NCAA violations followed former Kan. community college coach
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — The NCAA placed Missouri Southern State's football program on three years of probation after finding that former coach Jeff Sims acted as if he and his staff did not have to follow compliance regulations. The school in Joplin, Missouri, hired Sims shortly after one of...
Roderique sits down to discuss retirement, thanks Webb City for support
Well all good things must come to an end and in this case, Webb City legend John Roderique would announce his retirement as the Cardinals head football coach and athletic director. Roderique had been thinking about the decision for awhile and decided now was the right time to step away from his incredible career with […]
Former Webb City teacher and coach to serve as new Royal Heights Principal
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools announced Royal Heights’ newest Principal Thursday. Bre Faircloth, a graduate of Webb City High School, will step into the role with extensive education experience from teaching to coaching. Faircloth began as a first grade teacher at Webb City Schools where she worked for...
Missouri man leaves trail of bloody assaults; spends little time in custody
Larry Dustin Flowers, a serial assault suspect with a criminal history in three states, has rarely served any jail time, records show.
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
Bourbon County Schools Face Illnesses as The Semester Winds Down
Bourbon County schools are experiencing school and staff illness in the last few weeks before school is out for Christmas break. “We have had a large number of students and staff out the last several weeks with the flu, RSV and COVID 19; mostly the Influenza A,” USD 234 Superintendent Destry Brown said.
Polling location change in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Joplin voters will have a new polling place when they cast their next ballot, but they won’t have to go too far. The 4th precinct will remain at Missouri Southern, just not inside the criminal justice building. Instead, it’ll be inside the “FEMA” shelter...
Renovation planned for downtown Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg City Commission met tonight (12/13) to discuss several items on their agenda. Commissioners heard from “DVLP Redevelopment Projects,” who presented them with a $4.8 million plan to renovate three downtown buildings. The buildings are located at 902, 113 and 117 North Broadway.
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
Doctors said vaccine fatigue could be a reason for high flu numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As flu cases rise across the Ozarks, doctors say now is the time to get the flu shot to battle the virus. Dr. David Barbe, department chair of primary care for Mercy Springfield, said across the Ozarks, they are seeing a scary trend. “There is a...
Hodgson’s announce arrival of Grace Carroline
Paislee Kay and James Tripp Hodgson welcomed their sister, Grace Carroline Hodgson, Tuesday, November 8, at Freeman Hospital, Joplin, Mo. Grace arrived at 10:22 p.m. weighing eight pounds, 0.5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long to her parents, Travis and Tera Hodgson. Her maternal grandparents are Bryon and Tra-ci Spear, Columbus. Great grandparents are Daryl and Sandy Spear, Carrol Colleen…
KBI assisting with murder investigation in southeast Kansas
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is working with local officials after a woman was found dead at a rural home in southeast Kansas, and the case is being investigated as a homicide. The KBI said deputies from the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home near Chanute on...
Dover Hill Elementary opening 2023, final pieces moving into place.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Over the weekend Joplin R-8 staff worked overtime to move important items to the new Dover Hill Elementary, 1100 North Main. We spotted dozens of maintenance staff and administrative staff flexing their muscles as opening day gets closer. On January 4, 2023, students from West Central...
Car goes off-road, breaking off utility pole, active lines down
Car goes off-road, breaking off utility pole, active lines down. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
Kansas woman found dead after boyfriend’s arrest in North Carolina
Neosho County authorities are investigating the death of Elaina Asprea from Chanute, Kansas, after a tip led them to her body.
Christmas Light List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN METRO AREA — These are the light displays to enjoy Christmas 2022! Arranged in sections to visit easily and shorten drive times. Also when you click each 👉🏼DIRECTIONS link it will tell you how far from where you are at that moment. JOPLIN LIGHTS. JOPLIN: Spiva...
Missing cat returns home 5 years later
Bobby the cat was reunited with his mom in Arkansas more than 5 years after he went missing in Pennsylvania.
Kansas man seriously injured in cement truck rollover
A Pittsburg man was hospitalized on Friday after the cement truck he was driving rolled over.
Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny
Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set.
