar Gulch
Would it make any difference if I said straight-lining groomers is a bad idea? That going straight down Spar Gulch is not the sign of a good skier? That pointing ’em downhill and clocking 60 mph on your sportwatch takes almost no skill? That running into another person while traveling at high speeds could result in serious injury, death, jail time, paying out a huge lawsuit settlement or, possibly — worst of all — losing your ski pass?
Aspen Daily News
Alternative entrance idea
A scenic alternate entrance to Aspen would be to continue McLain Flats road on into the post office area, parallel to the Rio Grande Trail along the existing transportation right of way. It would be an easy construction job and would take some traffic off the Highway 82 entrance, allowing RFTA buses better access.
