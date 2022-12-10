Read full article on original website
In Rural America, Deadly Costs of Opioids Outweigh the Dollars Tagged to Address Them
Tim Buck knows by heart how many people died from drug overdoses in his North Carolina county last year: 10. The year before it was 12 — an all-time high. Those losses reverberate deeply in rural Pamlico County, a tightknit community of 12,000 on the state’s eastern shore. Over the past decade, it’s had the highest rate of opioid overdose deaths in North Carolina.
Over Half Of Those Hurt, Killed In Car Crashes Had Drugs Or Alcohol In System: Study
AP reports on a large study into car crashes in the U.S., which found that more than half of car crash victims had one or more drugs or alcohol in their blood — THC was the most prevalent substance found. Separately, alcohol abuse costs in Massachusetts are estimated at $5.6 billion annually.
