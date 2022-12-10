ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

tonyspicks.com

Memphis Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide 12/13/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Memphis Tigers will go against the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide in NCAAB action in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. In their most recent match, the Memphis Tigers defeated Auburn by a score of 82-73. Memphis finished the game with a 50.0% field goal percentage (30 out of 60) and made 4 of 11 3-point attempts.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Basketball Star: 'We're Becoming A Basketball School'

Alabama athletics is undeniably associated most with Nick Saban's juggernaut football program. However, the men's basketball team is also commanding attention this season. The Crimson Tide have catapulted to No. 4 in the nation following an 8-1 start. Along with defeating Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans, they have two wins over teams (North Carolina and Houston) that entered the matchup ranked No. 1.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Reggie Ragland sends emphatic message co-signing Bo Scarbrough’s strong statement to Alabama players entering the transfer portal

Former Alabama linebacker Reggie Ragland doubled down on former running back Bo Scarbrough’s strong statement to Crimson Tide players entering the transfer portal. Ragland fired off a tweet on Tuesday, taking the stands with Scarbrough. “Tell them who don’t wanna stay get the hell on!”. Ragland played under...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans, CFB world reacts to tragic passing of Coach Mike Leach

We start Tuesday morning in a state of utter sadness. The Southeastern Conference lost a family member as Mississippi State University released a statement about head coach Michael “Mike” Leach passing away because of complications from a heart condition. Leach, 61, was rushed to the Univesity of Mississippi Medical Center on Sunday via ambulance because of a personal health issue. He was a beloved husband, coach, friend, and mentor. Leach was finishing his third season for the Bulldogs before his unexpected death. Alabama fans and the college football world reacted in mourning on social media. Leach was a national treasure that will never be forgotten.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

New Edition returns to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - R&B superstars New Edition are bringing their “Legacy Tour” to Birmingham next year. New Edition will be at the Legacy Area March 11. The lineup includes a New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and Tank.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham residents launch petition to save tennis courts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Residents in one Birmingham community are fighting to keep one of their favorite weekend activities alive. Playing tennis at Birmingham's Crestwood Park is a weekly activity for Kim Nguyen and Cedric Burl. "For me, I own a business," Nguyen says. "I'm in graduate school. I have...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

90-year-old Red Farmer recovering from double pneumonia, looks forward to 75th year of racing

He's 90 years old and he's itching to begin his 75th year of racing — but first, NASCAR Hall of Famer Red Farmer of Hueytown, Alabama, is itching to get out of the hospital. "I've been at UAB Hospital for over a week battling double pneumonia," the racing legend tells WVTM13. "I beat COVID-19 and double pneumonia a few months ago. I don't have Covid this time around, but the pneumonia got me again," says Red.
HUEYTOWN, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham is dying—a rebuttal to an editorial attacking black elected officials

On November 18, Donald Watkins published a column on his website entitled, “Birmingham is Dying.”. I immediately began getting e-mails from ComebackTown readers looking for my reaction. I was dumbfounded!. This one-sided mean-spirited attack on Birmingham and specifically black political leaders was beyond my comprehension. Mr. Watkins seems to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Accounting freshman B.J. Byrd nationally recognized for his academic excellence

“This scholarship will allow me to complete my undergraduate degree worry-free,” Byrd said. “Accounting is a family tradition for me. I grew up watching my aunt thrive in the industry. She had plenty of opportunities in her accounting career, including traveling across the United States and even to Canada, which inspired me to go into this field of study.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbhm.org

Smart homes made affordable for Birmingham residents

One way people can reduce their impact on the climate — and save money on utilities — is to be more economical with energy at home. But making energy-efficient upgrades and installing new technology isn’t cheap. Last May, Bertina Robinson was driving on First Street South in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

The “hot light” is gone. Krispy Kreme on 280 closes.

Tell me it’s not so. How would Santa let this happen? So I had to see it in person. The Krispy Kreme on Highway 280 in Hoover has closed. The “hot light” has been turned off. News About Krispy Kreme Closing on 280. Late Monday evening, Bham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42 House Calls: What is stiff-person syndrome?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses symptoms of stiff-person syndrome and colon cancer. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. Feel […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Birmingham: How to get tickets

Janet Jackson’s first tour in four years will bring her and special guest Ludacris to Birmingham this spring. Live Nation has announced a 33-date “Together Again” tour kicking off April 14 in Hollywood, Fla. On April 22, a Saturday, the tour will stop at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

