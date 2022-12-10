Read full article on original website
Related
boxrox.com
How to Build Muscle: Upper Lower Split – 3 Day Version
This workout routine will help you to build muscle by training 3 times a week using an upper lower split program. Hypertrophy is simply the increase in size of an organ or tissue through the enlargement of the cells that comprise it. A hypertrophy program — such as this upper...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of osteoarthritis of the hip?
Hip osteoarthritis is caused by the breakdown of the cartilage and bone around the hip joint. It can cause pain and stiffness in and around the joints, but symptoms can vary between people. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the. form of arthritis. It is characterized by inflammation and the gradual breakdown of...
Dementia risk may increase if you're eating these foods, study says
Eating ultraprocessed foods such as hot dogs, French fries, sodas, cookies and ice cream could set you on the road to cognitive decline, a new study revealed, but there is a way to overcome the negative impact.
A small girl suffers from a disease so rare that she is the only person in the world to have it
A young child (generic picture)Photo byPhoto by Daiga Ellaby on UnsplashonUnsplash. There is only one person in the world who is recorded to be suffering from a specific mutation that causes Mandibuloacral Dysplasia.
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Daily For A Healthier Body Over 40
There are so many factors that play into our overall health, from the food we eat to the way we move our bodies and even to our stress levels. Keeping up with healthy habits that can keep everything running in tip-top shape is especially essential as we age and our bodies change over time. Luckily, there are tons of ways you can help your body thrive on a daily basis, including regularly drinking one beverage health experts swear by: tea!
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
A woman who could 'barely walk' after years of feeling extremely tired was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency
A woman with extreme fatigue had "dangerously low" vitamin B12 levels from a vegetarian diet. Carly Minsky, 33, said she could "barely walk" after not eating meat or fish for six years. Vitamin B12, a nutrient found mostly in animal products, is vital for healthy nerves and blood cells.
3 Types Of Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40, According To Doctors
Fruits are an important part of any healthy diet. They’re typically high in fiber, packed with essential vitamins and minerals, and not to mention one of the best ways to satisfy a sweet tooth without packing in unhealthy sugars. In fact, certa...
This common pain relief drug causes people to take more risks, study says
Taking a common pain relief drug may be doing more than just relieving your pain. According to a study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience in 2020, acetaminophen, which is sold under brands like Tylenol and Panadol, may push people to take more risks than they normally would. The...
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse
CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
Healthline
Is Vertigo a Sign of Stroke?
The signs of vertigo can make you feel dizzy, and this can be a sign of a stroke. Recognizing the signs and symptoms of a possible stroke is important, as is getting treatment when necessary. It can be disorienting when the feeling of vertigo hits you. Your head feels like...
Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion
Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
2minutemedicine.com
Low vitamin D is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality
1. In this cohort study, low vitamin D measured at baseline was associated with an increased risk of death in adults. 2. Nonlinear Mendelian randomization analyses supported causal relations between low vitamin D and increased risk of death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Low vitamin D is associated...
3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation
This post has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate the beverages that you consume daily, health experts tell us, to determine what triggers this for you. Many of us sip on inflammatory drinks without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health and nutrition experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation (and who wants to prevent weight gain) should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not...
The Unexpected Spice That Can Rev Up Your Metabolism–We’re Adding It To Everything!
If you ask us, no recipe is complete without a bit of spice. As it turns out, spices and seasonings aren’t only great when it comes to flavor—some of them even have anti-inflammatory and metabolism-boosting properties that can help you slim down! And while some of the most well-known seasonings for increasing your metabolic rate include spicier options that really help you feel the burn, such as cayenne, there’s one you may not have considered yet: ginger.
Futurism
So Many People Are Using a Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss That Actual Diabetics Are Having Trouble Getting It
At this point, it's likely that Ozempic has somehow come into your personal zeitgeist. The expensive, name-brand version of semaglutide — which, importantly, was originally developed to manage type 2 diabetes — has been in high demand after going viral on TikTok, where it's picking up a reputation as an effective weight loss aid.
beingpatient.com
Does Picking Your Nose Really Increase Dementia Risk?
Does picking your nose really increase your risk of dementia? Dementia researcher Joyce Siette in Australia take a closer look at a strange new study. A 2022 study about a bacteria called C. pneumoniae, which is found in the nasal cavity and is association with deposits of Alzheimer’s biomarker beta-amyloid proteins in the brain, sounded alarms about the risks of a surprising — and surprisingly common — risk factor: nose-picking.
Can Putting Vicks VapoRub on Your Feet Cure a Cough?
There’s no actual scientific evidence to support it, but plenty of people still swear by Vicks VapoRub as an unconventional cure for a cough. It’s that time of year again—sniffles and coughs are going around, and many of us who have caught whichever bug is spreading like wildfire at daycare this year would just like some relief from those annoying cold symptoms, like a lingering cough. If you’re ready to try anything to get a break from coughing, here’s an unconventional cure that might be worth a shot: Putting Vicks VapoRub on the soles of your feet, then covering it with a clean pair of socks.
A doctor who lost 100 pounds shared 4 weight loss tips that worked for her
Dr. Emi Hosoda said she lost 100 pounds and managed to keep it off by restricting sugar, drinking water, and starting strength training.
Comments / 0