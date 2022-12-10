ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Manchester man charged with DUI in wrong-way crash

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER — A Manchester man was charged with leaving the scene and a DUI after state police say he was driving the wrong way on an entrance ramp to Interstate 384.

William Gerlack, 35, of 170 B Spruce St., was charged Wednesday with evading a motor vehicle accident, driving the wrong way, operating a motor vehicle without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and or alcohol.

At around 5:28 p.m. on Wednesday, state troopers responded to a report of a vehicle evading the scene of a crash around the area of Exit 4 westbound on I-384 in Manchester.

