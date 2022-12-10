Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1974, three young girls went Christmas shopping and never came home. What happened to the Fort Worth Missing Trio?Fatim HemrajFort Worth, TX
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Worth, TX
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and InjuriesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
12 year old Fort Worth football attracting global attention. But what is his real age?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Related
hopkintonindependent.com
MacDonald heads to College Football Playoff with TCU
Christian MacDonald, a walk-on wide receiver on the football team at Texas Christian University, was confident the Horned Frogs would have a strong 2022 season after a disappointing 2021. Little did he know how well things would go. TCU won its first 12 games and, despite an overtime loss in the Big 12 Championship Game, secured one of the coveted four spots in the College Football Playoff.
New Marcus basketball coach has extensive ties to Flower Mound
As a long-time assistant coach at Flower Mound High School, Matthew Wright had a twice-annual courtside seat to the Marcus boys basketball team. So when the Marauders hired him as the new head coach this year, the transition was easy. “I was looking but I wanted to be very selective,”...
Plano Football Coach Resigns
After three seasons as head football coach and athletic coordinator for Plano Senior High School, Coach Todd Ford will leave the district. This is Ford’s 27th year in education. Ford, who joined the district in 2020, announced his departure from Plano ISD in an official statement on December 12....
How to watch the 2022 Texas high school football state championship games
Starting with the Class 1A 6-Man championships Dec. 14 all the way through the Class 6A championships Dec. 17, schools have a chance to etch their names in Texas high school football history.
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and Dallas
TEXAS- Billionaire athlete Tiger Woods announced that he will soon be expanding his successful putt golf chain PopStroke to the Lone Star State. The famous golfer tweeted that a Houston-area PopStroke will open next week on December 16 at noon. It will be the first Texas-based PopStroke golf resort.
Frisco Landing To Open In Spring 2023
The University of North Texas (UNT) at Frisco has announced that it will open its first-ever permanent building on campus, Frisco Landing, on January 17, 2023. Frisco Landing, which cost around $100 million to build, is a building that UNT at Frisco says was designed to promote collaboration, transparency and open communication between faculty members and students.
KTSA
3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
5 injured after likely tornado strikes Dallas-Fort Worth suburb
Video and photos of the aftermath showed metal roofs peeled from the rafters, shattered windows of a diner and a semi-truck jackknifed off the road after the violent tornado-warned storm tore through the area. Storms that moved through northeastern Texas communities on Tuesday spawned a likely tornado in the Dallas...
Several North Texas spots ranked among best spots in the world for fajitas
There are a few things Texas is known for that it is arguably the best at across the country and that's sports, barbecue, and the best fajitas in the world.
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
Party planned for Perot Field's name change
An event to celebrate the Alliance Airport’s new moniker – Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport – will be held Thursday (Dec. 15) in Fort Worth, Texas.
Study: Dallas amusement park ranked one of the best in the country
Need a way to entertain the kiddos during the holiday break? Dallas is home to some of the best entertainment in the nation. That's according to a report from U.S. News.
Diners rank 2 Austin, 4 Texas restaurants among ‘most beloved’ in America: report
OpenTable reports they've analyzed over 13 million reviews from restaurants across the U.S. by verified diners, and the results showcase a selection of spots across America that leave a lasting impression.
Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa's lowest point
Michael Hinojosa's lowest point as the Dallas ISD superintendent wasn't the COVID pandemic. It was in 2008, when he had to lay off hundreds of teachers. Driving the news: Hinojosa recently spoke to The 74 Million about the biggest challenges he faced leading the district, his beef with charter schools and what he's up to now that he isn't Dallas' top education official.
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
Texas city ranked in top 10 best small towns to retire in the U.S. in 2022 report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for its beauty, sports, amazing food and its big cities, but there’s something to be said about the many small towns that truly make the Lone Star State what it is, a home. It’s the small towns of any state across the...
dmagazine.com
One-Time Dallas Rapper Charged With COVID Financial Fraud
Local Soundcloud rapper John Corbin Corona has been charged with wire fraud and money laundering related to a scheme to take advantage of a pandemic-era relief program. John Corbin Corona grew up in the Park Cities and began recording hip-hop music about a decade ago. When D Magazine associate editor Bradford Pearson (now an author and magazine editor in Philadelphia) came across a song in 2013, he wrote a blog having a laugh at the local artist.
What to expect from incoming cold front & storms in North Texas on Tuesday
DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is in store for a cold front on Tuesday and along with it some storms that could produce some damaging winds, we checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast for Monday moving into Tuesday to ensure you’re up to speed.
fox4news.com
Severe weather: 8 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas, possibly as many 12
There is damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple tornadoes. The National Weather Service says eight tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas, as many as 12 may have occurred on Tuesday. Four of the tornadoes touched down in Tarrant County,...
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd team up for first time with tour coming to Fort Worth
It will be a classic rock bonanza when ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd come to Fort Worth as part of their first co-headlining tour, "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," which will stop at Dickies Arena on July 29, 2023.Fort Worth will be the fourth of 22 stops around North America for the tour in summer 2023. It will kick off in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 21 and last around two months, finishing in Camden, New Jersey on September 17. In addition to Fort Worth, the tour will also play in The Woodlands, outside Houston, on July 30.Both...
Comments / 0