Read full article on original website
Related
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘exploring possibility’ of signing Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko — report
Youssoufa Moukoko played just one minute for Germany at the 2022 World Cup, but with that solitary appearance, he became the youngest Germany player ever to play at a Word Cup, having just turned 18 a few weeks ago. Still, one must surely be quite special to make an appearance...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup
Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.
Luis Suarez lauds his former teammate Lionel Messi for 'never getting tired of showing you are the best in the world' after his sensational performance in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the World Cup semi final
Luis Suarez has heaped praise on his former teammate Lionel Messi after a stunning performance against Croatia in the World Cup semi final, calling him 'incredible.'. Messi gave Argentina the lead with a first half penalty on Tuesday night, but truly stole the show with a spectacular run that saw him burst into the box past a dumbfounded Josko Gvardiol and set up Julian Alvarez for his side's third.
Argentina's World Cup team brought 1,100 pounds of an herbal drink loved by Messi to Qatar
Yerba mate herbal drink could be the secret behind Argentina and Lionel Messi's success at the World Cup as they seem drink it by the gallon.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Lionel Messi winning World Cup 2022 'already written'
Messi has been in truly inspirational form in captaining Argentina to the semi-finals in Qatar, scoring four along the way
Plus-Size Brazilian Model Claims Qatar Airways Told Her She Was “Too Big For Coach” But Airline Says She Was “Extremely Rude And Aggressive”
A “plus-size” Brazilian model complained on Instagram that she was denied passage after staff told her she was too fat to fly. But Qatar Airways says the real reason she was denied boarding was because her party was rude and lacked requisite documentation for her destination. Plus-Size Brazilian...
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Soccer-Brazil's best shooters should have taken penalties first, says Klinsmann
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's quarter-final defeat on penalties came as a huge shock after the tournament favourites were knocked out by Croatia but the South American side lost because their best shooters did not step up first in the shootout, Juergen Klinsmann said on Monday.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Two clubs at opposite ends of the positivity scale, so can Sunderland beat WBA?
When I made my pre-season predictions for the Championship this season, I don’t think I or anyone else for that matter would have thought that West Bromwich Albion would be sat in the relegation zone as we creep towards the new year - even despite the fact they had Steve Bruce as manager right up until the second week in October.
SB Nation
Honours Even As Manchester City Held by United
A second-half header from Laura Coombs gave Manchester City a share of the spoils as the blues came from behind to earn a point against United at the Etihad Stadium. Leah Galton had given the reds a first-half lead, which was cancelled by the in-form City midfielder as the 100% record for City’s home and United’s away matches both went at the same time.
Woman Catching Man Appearing to Flirt at World Cup Goes Viral: 'Busted'
A short clip of a woman applying makeup during Brazil's game against Croatia has gone viral.
BBC
Nottingham Forest: Third-choice keeper Jordan Smith on how famous save changed Reds' fate
That save. One moment - summed up in two words in club folklore - defines Jordan Smith's 20 years at Nottingham Forest, his cult status among Reds fans and the part he played in getting the Tricky Trees back to the Premier League. "It's the save that will haunt me...
Luka Modric Consoled By Sergio Aguero And Angel Di Maria After Croatia's World Cup Dream Dies
Modric was on the verge of tears when he was subbed off in the 81st minute of Croatia's 3-0 loss to Argentina on Tuesday.
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus explains why he is 'really pleased' with Tony Mowbray
It appears that, for once, the owner and manager are on the same page at Sunderland.
SB Nation
Return Dates Set for Liverpool’s World Cup Stars
With every Liverpool player bar French centre half Ibrahima Konaté out of the World Cup before the semi-final stage, the focus for Reds fans is almost wholly back on club football ahead of a December 22nd return to action against Manchester City in the League Cup. However, only Uruguay’s...
Croatia manager believes beating Argentina in World Cup semi-final will make it the nation's greatest ever victory
"If we win tomorrow that would make it the greatest historical game for Croatia of all time," he said in the pre-match press conference
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Fulham live: How to watch, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Under-21s fall, Branthwaite latest, Broja injury
Argentina cruised past Croatia 3-0 to bring Lionel Messi one step closer to his first World Cup trophy. The Under-21s fall to Lincoln City 4-2 to crash out of the Papa John’s Trophy. [EFC]. “We’re gutted to lose because we almost had one foot in the quarter-finals. I’m gutted...
Comments / 0