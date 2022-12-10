Would it make any difference if I said straight-lining groomers is a bad idea? That going straight down Spar Gulch is not the sign of a good skier? That pointing ’em downhill and clocking 60 mph on your sportwatch takes almost no skill? That running into another person while traveling at high speeds could result in serious injury, death, jail time, paying out a huge lawsuit settlement or, possibly — worst of all — losing your ski pass?

1 DAY AGO