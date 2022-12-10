ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

What uniforms the Bills, Jets will wear in Week 14

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6sNU_0je3EiFq00

Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will wear during their Week 14 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (9-3)

New York Jets (7-5)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars’ Doug Pederson admitted a cold-blooded Trevor Lawrence went rogue on a big TD run

As the Jacksonville Jaguars start to wind down the 2022 regular season, they can take solace in one thing: Trevor Lawrence’s recent blossoming at quarterback. In two of his last three games — against two of the NFL’s better defenses in the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans — Lawrence threw for 300-plus yards and three scores. (Urban Meyer, eat your heart out.) But as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft begins to piece it all together, a play against Tennessee where he actually kept the ball in his hands is in the spotlight.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameron Jordan tells his side of the story amid NFL's claims of faked injury

They wouldn’t be the New Orleans Saints without some unexpected controversy during their bye week. The Saints were struck with a whopping $550,000 in fines by the NFL office for allegedly faking an injury during their Week 13 prime-time loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the league claiming that they believed Jordan was instructed to go down midway through the fourth quarter to slow down a Bucs possession.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Cole Beasley takes in first practice since Bills return

Cole Beasley was back at Bills practice on Wednesday. For the first time since re-signing with the team, the 33-year-old took in a workout with his teammates. During the brief portion local media members are allowed to view practice, you better believe that many of them posted images and videos of Beasley running around the practice field on social media.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

187K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy