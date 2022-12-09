Read full article on original website
Related
winemag.com
Cocobon NV Estates Red (California)
A fairly simple red blend, this offers aromas and flavors of red and black plum, blackberry, black cherry, black pepper and vanilla. All are encompassed in a dusty earthiness and dried-grass-like essence. rating. 85. Price. $6,Buy Now. Designation. Estates. Variety. Red Blends, Red Blends. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
winemag.com
Santa Alicia 2020 Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon (Maipo Valley)
Green bell pepper and herbs show on the nose and palate of this every-day red. It exhibits hints of peppercorn over mild flavors of red plum framed by light tannins and moderate acidity. The finish is slightly warm. Jesica Vargas. rating. 87. Price. $11,Buy Now. Designation. Reserva. Variety. Winery. Print...
winemag.com
Raymond 2019 District Collection Cabernet Sauvignon (Oakville)
Deep, dark chocolate is the hallmark of this wine all the way from the first whiff through a dark chocolate palate and to a cocoa finish. Rich, ripe blueberries, black cherries and a touch of wood smoke all play their part, but the wine's roasted cacao character dominates, as lavish tannins and a full body expand the mouthfeel. Jim Gordon.
winemag.com
Goldschmidt 2018 Game Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon (Oakville)
This wine is full bodied, but complete and well balanced. It gives equal weight to tasty, ripe black cherry and black-olive flavors set amid nicely spicy oak accents and moderate tannins. While young, the wine is smooth, elegant and age-worthy, too. Best from 2024–2032. Jim Gordon. rating. 94. Price.
winemag.com
Patz & Hall 2019 Moses-Hall Vineyard Pinot Noir (Carneros)
Possessing the earthy funk of the appellation, this wine offers buzzy acidity that boosts the full-bodied core of rich red fruit, citrus and mushroom. It has broad-shouldered intensity and supple tannins accented in oak and baking spice. Virginie Boone. rating. 94. Price. $80,Buy Now. Designation. Moses-Hall Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print...
winemag.com
Baron Philippe de Rothschild 2019 Baronesa P. Red (Maipo Valley)
Aromas of ripe dark fruit are rich and join cigar box and mint on the nose. This Cabernet Sauvignon-based blend is savory, featuring bell pepper, mint and plum followed by pronounced oaky flavors that lead to an enjoyable smoky finish. Serve it with steak. Jesica Vargas. rating. 92. Price. $75,Buy...
winemag.com
Jules Taylor 2022 Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)
A heady perfume of white grapefruit, passionfruit and lemon-lime lead on this attractive Sauvignon. The telltale varietal green herbaceous character is there, too. The palate is dry and balanced with limey, passionfruit freshness straight to the finish. A great example of why this wine style never goes out of fashion. Christina Pickard.
winemag.com
Succession 2020 Malbec (Columbia Valley (WA))
Aged primarily in once-used and neutral French oak for 18 months, this wine dazzles. It begins with wonderful floral aromas of wild strawberries, spicy plumeria flowers and chalk dust. This wine tempts you to dab it behind your ears. Flavors like blackcap raspberry, white chocolate and toasted almonds slip and slide effortlessly across the palate. Silky tannins are matched by lip-smacking acidity. Michael Alberty.
winemag.com
Columbia Crest 2021 Grand Estates Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
This hedonistic treat is a well-executed take on the buttery-creamy style of Chardonnay. The wine features coconut and warm apple-pie aromas, with a splash of rose water on the nose. Flavors such as lemon butter, spicy cinnamon and caramel apple fill every nook and cranny of the olfactory system. Michael Alberty.
winemag.com
Marimar 2019 Doña Margarita Vineyard Método Antiguo Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)
Bold black cherry, rosemary, spearmint and forest-floor aromas lead to ripe yet nicely tangy flavors in this vivid, medium-bodied wine made by putting the whole grape clusters into the fermenters. Moderate tannins support the abundant flavors for a mouth-cleansing effect that will help the wine pair with robust meat and fowl dishes. Best from 2025–2032. Jim Gordon.
