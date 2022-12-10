We start Tuesday morning in a state of utter sadness. The Southeastern Conference lost a family member as Mississippi State University released a statement about head coach Michael “Mike” Leach passing away because of complications from a heart condition. Leach, 61, was rushed to the Univesity of Mississippi Medical Center on Sunday via ambulance because of a personal health issue. He was a beloved husband, coach, friend, and mentor. Leach was finishing his third season for the Bulldogs before his unexpected death. Alabama fans and the college football world reacted in mourning on social media. Leach was a national treasure that will never be forgotten.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO