SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup

Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.
Daily Mail

Luis Suarez lauds his former teammate Lionel Messi for 'never getting tired of showing you are the best in the world' after his sensational performance in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the World Cup semi final

Luis Suarez has heaped praise on his former teammate Lionel Messi after a stunning performance against Croatia in the World Cup semi final, calling him 'incredible.'. Messi gave Argentina the lead with a first half penalty on Tuesday night, but truly stole the show with a spectacular run that saw him burst into the box past a dumbfounded Josko Gvardiol and set up Julian Alvarez for his side's third.
SB Nation

Honours Even As Manchester City Held by United

A second-half header from Laura Coombs gave Manchester City a share of the spoils as the blues came from behind to earn a point against United at the Etihad Stadium. Leah Galton had given the reds a first-half lead, which was cancelled by the in-form City midfielder as the 100% record for City’s home and United’s away matches both went at the same time.
SB Nation

Return Dates Set for Liverpool’s World Cup Stars

With every Liverpool player bar French centre half Ibrahima Konaté out of the World Cup before the semi-final stage, the focus for Reds fans is almost wholly back on club football ahead of a December 22nd return to action against Manchester City in the League Cup. However, only Uruguay’s...
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Fulham live: How to watch, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
SB Nation

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Under-21s fall, Branthwaite latest, Broja injury

Argentina cruised past Croatia 3-0 to bring Lionel Messi one step closer to his first World Cup trophy. The Under-21s fall to Lincoln City 4-2 to crash out of the Papa John’s Trophy. [EFC]. “We’re gutted to lose because we almost had one foot in the quarter-finals. I’m gutted...

