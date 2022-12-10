ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

hopkintonindependent.com

MacDonald heads to College Football Playoff with TCU

Christian MacDonald, a walk-on wide receiver on the football team at Texas Christian University, was confident the Horned Frogs would have a strong 2022 season after a disappointing 2021. Little did he know how well things would go. TCU won its first 12 games and, despite an overtime loss in the Big 12 Championship Game, secured one of the coveted four spots in the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Plano Football Coach Resigns

After three seasons as head football coach and athletic coordinator for Plano Senior High School, Coach Todd Ford will leave the district. This is Ford’s 27th year in education. Ford, who joined the district in 2020, announced his departure from Plano ISD in an official statement on December 12....
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Frisco Landing To Open In Spring 2023

The University of North Texas (UNT) at Frisco has announced that it will open its first-ever permanent building on campus, Frisco Landing, on January 17, 2023. Frisco Landing, which cost around $100 million to build, is a building that UNT at Frisco says was designed to promote collaboration, transparency and open communication between faculty members and students.
FRISCO, TX
KTSA

3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Axios

Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa's lowest point

Michael Hinojosa's lowest point as the Dallas ISD superintendent wasn't the COVID pandemic. It was in 2008, when he had to lay off hundreds of teachers. Driving the news: Hinojosa recently spoke to The 74 Million about the biggest challenges he faced leading the district, his beef with charter schools and what he's up to now that he isn't Dallas' top education official.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

One-Time Dallas Rapper Charged With COVID Financial Fraud

Local Soundcloud rapper John Corbin Corona has been charged with wire fraud and money laundering related to a scheme to take advantage of a pandemic-era relief program. John Corbin Corona grew up in the Park Cities and began recording hip-hop music about a decade ago. When D Magazine associate editor Bradford Pearson (now an author and magazine editor in Philadelphia) came across a song in 2013, he wrote a blog having a laugh at the local artist.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd team up for first time with tour coming to Fort Worth

It will be a classic rock bonanza when ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd come to Fort Worth as part of their first co-headlining tour, "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," which will stop at Dickies Arena on July 29, 2023.Fort Worth will be the fourth of 22 stops around North America for the tour in summer 2023. It will kick off in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 21 and last around two months, finishing in Camden, New Jersey on September 17. In addition to Fort Worth, the tour will also play in The Woodlands, outside Houston, on July 30.Both...
FORT WORTH, TX

