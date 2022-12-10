ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

Former Webb City teacher and coach to serve as new Royal Heights Principal

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools announced Royal Heights’ newest Principal Thursday. Bre Faircloth, a graduate of Webb City High School, will step into the role with extensive education experience from teaching to coaching. Faircloth began as a first grade teacher at Webb City Schools where she worked for...
WEBB CITY, MO
KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
fortscott.biz

Bourbon County Schools Face Illnesses as The Semester Winds Down

Bourbon County schools are experiencing school and staff illness in the last few weeks before school is out for Christmas break. “We have had a large number of students and staff out the last several weeks with the flu, RSV and COVID 19; mostly the Influenza A,” USD 234 Superintendent Destry Brown said.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Polling location change in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Joplin voters will have a new polling place when they cast their next ballot, but they won’t have to go too far. The 4th precinct will remain at Missouri Southern, just not inside the criminal justice building. Instead, it’ll be inside the “FEMA” shelter...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Renovation planned for downtown Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg City Commission met tonight (12/13) to discuss several items on their agenda. Commissioners heard from “DVLP Redevelopment Projects,” who presented them with a $4.8 million plan to renovate three downtown buildings. The buildings are located at 902, 113 and 117 North Broadway.
PITTSBURG, KS
columbusnews-report.com

Hodgson’s announce arrival of Grace Carroline

Paislee Kay and James Tripp Hodgson welcomed their sister, Grace Carroline Hodgson, Tuesday, November 8, at Freeman Hospital, Joplin, Mo. Grace arrived at 10:22 p.m. weighing eight pounds, 0.5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long to her parents, Travis and Tera Hodgson. Her maternal grandparents are Bryon and Tra-ci Spear, Columbus. Great grandparents are Daryl and Sandy Spear, Carrol Colleen…
JOPLIN, MO
classiccountry1070.com

KBI assisting with murder investigation in southeast Kansas

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is working with local officials after a woman was found dead at a rural home in southeast Kansas, and the case is being investigated as a homicide. The KBI said deputies from the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home near Chanute on...
CHANUTE, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Dover Hill Elementary opening 2023, final pieces moving into place.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Over the weekend Joplin R-8 staff worked overtime to move important items to the new Dover Hill Elementary, 1100 North Main. We spotted dozens of maintenance staff and administrative staff flexing their muscles as opening day gets closer. On January 4, 2023, students from West Central...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Car goes off-road, breaking off utility pole, active lines down

Car goes off-road, breaking off utility pole, active lines down.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Christmas Light List 2022 from Joplin News First

JOPLIN METRO AREA — These are the light displays to enjoy Christmas 2022! Arranged in sections to visit easily and shorten drive times. Also when you click each 👉🏼DIRECTIONS link it will tell you how far from where you are at that moment. JOPLIN LIGHTS. JOPLIN: Spiva...
JOPLIN, MO