winemag.com
Emeritus 2019 Pinot Hill Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)
From a cool, low-yielding site in the Sebastopol Hills, this wine shows the more savory aspects of the variety, a mix of dried herb, cardamom and anise. Tight-knit tannins give it structure and intensity, finding their way to a supple finish of wild strawberry and rhubarb. Virginie Boone. rating. 94.
winemag.com
SeaGlass 2021 Pinot Noir (Central Coast)
Subtle aromas of raspberry and strawberry are cut by loamy soil on the ripe nose of this bottling. Tart cranberry flavors are layered in woodspice on the palate. Matt Kettmann. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
winemag.com
Forgeron 2019 Alder Ridge Zinfandel Zinfandel (Red Mountain)
This rich, bruising Zinfandel spent 18 months in 10% new French oak, 10% new American oak and 80% neutral oak. Black-cherry and craisin aromas are found on the nose, along with a trace of shoe polish. Heaping helpings of sweet-tart lingonberry-jam join flavors like orange citrus, bittersweet dark chocolate and balsa wood. This medium-bodied Zinfandel possesses silky tannins and a level of acidity that will definitely whet the whistle. Michael Alberty.
winemag.com
Loveblock 2021 Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)
A pretty bouquet of white peach, passionfruit and pineapple rind is backed by white floral notes and a grassy, fresh green-herbal undercurrent. The palate is clean and dry with prickly acidity and a slippery texture. A solid, food friendly example from two of New Zealand's iconic wine personalities. Christina Pickard.
winemag.com
Copain Wines 2019 Cote Bannie Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)
Light and acid-driven, this wine is subtle in style, with layers of wet stone, lemon zest and forest. It shows varietal integrity and lasting notes of black tea and baking spice. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. $75,Buy Now. Designation. Cote Bannie. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 12.5%
winemag.com
Love Cork Screw 2021 Be The Light Sauvignon Blanc (Central Valley)
Melon and hints of white grapefruit are sweet and inviting on the nose. Citrus fruit and peach flavors blend well with light herbaceous notes on the palate. It has enough acidity to make the wine fresh and enjoyable throughout the finish. Jesica Vargas. rating. 89. Price. $10,Buy Now. Designation. Be...
winemag.com
Talisman 2017 Starscape Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)
Earthy wisps of clove accent a full-bodied core of cranberry in this weighty, textured wine. With a lift of acidity it finds a semblance of balance, finishing in anise. Virginie Boone. rating. 91. Price. $60,Buy Now. Designation. Starscape. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.6%. Bottle Size. 750...
winemag.com
DK Wine Group 2019 Convene by Dan Kosta Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)
Rich fruit flavors and intricate spices blend beautifully in this ultrasmooth, full-bodied wine. White pepper, black cherries, sour cherries and a touch of wood smoke all add to its complexity. The wine offers mild tannins and a mouth-filling texture. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price. $62,Buy Now. Designation. Convene by Dan...
winemag.com
Comartin 2019 Porterhouse Blackridge Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Santa Cruz Mountains)
Restrained aromas of carnation, rose petal, dried strawberry and dark, dried wood lure the nose into this single-vineyard wine. Sandalwood and incense flavors come through first on the palate, followed by cranberry and rose. A firm structure and lingering if light acidity carry into the finish. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91.
winemag.com
Alta Cellars 2021 Native River Vineyard Albariño (Columbia Valley (WA))
This balanced, stainless steel-fermented and aged Albariño is worth every effort to track down. The woody-smoky aromas of gardenia and Nicotiana are matched by bursts of blood orange and petrichor. The wine's bracing acidity is refreshing, while the tangy Key lime, nectarine, Thai basil and tonic-water flavors will make it difficult to avoid pouring a second glass. Michael Alberty.
Comments / 0