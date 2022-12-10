ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Vanilla Ice Shares Details About His Upcoming Brewery & Pop Culture Museum

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RzFBe_0je3I8KX00
Photo: Getty Images North America

A rapper and reality TV star is building a brewery in Lake Worth Beach.

"I wanna make a real cool place for everybody to come and hang out. But also we have a lot of people that are coming here from somewhere else and they need a place to come eat and hang out and also we have a museum there, so it's a pop culture museum."

Robert Van Winkle, better known as "Vanilla Ice," tells CBS 12 News that the museum will be on one of the three stories of a historic 1920's-era building that once housed a Masonic temple.

A speakeasy-like area will be on another floor and there will be a rooftop bar.

He hopes to eventually expand, once the flagship Lake Worth Beach location opens sometime next year.

"I wanna do five of them in five years. Maybe the closest one here would be Orlando."

Ice is hiring a brewmaster from Colorado and fellow local resident Guy Fieri is helping to design the kitchen.

