FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
tonyspicks.com
Memphis Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide 12/13/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Memphis Tigers will go against the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide in NCAAB action in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. In their most recent match, the Memphis Tigers defeated Auburn by a score of 82-73. Memphis finished the game with a 50.0% field goal percentage (30 out of 60) and made 4 of 11 3-point attempts.
Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe
Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
Alabama Basketball Star: 'We're Becoming A Basketball School'
Alabama athletics is undeniably associated most with Nick Saban's juggernaut football program. However, the men's basketball team is also commanding attention this season. The Crimson Tide have catapulted to No. 4 in the nation following an 8-1 start. Along with defeating Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans, they have two wins over teams (North Carolina and Houston) that entered the matchup ranked No. 1.
tdalabamamag.com
Reggie Ragland sends emphatic message co-signing Bo Scarbrough’s strong statement to Alabama players entering the transfer portal
Former Alabama linebacker Reggie Ragland doubled down on former running back Bo Scarbrough’s strong statement to Crimson Tide players entering the transfer portal. Ragland fired off a tweet on Tuesday, taking the stands with Scarbrough. “Tell them who don’t wanna stay get the hell on!”. Ragland played under...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans, CFB world reacts to tragic passing of Coach Mike Leach
We start Tuesday morning in a state of utter sadness. The Southeastern Conference lost a family member as Mississippi State University released a statement about head coach Michael “Mike” Leach passing away because of complications from a heart condition. Leach, 61, was rushed to the Univesity of Mississippi Medical Center on Sunday via ambulance because of a personal health issue. He was a beloved husband, coach, friend, and mentor. Leach was finishing his third season for the Bulldogs before his unexpected death. Alabama fans and the college football world reacted in mourning on social media. Leach was a national treasure that will never be forgotten.
Birmingham, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Restoration Academy basketball team will have a game with Wenonah High School on December 12, 2022, 08:00:00. The Parker High School basketball team will have a game with Wenonah High School on December 12, 2022, 14:30:00.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Monte Cristo sandwich is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
The best bar foods are big on flavor and tease the taste buds. Take, for example, the Monte Cristo sandwich at Mudtown Eat & Drink in Vestavia. It’s sweet, salty, sour and spicy. It has earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat...
wbrc.com
New Edition returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - R&B superstars New Edition are bringing their “Legacy Tour” to Birmingham next year. New Edition will be at the Legacy Area March 11. The lineup includes a New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and Tank.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham residents launch petition to save tennis courts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Residents in one Birmingham community are fighting to keep one of their favorite weekend activities alive. Playing tennis at Birmingham's Crestwood Park is a weekly activity for Kim Nguyen and Cedric Burl. "For me, I own a business," Nguyen says. "I'm in graduate school. I have...
School threats across Alabama spark alarm in Birmingham, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa
Authorities have responded to shooting threats at multiple Alabama schools this morning. From Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to north Alabama, law enforcement officers are investigating the threats. No actual shootings have taken place. In Birmingham, police were dispatched to John Carroll High School shortly before 9 a.m. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said...
wvtm13.com
90-year-old Red Farmer recovering from double pneumonia, looks forward to 75th year of racing
He's 90 years old and he's itching to begin his 75th year of racing — but first, NASCAR Hall of Famer Red Farmer of Hueytown, Alabama, is itching to get out of the hospital. "I've been at UAB Hospital for over a week battling double pneumonia," the racing legend tells WVTM13. "I beat COVID-19 and double pneumonia a few months ago. I don't have Covid this time around, but the pneumonia got me again," says Red.
comebacktown.com
Birmingham is dying—a rebuttal to an editorial attacking black elected officials
On November 18, Donald Watkins published a column on his website entitled, “Birmingham is Dying.”. I immediately began getting e-mails from ComebackTown readers looking for my reaction. I was dumbfounded!. This one-sided mean-spirited attack on Birmingham and specifically black political leaders was beyond my comprehension. Mr. Watkins seems to...
uab.edu
Accounting freshman B.J. Byrd nationally recognized for his academic excellence
“This scholarship will allow me to complete my undergraduate degree worry-free,” Byrd said. “Accounting is a family tradition for me. I grew up watching my aunt thrive in the industry. She had plenty of opportunities in her accounting career, including traveling across the United States and even to Canada, which inspired me to go into this field of study.”
Former UAB football player apologizes, pleads guilty in nurse practioner’s police chase death: ‘I will pray for you,’ twin sister says
It was a moment of remorse, mercy, forgiveness, and tears in a Jefferson County courtroom Monday morning. The man charged in the Vestavia Hills police chase that ended with a crash that killed a Homewood woman pleaded guilty to her death and offered a public apology to her family. Jordan...
wbhm.org
Smart homes made affordable for Birmingham residents
One way people can reduce their impact on the climate — and save money on utilities — is to be more economical with energy at home. But making energy-efficient upgrades and installing new technology isn’t cheap. Last May, Bertina Robinson was driving on First Street South in...
wbrc.com
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
Bham Now
The “hot light” is gone. Krispy Kreme on 280 closes.
Tell me it’s not so. How would Santa let this happen? So I had to see it in person. The Krispy Kreme on Highway 280 in Hoover has closed. The “hot light” has been turned off. News About Krispy Kreme Closing on 280. Late Monday evening, Bham...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
CBS 42 House Calls: What is stiff-person syndrome?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses symptoms of stiff-person syndrome and colon cancer. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. Feel […]
Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Birmingham: How to get tickets
Janet Jackson’s first tour in four years will bring her and special guest Ludacris to Birmingham this spring. Live Nation has announced a 33-date “Together Again” tour kicking off April 14 in Hollywood, Fla. On April 22, a Saturday, the tour will stop at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
